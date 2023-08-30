Yes, Of Course Huckberry’s Labor Day Sale Is Awesome

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Things Huckberry is known for: oodles of killer in-house brands like Flint & Tinder and Wellen, a host of tasty outdoor collaborations and a general reputation as retailer numero uno when it comes to rugged gear and garb. Things Huckberry is about to be known for: throwing the sickest Labor Day sale we’ve seen to date.

This year, the retailer is offering an extra 15% off the entirety of its 1200+ sale stock, which includes the likes of Patagonia, Outerknown, WIlls and so much more. It’s all there for you to snag, at least, until 9/5. There’s collab apparel, chef’s knives and trail running shoes just waiting to be purchased (All at hefty discounts, naturally.)

We’ve done the laborious work for you (get it?) and cordoned off our top picks from the Huckberry Labor Day Sale, and rounded them up neatly into four categories: clothing, footwear, accessories and home. Whatever tickles your fancy, you’ll find below, or you can shop the entirety of the sale here. Happy long weekend shoppin-err, we mean, happy Labor Day.

The Best Deals From the Huckberry Labor Day Sale

Clothing

Wellen Corduroy Easy Pants — Straight With fall just around the corner, the time for filling out your transitional wardrobe is now. Luckily, the Huckberry Labor Day Sale has you covered with staples like Wellen’s Easy Pants. Draped in a rich olive cord and complete with a easy-on drawstring, they’re convenient in every sense of the word. Oh, and they look great with some moc-toe boots. Huckberry : $128 $57

Salomon XT-6 Expanse Sneaker The Salomon XT6 is one of the premier trail running shoes on the market and it also happens to be loved by menswear and style nerds. It has a technical outdoorsy look but can be easily paired with a pair of light-wash denim or shorts. It has a GORE-TEX upper for waterproofing, and Ortholite soles for added traction and cushioning. Huckberry : $180 $126

Accessories

Bellroy Cooler Tote Fall is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get good use out of the Bellroy Insulated cooler tote. It’s great for carrying wine bottles or brews to the beach, on camping trips or a park hang. Keep bottles cold for up to five hours and the waterproof padded base protects your food or drinks from any drops or spills. Huckberry : $79 $51

Home

Do you know what’s really adventurous? Grinding your own beans at home. Chic coffee label Fellow has been a mainstay at Huck and in our kitchens over the past few years, and their latest grinder, the Opus Conical Burr Grinder, can handle everything from pour-over espresso to cold brew. The 40 mm professional-grade flat burrs produce a clean product for over 40 grind settings. What’s not to love?