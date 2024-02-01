Rebuild Your Wardrobe From the Ground Up With Outerknown’s Semi-Annual Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Handsome, rugged, sustainable — and now you can add “on-sale” to Outerknown’s list of descriptors. The surf-inspired retailer has been doing wonders for guy’s closets everywhere since their 2015 inception, and we have even better news: the twice-yearly Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale just kicked off. (This is a pretty big deal given the brand’s general aversion to discounts.)

The Semi-Annual has hundreds of items marked down, from discounted cold-weather favorites to see you through the remainder of winter to spring essentials primed and ready to revitalize your spring wardrobe. Even the famous Blanket Shirt, a luxuriously soft, IH-approved shacket, is on-sale in a multitude of colors — the only question is how long till they sell out.

Rather than make you sift through a mass of sale picks, we’ve kindly parsed the Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale for discounted gems and converted them into polished outfits that’ll bolster (or outright) save your seasonally depressed wardrobe. Grab a whole ‘fit while you can, or steal some inspo for when we get another six weeks of winter. Or just check out the entirety of the sale at Outerknown’s website. Hurry — the sale may have just begun, but stock is already going quickly, and with it, your last chance at grabbing Outerknown gear at a serious markdown.

Mr “I’m Just Happy to Be Here”

The beauty in Outerknown’s roster of sustainably made clothing is that everything is versatile, and, much more importantly, simple. There’s not a hit of trend-baiting or runway-style fashion — just tried and true combos (say, a good pair of seveldge jeans and an ever-trusty shacket) that make up the backbone of any well-dressed dude’s closet.

Groundhog Day Denier

Spring is just around the corner. It’s practically here. We should all just start dressing for spring with cord shorts and cloud-esque Blanket Hoodies. Right? Right??

The Weekday Warrior

The rules of office dressing have changed. Yes, you still need to look presentable and put together, but esoteric ideas about stuffy ties and a ban on denim are so 2020. Keep it smart with a handsome knit, and you’ll do just fine.

Environmentally Enthused

Hitting the trail (or local park) can bring its own set of challenges. Best be prepared with a set of technical garments to conquer any terrain…and any amount of bio-dynamic orange wine you might spill on them.

Cozy-Pilled

Sure, a hoodie and shorts are comfortable. But in an era of cozimaxxing, is comfortable enough anymore? Best go with a full set of 100% Climate Beneficial cotton French terry. Just to be safe.