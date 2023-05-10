InsideHook
Uncategorized | May 10, 2023 12:12 pm

The Best Gifts and Businesses to Support for AAPI Month

These Asian-owned brands are selling some of the most stylish products that offer a glimpse into the culture

AAPI Gift guide items on an abstract orange and green background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Sanibel Chai

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

When I was growing up, there were two Asian-owned businesses my family patronized regularly: Han Ah Reum (now rebranded to easier-to-say H-Mart) and Sanrio (AKA the Hello Kitty store). These days it’s not only Asian dry goods and cute characters that are owned by AAPI founders. I can also buy sunglasses and modular shoes and many other things from AAPI-led brands. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month presents a great opportunity to reflect on the inroads Asian Americans have made as entrepreneurs. It’s also a way to show our culture to the world through food, skincare, jewelry and much more. Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month by signing my petition to bring back the way more poetic Han Ah Reum (translation: one arm full of groceries) or treating yourself to something on this list.

Here Here AAPI Creator Basket
Here Here AAPI Creator Basket

I usually discover new flavors at the Canal Street Market or in K-Town, but this AAPI creator basket from Here Here is a surefire way to experiment with new tastes. Carefully curated with a selection of six gourmet picks, this basket showcases the culinary creativity and diversity of AAPI food. It includes a mouth-watering roasted chili jam from Pink Salt Kitchens. They also added Heray Infused Saffron Oil grown and hand harvested by Heray Farmers Co-op in Herat, Afghanistan.

Buy it now : $75
The Alaya Discovery Box
The Alaya Discovery Box

My dad is an unofficial tea sommelier. If you present him with anything other than loose leaf (a sachet is an admission of dilettantism), you can be sure it will languish in the back of his dedicated tea cabinet. With his exacting standards in mind, I’m excited to share this Discovery Box, which includes three organic and biodynamic loose leaf teas. It has a Darjeeling First Flush Black Tea, best-selling Chamomile Flowers and a Darjeeling Green Tea. Whether you want a cup before bed (decaffeinated chamomile is my go-to) or one to put some zip into your morning, you’ll find something suitable in this set.

Buy it now : $52
Momofuku Bestseller Pack
Momofuku Bestseller Pack

The Momofuku cookbook is the first cookbook I ever bought (stupid ambitious) and I’ve been a David Chang fan ever since (even more so after reading his memoir Eat a Peach). While I have yet to attempt any of the (beyond-my-skill-level) recipes, I am adept at boiling water and adding sauce packets. This bestseller pack includes all three noodle flavors, Chili Crunch, savory seasoned salt and soy sauce. It’s an ideal gift for those who love good food but aren’t quite at Chang’s level.

Buy it now : $65
Daybird Tinted Skincare
Daybird Tinted Skincare

Low-maintenance skincare fans, this one’s for you. Daybird’s Tinted Skincare is a 4-in-1 multitasker that combines moisturizer, foundation, serum and mineral sunscreen (SPF 50) into one vegan product. Available in four shades, the formula uses clinically proven, dermatologist-approved skincare actives (niacinamide, bisabolol and zinc oxide) to blur imperfections and enhance your skin’s natural beauty.

Buy it now : $40
Covry Maia Sunglasses
Covry Maia Sunglasses

My dream is a pair of sunglasses that stay perfectly still while playing tennis (no elastic band allowed). Covry gets pretty damned close with their unique Elevated Fit (longer nose pads, a reduced frame curvature and a narrowed nose bridge). It ensures the frames sit higher on your face and away from your cheeks. I love the contrast of the ivory frame with the soft brown lenses (and luxe gold hardware) that give just the right amount of Meredith Blake.

Buy it now : $145
Heart of Dinner x Maison Miru Memory Palace Bracelet
Heart of Dinner x Maison Miru Memory Palace Bracelet

There are only 50 of these gorgeous Maison Miru bracelets (with hand-carved bunny charms) that support Heart of Dinner, a non-profit organization that provides hot meals for the most vulnerable in Manhattan’s Chinatown. Co-created with Heart of Dinner founders Yin Chang and Moonlynn Tsai, the bracelet sales will help provide meals and groceries for elderly Asian Americans in need. If the bracelet isn’t quite your style, the Heart of Dinner System Kit ($165) includes a pair of Maison Miru’s bestselling hoops, studs and an ear cuff. 20% of the proceeds from the kit will be donated to Heart of Dinner. Editor’s note: since this is a limited edition collection, both products will only be available during the month of May, or until they sell out.

Buy it now : $128
You’re That Bitch: & Other Cute Lessons about Being Unapologetically Yourself by Bretman Rock
You’re That Bitch: & Other Cute Lessons about Being Unapologetically Yourself by Bretman Rock

Whether you’ve been with Bret since his first viral video (slapping Princess Mae’s ponytail) or you’ve discovered him through his MTV series (season 2 is that bitch) or you’ve seen his Nike campaign — he is by far one of the funniest and charismatic influencers. Read about him and educate yourself.

Amazon : $20 Bookshop.org : $28
Goldstories Jewelry The Locket
Goldstories Jewelry The Locket

I’m such a sucker for Regency-looking lockets that seem like they would be perfect with any of Anya Taylor-Joy’s costumes in Emma. This oval-shaped beauty from Goldstories’ Enchanted Collection is calling out to be worn with a ruffle neckline. It’s elegant and can be easily worn in casual or more upscale situations.

Buy it now : $350
Alterre Black Suede Ballet Pump Starter Kit
Alterre Black Suede Ballet Pump Starter Kit

I have a modular sofa and modular shelving, but I’m most excited about my modular shoes from Alterre. Co-founded by Harmony Pilobello and Shilpa Iyengar (who met at Parsons), this innovative brand offers shoes that can be transformed with detachable straps and accessories. This ballet pump can be worn alone for a classic look, with a bow for a feminine touch, or with a strap for added elegance. It’s three shoes in one, which is perfect for over-packers like me.

Buy it now : $345
Stuart & Lau The Redux Gym Bag
Stuart & Lau The Redux Gym Bag

If your gym bag reeks of sweat and dirty socks, do everyone in the locker room a favor and upgrade to this hyper-functional Redux Gym Bag. Made from lightweight, waterproof fabric, this bag features a pass-through sleeve for your suitcase, a ventilated shoe compartment, padded laptop sleeve and much more.

Buy it now : $365
Carolyn Suzuki Goods House Plants Mini Card Set of 8
Carolyn Suzuki Goods House Plants Mini Card Set of 8

Carolyn Suzuki is the reason I have adorable notepads spread on every surface in my apartment. Branching out from notepads with this charming House Plants card set means I can send handwritten notes to all my favorite penpals.

Buy it now : $19
Schwanen Garten Day & Night Special Value Set
Schwanen Garten Day & Night Special Value Set

If you love a good deal but would never skimp on skincare, this value set is for you. Schwanen Garten founders Sung Hyun and Suan prioritize formulas with natural ingredients that place their studies in immunity and antioxidation front and center. This skincare bundle features four full-size products, including a cleanser, essence, moisturizing cream (recommended for the day) and nourishing cream (recommended for the night).

Buy it now : $135$108

More Like This

A sampling of the best splurge-worthy gifts to give this Mother's Day
The 12 Best Splurge-Worthy Mother’s Day Gifts
A sampling of the best lululemon products to gift to women this Mother's Day
The 15 Best lululemon Mother’s Day Gifts
The best mother's day gifts under $100
20 Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

These Marine Layer Swim Trunks Are 30% Off, and the Perfect Length

$88$60

These Marine Layer Swim Trunks Are 30% Off, and the Perfect Length
a white Chore Coat on a grey background

$198$118

Chore Coats Are the Essential Spring Layer. Wellen’s Is 40% Off.
ThermoPro TempSpike

$80$60

Save $20 on This ThermoPro Meat Thermometer
a white slip-on sneaker on a grey background

$139$109

These Enviornetmally Conscious Slip-Ons Virtually Never Go on Sale
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best Field Watches
Why You Should Use the “4-1-1 Method” for Muscle-Building
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm
Chasing One of the World's Most Sought-After Fish

Keep Reading

Gordon & MacPhail 1949 from Milton Distillery

The Speculative Economics of Super-Aged Whiskies
The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate, the final car in the DBS nameplate, and the most powerful production vehicle from the brand ever

A Farewell Drive in the Most Powerful Aston Martin Ever
Anderson .Paak at the Grammy Awards.

What Makes the Song of Summer? We Asked Anderson .Paak.
Ronald Gladden and James Marsden in "Jury Duty"

Has “Jury Duty” Ushered in the End of Reality Television?
Cayo Espanto

After 25 Years, This Private Island Resort Still Sets the Standard
AAPI Gift guide items on an abstract orange and green background

The Best Gifts and Businesses to Support for AAPI Month
Therabody's Theragun on a blue background

All of Our Favorite Recovery Essentials Are on Sale at Therabody
Olive oil, Homesick candle and weighted workout bands, all great last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can buy on Amazon Amazon

The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Get Right Now on Amazon
Our Place Cookware set on an abstract blue and red background

Everything Is Discounted at Our Place’s Sitewide Spring Sale

Trending

The 10 Best Field Watches
Why You Should Use the “4-1-1 Method” for Muscle-Building
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm
Chasing One of the World's Most Sought-After Fish