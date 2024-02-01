Leisure > Style

Rebuild Your Wardrobe From the Ground Up With Outerknown's Semi-Annual Sale

Save up to 60% on tons of rugged appeal...including the best-selling Blanket Shirt

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated February 1, 2024 10:30 am
Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale
The Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale is here — this is what to buy.
Ouerknown/Getty Images

Handsome, rugged, sustainable — and now you can add “on-sale” to Outerknown’s list of descriptors. The surf-inspired retailer has been doing wonders for guy’s closets everywhere since their 2015 inception, and we have even better news: the twice-yearly Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale just kicked off. (This is a pretty big deal given the brand’s general aversion to discounts.)

The Semi-Annual has hundreds of items marked down, from discounted cold-weather favorites to see you through the remainder of winter to spring essentials primed and ready to revitalize your spring wardrobe. Even the famous Blanket Shirt, a luxuriously soft, IH-approved shacket, is on-sale in a multitude of colors — the only question is how long till they sell out.

The Best Shirt Jackets for Men Never Go Out of Style
The Best Shirt Jackets for Men Never Go Out of Style
 Behind every great man, there’s an even greater shacket

Rather than make you sift through a mass of sale picks, we’ve kindly parsed the Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale for discounted gems and converted them into polished outfits that’ll bolster (or outright) save your seasonally depressed wardrobe. Grab a whole ‘fit while you can, or steal some inspo for when we get another six weeks of winter. Or just check out the entirety of the sale at Outerknown’s website. Hurry — the sale may have just begun, but stock is already going quickly, and with it, your last chance at grabbing Outerknown gear at a serious markdown.

Mr “I’m Just Happy to Be Here”

The beauty in Outerknown’s roster of sustainably made clothing is that everything is versatile, and, much more importantly, simple. There’s not a hit of trend-baiting or runway-style fashion — just tried and true combos (say, a good pair of seveldge jeans and an ever-trusty shacket) that make up the backbone of any well-dressed dude’s closet.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown : $168$118
Outerknown Local Straight Fit Selvedge Jeans
Outerknown Local Straight Fit Selvedge Jeans
Outerknown : $198$88
Outerknown Sojourn Tee
Outerknown Sojourn Tee
Outerknown : $58$38
Outerknown Jude Denim Jacket
Outerknown Jude Denim Jacket
Outerknown : $198$138

Groundhog Day Denier

Spring is just around the corner. It’s practically here. We should all just start dressing for spring with cord shorts and cloud-esque Blanket Hoodies. Right? Right??

Outerknown Seventyseven Cord Utility Shorts
Outerknown Seventyseven Cord Utility Shorts
Outerknown : $98$48
Outerknown Nostalgic Stripe L/S Pocket Tee
Outerknown Nostalgic Stripe L/S Pocket Tee
Outerknown : $68$48
Outerknown Blanket Hoodie
Outerknown Blanket Hoodie
Outerknown : $168$118

The Weekday Warrior

The rules of office dressing have changed. Yes, you still need to look presentable and put together, but esoteric ideas about stuffy ties and a ban on denim are so 2020. Keep it smart with a handsome knit, and you’ll do just fine.

Outerknown Daybreak Shirt Jacket
Outerknown Daybreak Shirt Jacket
Outerknown : $298$148
Outerknown Hemisphere Sweater
Outerknown Hemisphere Sweater
Outerknown : $168$118
Outerknown Atlantic Oxford Shirt
Outerknown Atlantic Oxford Shirt
Outerknown : $128$58
Outerknown Statesman Relaxed Fit Jeans
Outerknown Statesman Relaxed Fit Jeans
Outerknown : $298$148

Environmentally Enthused

Hitting the trail (or local park) can bring its own set of challenges. Best be prepared with a set of technical garments to conquer any terrain…and any amount of bio-dynamic orange wine you might spill on them.

Outerknown Apex Jacket by Kelly Slater
Outerknown Apex Jacket by Kelly Slater
Outerknown : $298$148
Outerknown Voyager Cargo Pants
Outerknown Voyager Cargo Pants
Outerknown : $148$98
Outerknown California Sweatshirt
Outerknown California Sweatshirt
Outerknown : $158$88

Cozy-Pilled

Sure, a hoodie and shorts are comfortable. But in an era of cozimaxxing, is comfortable enough anymore? Best go with a full set of 100% Climate Beneficial cotton French terry. Just to be safe.

Outerknown California Hoodie
Outerknown California Hoodie
Outerknown : $198$138
Outerknown Palisades Pocket Crew
Outerknown Palisades Pocket Crew
Outerknown : $168$98
Outerknown California Sweatshort
Outerknown California Sweatshort
Outerknown : $128$88
Arvin Goods x Outerknown Recycled Wool Sock
Arvin Goods x Outerknown Recycled Wool Sock
Outerknown : $18$8

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

