The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Travel Gear

Now's the time for the luggage upgrade you've been considering

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
November 25, 2024 1:06 pm
Getty Images

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is almost here. Within the travel realm, that means a bundle of massive sales on everything from suitcases and duffles to backpacks and even flights. Among the thousands of sales, discounts and clearances, however, there are a few in particular that really stand out from the rest. Can’t-miss shopping events, if you will. Below, a few we believe belong in that category, courtesy of Away, Paravel, Calpak, Monos and more.

 It’s starting.

The Best Black Friday Mattress Sales

Away

Away is one of the popular brands on the market, and their signature polycarbonate cases are some of the most beloved in the luggage space. That said, those cases aren’t often discounted, which is why Away’s 25% off everything sale (purportedly their biggest sale ever) feels momentous.

The Laptop Sleeve
The Laptop Sleeve
Buy here: $95 $65
The Carry-On
The Carry-On
Buy here: $275 $206
The Everywhere Zip Backpack
The Everywhere Zip Backpack
Buy here: $195 $146

Calpak

We love Calpak! (Evidence of that here.) Right now, everything is up to 60% off — a sale we would most definitely be partaking in, if we didn’t already own everything in their current product lineup.

Luka Mini Tote
Luka Mini Tote
Buy here: $75 $60
Packing Cubes Set
Packing Cubes Set
Buy here: $68 $54
Ambeur Mini Carry-On
Ambeur Mini Carry-On
Buy Here : $165 $132

Paravel

For the uninitiated, Paravel’s Andy Krantz and Vogue alum Indré Rockefeller are credited with launching the Aviator — the world’s first carbon-neutral suitcase. Former coworkers at Madrid high fashion brand Delpozo, Krantz and Rockefeller knew all about the cost associated with luxury goods, so they went on to produce a wide range of bags, from suitcases to totes, and made them eco-friendly and ultra-affordable. Now, at up to 50% off, those bags are even more affordable.

The Toiletry Bag
The Toiletry Bag
Buy Here : $35 $19
Aviator Carry-On Plus
Aviator Carry-On Plus
Buy Here : $475 $356
The Weekender
The Weekender
Buy Here : $325 $228

Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is considered the world leader in superior travel bags, luggage and accessories. You know ’em, you love ’em and now they’re up to 40% off ahead of Black Friday. For our part, we’re really into the Proxis Carry-On Spinner, which recently went to space.

Proxis Carry-On Spinner
Proxis Carry-On Spinner
Buy Here : $500 $400
Virtuosa Weekender
Virtuosa Weekender
Buy Here : $100 $70
Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Buy Here : $200 $140

Solgaard

After three years of living the nomad life, Solgaard founder Adrian Solgaard set out in pursuit of an answer to chronically untidy hotel rooms. The Carry-On Closet, with it’s patented, five-shelf closet, purports to be that answer. Dubbed the Best Travel Invention of the year byTIME, it’s currently available at a steep discount.

Carry-On Closet Original
Carry-On Closet Original
Buy Here : $345 $240
Check-In Closet Original
Check-In Closet Original
Solgaard : $395 $295
Review: The Internet-Famous Solgaard Carry-On Closet
Review: The Internet-Famous Solgaard Carry-On Closet
 TikTok loves it, but how does it hold up in the real world?

Rumpl

Rumpl is an outdoor brand that rose to popularity on the back of its original “Puffy” blanket — effectively a travel-sized sleeping bag-like blanket. Since then, they’ve expanded their offering to include an array of (sustainably-made) products beyond just blankets — each of them are guaranteed to help your personal conservation efforts along and your travels a little comfier.

The Sherpa Puffy Blanet
The Sherpa Puffy Blanet
Buy Here: $175 $131
The Everywhere Mat
The Everywhere Mat

Buy Here : $80 $60
The Stuffable Pillowcase
The Stuffable Pillowcase
Buy Here: $40 $24

Zero Halliburton

Known as one of the pioneers of the aluminum suitcase, Zero Halliburton was born in the American Midwest oil fields at the hands of industrialist Erle Halliburton. It’s been the choice travel brand of jet-setters with an eye for design and the need for durability since 1938. Right now, you can score a case from their iconic Pursuit collection for 30% off.

Pursuit Aluminum Carry-On Case
Pursuit Aluminum Carry-On Case
Buy Here : $1095 $767
Pursuit Aluminum Medium Travel Case
Pursuit Aluminum Medium Travel Case
Buy Here: $1,245 $871
Pursuit Aluminum Medium Attaché Case
Pursuit Aluminum Medium Attaché Case
Buy here: $595 $416

Cadence

Customizable, leakproof and magnetic, Cadence’s capsules are the perfect little vessels to help you maintain your routines — home and away. Available in sets of six or 12, seven different colorways and capable of being labeled in any way imaginable, they are undoubtedly the sleekest reusable travel containers we’ve come across. Right now, you can save up to 25% on your own totally custom set.

The Honeycomb Set
The Honeycomb Set
Buy Here: $168 $151

Lindsay Rogers is the Associate Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

