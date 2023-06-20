Nordstrom Rack Is Taking Up to 60% Off Ray-Bans Right Now

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Tomorrow is officially the first day of summer, and even if the weather isn’t quite summer-like yet (at least here in NYC), it’s an excellent time to get a new pair of sunglasses.

Thankfully, Nordstrom Rack has you covered, particularly if you like Ray-Bans. Right now the retailer is taking around 60% off nearly a dozen pairs of shades from the luxury eyewear brand.

A few caveats/annoyances: This is a limited-time sale that doesn’t appear to have an end-by date, and Nordstrom Rack is hiding prices unless you add a pair to your online shopping cart or wish list.

The good news? Plenty of cool styles to go around. Three of our favorites:

Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses Nordstrom Rack

Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses

Ray-Ban 62mm Square Pilot Sunglasses Nordstrom Rack

Ray-Ban 62mm Square Pilot Sunglasses

Ray-Ban 57mm Pillow Polarized Rectangle Sunglasses Nordstrom Rack

Ray-Ban 57mm Pillow Polarized Rectangle Sunglasses