Nordstrom Rack Is Taking Up to 60% Off Ray-Bans Right Now
Nearly two dozen styles are on sale
Tomorrow is officially the first day of summer, and even if the weather isn’t quite summer-like yet (at least here in NYC), it’s an excellent time to get a new pair of sunglasses.
Thankfully, Nordstrom Rack has you covered, particularly if you like Ray-Bans. Right now the retailer is taking around 60% off nearly a dozen pairs of shades from the luxury eyewear brand.
A few caveats/annoyances: This is a limited-time sale that doesn’t appear to have an end-by date, and Nordstrom Rack is hiding prices unless you add a pair to your online shopping cart or wish list.
The good news? Plenty of cool styles to go around. Three of our favorites:
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 62mm Square Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 57mm Pillow Polarized Rectangle Sunglasses
