InsideHook
Style | August 30, 2023 10:31 am

Yes, Of Course Huckberry’s Labor Day Sale Is Awesome

An extra 15% off sale? Don't mind if we do.

Huckberry Labor Day Sale
Enjoy solid discounts on can't miss gear and apparel during the Huckberry Labor Day Sale
Huckberry/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval and Jordan Bowman @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Things Huckberry is known for: oodles of killer in-house brands like Flint & Tinder and Wellen, a host of tasty outdoor collaborations and a general reputation as retailer numero uno when it comes to rugged gear and garb. Things Huckberry is about to be known for: throwing the sickest Labor Day sale we’ve seen to date.

Blundstone x L.L. Bean’s Limited-Edition Chelsea Is a Match Made in Heritage Heaven
Blundstone x L.L. Bean’s Limited-Edition Chelsea Is a Match Made in Heritage Heaven

Two outdoor giants, one iconic Maine-inspired Chelsea boot

This year, the retailer is offering an extra 15% off the entirety of its 1200+ sale stock, which includes the likes of Patagonia, Outerknown, WIlls and so much more. It’s all there for you to snag, at least, until 9/5. There’s collab apparel, chef’s knives and trail running shoes just waiting to be purchased (All at hefty discounts, naturally.)

We’ve done the laborious work for you (get it?) and cordoned off our top picks from the Huckberry Labor Day Sale, and rounded them up neatly into four categories: clothing, footwear, accessories and home. Whatever tickles your fancy, you’ll find below, or you can shop the entirety of the sale here. Happy long weekend shoppin-err, we mean, happy Labor Day.

The Best Deals From the Huckberry Labor Day Sale

Clothing

Wellen Corduroy Easy Pants — Straight
Wellen Corduroy Easy Pants — Straight

With fall just around the corner, the time for filling out your transitional wardrobe is now. Luckily, the Huckberry Labor Day Sale has you covered with staples like Wellen’s Easy Pants. Draped in a rich olive cord and complete with a easy-on drawstring, they’re convenient in every sense of the word. Oh, and they look great with some moc-toe boots.

Huckberry : $128$57
Huckberry x Coors Guayabera Shirt
Huckberry x Coors Guayabera Shirt
Huckberry : $128$83
Patagonia 5″ Baggies Shorts
Patagonia 5″ Baggies Shorts
Huckberry : $65$45
Wills Wrinkle-Free Chore Coat
Wills Wrinkle-Free Chore Coat
Huckberry : $198$158
Outdoor Voices Everyday Tank Top
Outdoor Voices Everyday Tank Top
Huckberry : $38$24

Footwear

Salomon XT-6 Expanse Sneaker
Salomon XT-6 Expanse Sneaker

The Salomon XT6 is one of the premier trail running shoes on the market and it also happens to be loved by menswear and style nerds. It has a technical outdoorsy look but can be easily paired with a pair of light-wash denim or shorts. It has a GORE-TEX upper for waterproofing, and Ortholite soles for added traction and cushioning.

Huckberry : $180$126
3Sixteen x Padmore & Barnes P404 Boot
3Sixteen x Padmore & Barnes P404 Boot
Huckberry : $245$159
Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot Caliber
Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot Caliber
Huckberry : $248$111
All-Weather Pull-On Storm Boot
All-Weather Pull-On Storm Boot
Huckberry : $158$63
Lusso Cloud Scenario Slide
Lusso Cloud Scenario Slide
Huckberry : $65$35

Accessories

Bellroy Cooler Tote
Bellroy Cooler Tote

Fall is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get good use out of the Bellroy Insulated cooler tote. It’s great for carrying wine bottles or brews to the beach, on camping trips or a park hang. Keep bottles cold for up to five hours and the waterproof padded base protects your food or drinks from any drops or spills.

Huckberry : $79$51
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Waxed Canvas Trucker Hat
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Waxed Canvas Trucker Hat
Huckberry : $45$18
AER Fit Pack 3 Backpack – 18L
AER Fit Pack 3 Backpack – 18L
Huckberry : $175$122
Walden Eyewear Pinion Sunglasses
Walden Eyewear Pinion Sunglasses
Huckberry : $124$55
Noah Marrion Flip Wallet
Noah Marrion Flip Wallet
Huckberry : $115$63

Home

Fellow Opus Conical Burr Grinder
Fellow Opus Conical Burr Grinder
Huckberry : $199$166

Do you know what’s really adventurous? Grinding your own beans at home. Chic coffee label Fellow has been a mainstay at Huck and in our kitchens over the past few years, and their latest grinder, the Opus Conical Burr Grinder, can handle everything from pour-over espresso to cold brew. The 40 mm professional-grade flat burrs produce a clean product for over 40 grind settings. What’s not to love?

Business & Pleasure Co. 2-Piece Chair
Business & Pleasure Co. 2-Piece Chair
Huckberry : $199$149
Fields Outfitting Chiquito 16″ Chef’s Knife
Fields Outfitting Chiquito 16″ Chef’s Knife
Huckberry : $225$112
Turkish Towel Sultan Cotton Towel
Turkish Towel Sultan Cotton Towel
Huckberry : $49$25
Hedley & Bennett The Essential Apron
Hedley & Bennett The Essential Apron
Huckberry : $85$51

More Like This

a pair of Blundstone x L.L. Bean Boots
Blundstone x L.L. Bean Is a Match Made in Heritage Heaven
Bose Week, featuring savings on speakers and earbuds (pictured)
Celebrate Bose Week With Huge Audio Savings
The Lovehoney x Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar
Christmas Came Early: Lovehoney’s Sexy Advent Calendars Are Now Available

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$470$369

Dyson’s V8 Cordless Vac Is Currently 21% Off
JBL Clip 3

$50$40

JBL’s Colorful Clip 3 Speaker Is Down to $40
Everyday Chef's Knife

$70$52

Save 25% on Our Place’s Everyday Chef’s Knife
Madewell Rush Hour Backpack

$148$70

Pick Up This Madewell Commuter Backpack for an Extra 30% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Increase Your “Neuroplasticity,” in 7 Key Steps
17 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked From Best to Worst
Kelly Stafford Is Not Endearing Husband Matthew to His Teammates
15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
How to Join the 1,000-Pound Club at Your Gym

Keep Reading

Below are the best new watches from August

The 11 Best New Watches of August
Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks. Today we look at how to bet the NFC West before the NFL regular season starts.

NFL Kickoff: What to Know About the NFC West and How to Bet It
Several glasses and bottles of Barbeito's wine from Madeira

These Fortified Wines From Madeira Pair With Everything
A Garden of Eden in Australia

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
Clase Azul aficionados rejoice

The Clase Azul Tasting Room Is a Candy Store for Tequila Lovers
A black boot, brown sweater tank and brown tech organizer

The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
Huckberry Labor Day Sale

Yes, Of Course Huckberry’s Labor Day Sale Is Awesome
A group of adult men and women standing with bikes and chairs on the side of the road.

The 7 Types of Friends We’re All “Supposed” to Have
Australian Pro bowler Jason Belmonte.

The World's Best Bowler Understands That You've Probably Never Heard of Him

Trending

How to Increase Your “Neuroplasticity,” in 7 Key Steps
17 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked From Best to Worst
Kelly Stafford Is Not Endearing Husband Matthew to His Teammates
15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
How to Join the 1,000-Pound Club at Your Gym