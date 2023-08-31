InsideHook
Every Single Labor Day Style Sale You Should Be Shopping

The biggest flex of all is saving serious bread

a collage of Labor Day style deals on a pink background
Don't miss out on the best Labor Day style deals.
InsdeHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Heads up, fellas: the Labor Day style deals have touched down. From Everlane basics to outdoor retailers like Huckberry to the designer milieu over at Mr Porter, there are tens of thousands of garms, gear and grails on various levels of sale, from tastefully marked-down to mind-blowingly discounted.

Of course, hundreds of retailers and tens of thousands of sales can be a serious hassle to sort through, which is why we’re here as your Labor Day champs to do the hard work for you and pull out the best hoodies, footwear, waxed jackets and more for you to rock this fall and beyond. You’ll find that all, and more, below. Happy long weekend, and happy shopping.

The Best Labor Day Style Deals

Tops

Abercrombie & Fitch Border Stripe Button-Through Sweater Polo
Abercrombie & Fitch Border Stripe Button-Through Sweater Polo
Abercrombie : $80$34
Filson Vintage Wash Alaskan Guide Shirt
Filson Vintage Wash Alaskan Guide Shirt
Filson : $145$87
Everlane The Organic Cotton Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee | Uniform
Everlane The Organic Cotton Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee | Uniform
Everlane : $40$20
Todd Snyder Green Madras Camp Collar Shirt
Todd Snyder Green Madras Camp Collar Shirt
Todd Snyder : $158$129
Gap Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap Vintage Soft Hoodie
GAP : $55$30

Bottoms

L.L. Bean Signature Camp Chino Pant
L.L. Bean Signature Camp Chino Pant
L.L. Bean : $119$60
Adidas Colorblock Shorts
Adidas Colorblock Shorts
Adidas : $40$18
Levi’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi's : $70$40
Patagonia 5″ Baggies Shorts
Patagonia 5″ Baggies Shorts
Huckberry : $65$45
Madewell Herringbone Baggy Workwear Pants
Madewell Herringbone Baggy Workwear Pants
Madewell : $118$55

Footwear

J.Crew Camden Leather Loafers
J.Crew Camden Leather Loafers
J.Crew : $158$95
Eastland Loomis Boot
Eastland Loomis Boot
Buy Here : $134$41
SeaVees SeaChange CVO Sneaker
SeaVees SeaChange CVO Sneaker
SeaVees : $95$47
Salomon XT-6 GTX Sneaker
Salomon XT-6 GTX Sneaker
Huckberry : $220$165
Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boot
Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boot
Amazon : $220$157
The North Face VECTIV Fastpack Mid Futurelight Boots
The North Face VECTIV Fastpack Mid Futurelight Boots
The North Face : $165$82
Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe
Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe
Zappos : $110$77

Outerwear

Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour Ashby Jacket
Shopbop : $250$125
Todd Snyder Railroad Stripe Carpenter Jacket
Todd Snyder Railroad Stripe Carpenter Jacket
Todd Snyder : $398$194
Madewell Waxed Canvas Vest
Madewell Waxed Canvas Vest
Madewell : $138$88
Polo Ralph Lauren Slim-Fit Corduroy Bomber Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren Slim-Fit Corduroy Bomber Jacket
Mr. Porter : $295$236
Todd Snyder Blanket Lined Denim Barn Jacket
Todd Snyder Blanket Lined Denim Barn Jacket
Todd Snyder : $498$274

Accessories

J.Crew Garment-dyed corduroy bucket hat with snaps
J.Crew Garment-dyed corduroy bucket hat with snaps
J.Crew : $50$30
Persol PO3274S Sunglasses
Persol PO3274S Sunglasses
Persol : $419$293
Rototo Tie Dye Sock in Red:Blue
Rototo Tie Dye Sock in Red:Blue
Todd Snyder : $38$29
MR.P 3cm Suede Belt
MR.P 3cm Suede Belt
Mr.Porter : $125$100
Ray Ban 58mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray Ban 58mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Nordstrom : $221$176

Even More Labor Day Style Sales

Abercrombie: Take up to 25% off select styles.
Allbirds: Save up to 40% on select Allbirds styles, now through 9/5.
Brooks Brothers: Take additional 25% off Brooks Brothers clearance.
Clarks: Take up to 50% off with code EARLY on eligible Clarks sale styles.
Dr. Squatch: Take Snag 20% off sitewide for orders over $55 and 25% off sitewide for orders over $80 with codes LABOR20 and LABOR25 at checkout! Free shipping when you spend $55 or more.
Everlane: Don’t sleep on Everlane’s ongoing sale section, which features some killer fall staples.
GlassesUSA: Take 40% off select frames and sunglasses during GlassesUSA Clearance Event, plus enjoy free shipping.
J.Crew: Get 40% off your purchase with code SHOPNOW, plus an extra 50% off sale items.
Jachs: Take up to 90% off sitewide.
Levi’s: Take 30-50% off sitewide during the Sunset on Summer Sale.
Madewell: Code COOLDOWN will earn you an additional 30% off sale styles at Madewell.
Marc Nolan: Marc Nolan styles are up to 50% off during Labor Day Weekend.
Mr Porter: In a first for Mr Porter, you can take 20% off select new season styles from top designers.
Pact: Save 20% sitewide, including new arrivals, during the long weekend sale.
Taylor Stitch: Save 20% on select premium Taylor Stitch styles just in time for fall. Plus, save additional discounts on Last Call items.
Teva: Score up to 50% on new markdowns during the secret Teva Labor Day sale.
Tie Bar: Save up to 50% during Tie Bar’s Labor Day weekend sale.
Todd Snyder: Tons of handsome styles on sale at the menswear brand’s ongoing sale section.
Under Armour: Take an extra 30% off sale items at the UA Outlet with code LDW30.
ZapposSave 50% on top of select sale items.

