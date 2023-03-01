Outerknown’s Top-Rated Blanket Shirt Is on Sale at Huckberry

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Panicked about you spring wardrobe? No need to fear — just pick up a Blanket Shirt. Outerknown’s best-selling shirt-jacket has been holding down InsideHook editor’s (and reader’s) closets for years now, and is currently tantalizingly discounted at one of our favorite retailers, Huckberry — in exclusive colors, no less — for well over 25% off.

Looking For More Outerknown Deals? What to Buy From Outerknown’s On-Going Seasonal Sale Save up to 60% on tons of rugged appeal…including the best-selling Blanket Shirt.

Sturdy, breathable and cozy all at once, the shacket makes fickle-weather layering a breeze, seeing as how the style is woven from heavyweight organic cotton and cut with comfort in mind, with a relaxed fit for plenty of room. The Blanket Shirt gets all the little details right: wrinkle-resistant, button-flap chest pockets, and side seam hand warmers all come standard to the style. So if you’re interested in wearing a blanket to the bar this spring, consider snagging the Outerknown Blanket Shirt on sale at Huckberry now…before they all sell out. Find yours below.