InsideHook
Travel | January 10, 2023 8:22 am

Inside the Hotel Where Rooms Go for $15,000 a Night

Welcome to Aman New York. Your plunge pool awaits.

Interiors of the Crown Building in New York City.
Midtown's historic Crown Building is the new-ish home to Aman New York. We gave it a visit.
Robert Rieger
By Nadja Sayej

In case you didn’t get the memo, Aman Hotels are taking over the world.

The world’s most exclusive hotel group (Bill Gates, David Beckham and Tom Hanks are all fans) recently opened the Aman Hotel in New York City, which has rooms that start at roughly $4,600 a night, and can soar all the way up to $20,000.

Located on Billionaire’s Row on Fifth Avenue, right across the street from Bergdorf Goodman’s, Aman New York trumps the Mark Hotel (starting at $1,200 a night, though their Presidential Suite goes for roughly $75,000 a night), the Mandarin Oriental, New York (starting at $1,000 a night) and the Ritz-Carlton New York (starting at $1,200 a night), not to mention high-end rooms at The St. Regis New York, The Carlyle, Baccarat, Hotel Chelsea, Wall Street Hotel, The Ned Nomad and the Ritz-Carlton Nomad.

The hotel is home to 83 suites inside the historic Crown Building at 730 Fifth Avenue, right off 57th Street. The amenities are next level, with a decidedly zen sensibility. Think: clay walls, soaring ceilings and a soothing scent that seeps throughout the high-profile property; here it’s all about spaciousness and calm…a real achievement at the core of the Big Apple.

More Reviews

We Found America’s Chillest Hotel at the End of the World
We Found America’s Chillest Hotel at the End of the World

Marram Montauk merchants in vibes, waves and s'mores. You will leave relaxed and recharged, whether you like it or not.

“One of the main responsibilities we had designing Aman in the middle of New York was, of course, acoustics,” said Jean-Michel Gathy, principal designer, Denniston International.

“We were very careful to use textures on the walls which were acoustically performant. That’s why we have a lot of layers of fabric and layers of screens etc. The whole purpose of course is not only to give that feeling of luxury, of generosity, but also increased acoustics.”

Once you get past security at the entrance (good luck without a reservation), there’s an enormous black slab of stone that doubles as the reception desk. All of the hotel attendees are exceedingly friendly — the sort who acknowledge your every move down the hallway, and are happy to point you towards one of Aman New York’s restaurants or to-die-for spa.

Upon arrival, guests are ushered up to the 14th floor (the lobby elevator just has a few buttons on it, and one is 14, so access to rooms is not available from this elevator). 

On the 14th floor, there’s a lounge space, a patio and two restaurants: Arva does Italian, Nava does Japanese. Between the two restaurants are a group of couches and sit-down tables where guests can rest their bones and order their drink of choice. This is no average check-in; there’s has a lounge-like vibe, private and informal at the same time. 

From there, you’re taken to your room, in a separate elevator, by key card, on the other side of the building. The hallways are quiet, serene and lined with faux candles standing on pillars, with gold-gilded floors by the elevators. 

Even though it’s smack dab in Midtown Manhattan (a few blocks from Central Park, more or less), the design manages to keep things private, cleverly sourcing metal lattice and fabric blinds to hide the city’s grit, grime and noise. And when you step into the spa, it truly feels like you’re in an oasis in the middle of nowhere. There’s a private patio with plunge pools, surrounded by a collection of leafy trees that do yeoman’s work to drown out the honks of taxis below.

The actual rooms, you ask? Inside the suites, it’s any design-lover’s dream. The most exclusive suite is the Aman Suite, whuch goes for roughly $15,000 a night, though it doesn’t explicitly say that on the website. You’re just invited to “inquire via email.” It touts cream-hued couches, a fireplace, lounge chairs, Japanese art on the walls and a sprawling king size bed, which overlooks the best chunk of the island. 

“The most luxurious aspect of the Aman Suite, in my opinion, is the bathroom and the walk-in closet,” said Gathy. “They are spacious and you feel like you’re in a room. But you know, the bedroom is cozy, with a fireplace. I think it’s just a matter of the composition of the room. Aman doesn’t have these separations of spaces. It is one entity.”

Meanwhile, some of the lower-level Grand Suites feel like exquisite studio apartments, with artworks in them by Hasegawa Tōhaku, a 16th century Japanese artist whose paintings and “byōbu” folding screens are valued at an upward of a million dollars a piece. The king size bed and couches are divided by a fireplace, while the bathroom is divided by rice paper folding screens that can open and close at will, turning the whole room into an open concept space.

All suites source an “open concept” sensibility.
Robert Rieger

“The grand suites are situated at the corner of 57th street and 5th Avenue in New York, which is difficult to beat in terms of address,” said Gathy. “They had to be well located. We did not want them to be an old-fashioned New York suite. We wanted a ‘professional suite’ where you can sit and have a real power discussion or power lunch with important clients. You have a fireplace, some privacy, a fabulous bathroom.” 

Everything is placed perfectly, and the design is in the details…down to the the taupe leather-lined drawers. It somehow feels worth it, even for the high price. And to be honest, it really makes you want to visit Japan, more than anything — to explore Japanese art, design, traditions, history and cuisine. Is Aman an advertisement for Japanese culture, then? Yes.

“One of the responsibilities you have when you design an Aman is to respect the Aman DNA,” said Gathy. “The DNA of Aman is a color palette that is a calm, peaceful tone, as opposed to being aggressive or fundamentally making a statement. You want to be able to create a mood which is liked by everyone, but also basically the whole idea is to be peaceful. Aman means peace.”

But the real grab is the spa. Simply walking through this three floor spa will put you in a relaxed state. It has a 20-meter pool, 10 treatment rooms, a fitness room and two Spa Houses, plus cold plunge pools, a cabana, terrace and a fireplace. 

At the spa, it’s part wooden-clad boutique. They have their luxury goods on sale, like the Aman Essentials, a line of leather items, and items from the Aman Skincare line. They also sell items from Sva, the Aman supplement line, and Aman Fine Fragrance, a collection of seven scents inspired by the seven Aman destinations that opened in 2021. Not to mention, also sell items from Ready-to-Wear, their latest line of clothing, which includes cashmere sweaters with the iconic “A” logo on the chest.

Meanwhile, the mysterious top floors are home to the 22 branded residences, which are all occupied (some tenants even have their own private pools), though the residents are allowed to use the hotel amenities, too. One of the top residences sold for $53 million in August to a mystery buyer, a 6,253-square-foot, four-bedroom condo. That’s one floor underneath the $75 million penthouse suite on the 22nd floor. 

This is the third Aman hotel to open in the US, after Wyoming and Utah. If three ultra-luxe hotels wasn’t enough, Aman Miami Beach is set to open in 2024, while Aman Beverly Hills will launch in 2026.

The only public space where non-hotel guests can visit is their jazz club, which is in the basement, and it’s just called The Jazz Club (somehow, they even got the domain name). That’s reservations only. 

That said, Aman New York do host private events. Back in September, they debuted Aman Essentials, a luxury retail brand with a line of 19 leather goods that sell from $500 to $4000, items like wallets, clutches and laptop bags. 

The launch was a seated dinner at the hotel, attended by Academy Award-winning actor Jessica Chastain, Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova, Gilda Ambrosio from The Attico, among others. The aim is to compete with the likes of brands like Hermès.

But even just walking through Aman New York, money isn’t really an object. You’re so relaxed that numbers feel like more of an afterthought. Besides, you only get billed upon check out.

“We are thinking out of the box,” said Gathy. “We are coming up with amenities that don’t exist in New York, or they exist maybe but at a different level. So, I think that’s what makes Aman so special. The look that we have given the terrace, that we have given all these things, makes it special. I think that is why it is the new luxury. Completely out of the box compared to New York.”

More Like This

X-ray of boa constrictor in a carry-on bag that a woman traveling through Florida tried to bring on a plane
Woman Tries to Bring Her Four-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor on a Plane in Florida
Palm trees and road in Miami Beach, Florida
This State Is Perfect for a Winter Road Trip
Airport Concourse
These Are the Best New Airport Amenities That Debuted in 2022

Most Popular

The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
Damar Hamlin of the Bills on the sideline during a preseason game. As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
January 2023 Books of the Month The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Former Georgia Bulldog Aaron Murray warms up before a 2013 game. Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
A collage image featuring Twitter icons, a concert, an MLB player, a man sleeping and Antarctica. These are all part of our 2023 trends and predictions for American men. 20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023

Keep Reading

Interiors of the Crown Building in New York City.

Inside the Hotel Where Rooms Go for $15,000 a Night
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy takes a snap.

What to Know About the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend
Palm trees and road in Miami Beach, Florida

This State Is Perfect for a Winter Road Trip
Smart Home devices on a purple abstract background

A Complete Guide to the Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
a collage of Cole Haan sale shoes on an orange and red background

How to Take Advantage of Cole Haan’s Double-Discount Winter Sale
A close-up of the flannel lining on men's jeans from L.L. Bean and Eddie Bauer, and a full shot of a pair from L.L. Bean. We tested the most popular flannel lined jeans to find the best pair for men.

We Tested 12 of the Most Popular Flannel-Lined Jeans
A cartoon of Sophie Lucido Johnson, drawn by "New Yorker" cartoonist Sophie Lucido Johnson

Sophie Lucido Johnson Writes (And Draws) About Parenting (And Polyamory) Better Than Anyone
Paddy Lowe, the Formula 1 veteran, filling up a plane with Zero Petroleum's synthetic fuel, a drop-in substitute for fossil fuel that's supposedly climate-neutral

The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World
Catch DC's best concerts this winter

25 DC Concerts You Don’t Want to Miss This Winter

Trending

A Classic Monty Python Sketch Could Offer Actual Fitness Benefits
Finding Mezcal Along One of Mexico's Most Notorious Roads
Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?