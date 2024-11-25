Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is almost here. Within the travel realm, that means a bundle of massive sales on everything from suitcases and duffles to backpacks and even flights. Among the thousands of sales, discounts and clearances, however, there are a few in particular that really stand out from the rest. Can’t-miss shopping events, if you will. Below, a few we believe belong in that category, courtesy of Away, Paravel, Calpak, Monos and more.

The Best Black Friday Mattress Sales

Away is one of the popular brands on the market, and their signature polycarbonate cases are some of the most beloved in the luggage space. That said, those cases aren’t often discounted, which is why Away’s 25% off everything sale (purportedly their biggest sale ever) feels momentous.

We love Calpak! (Evidence of that here.) Right now, everything is up to 60% off — a sale we would most definitely be partaking in, if we didn’t already own everything in their current product lineup.

For the uninitiated, Paravel’s Andy Krantz and Vogue alum Indré Rockefeller are credited with launching the Aviator — the world’s first carbon-neutral suitcase. Former coworkers at Madrid high fashion brand Delpozo, Krantz and Rockefeller knew all about the cost associated with luxury goods, so they went on to produce a wide range of bags, from suitcases to totes, and made them eco-friendly and ultra-affordable. Now, at up to 50% off, those bags are even more affordable.

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is considered the world leader in superior travel bags, luggage and accessories. You know ’em, you love ’em and now they’re up to 40% off ahead of Black Friday. For our part, we’re really into the Proxis Carry-On Spinner, which recently went to space.

After three years of living the nomad life, Solgaard founder Adrian Solgaard set out in pursuit of an answer to chronically untidy hotel rooms. The Carry-On Closet, with it’s patented, five-shelf closet, purports to be that answer. Dubbed the Best Travel Invention of the year byTIME, it’s currently available at a steep discount.

Rumpl is an outdoor brand that rose to popularity on the back of its original “Puffy” blanket — effectively a travel-sized sleeping bag-like blanket. Since then, they’ve expanded their offering to include an array of (sustainably-made) products beyond just blankets — each of them are guaranteed to help your personal conservation efforts along and your travels a little comfier.

Known as one of the pioneers of the aluminum suitcase, Zero Halliburton was born in the American Midwest oil fields at the hands of industrialist Erle Halliburton. It’s been the choice travel brand of jet-setters with an eye for design and the need for durability since 1938. Right now, you can score a case from their iconic Pursuit collection for 30% off.

Customizable, leakproof and magnetic, Cadence’s capsules are the perfect little vessels to help you maintain your routines — home and away. Available in sets of six or 12, seven different colorways and capable of being labeled in any way imaginable, they are undoubtedly the sleekest reusable travel containers we’ve come across. Right now, you can save up to 25% on your own totally custom set.