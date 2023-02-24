J.Crew’s Current Sale Includes Shirts for Less Than $10

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

J.Crew sales are, as you probably know, a dime a dozen — to the point where you’d be foolish to ever pay full price for anything. But what’s going on right now is a bit different. With code BYEWINTER, a selection of shirts (many of which are perfectly suitable for spring, mind you) are an extra 75% off their already discounted price, bringing them all the way down to below $10. Like, $7.50. Bananas.

There’s also a variety of other shirts available like this multi-stripe Slim Broken-in organic cotton oxford shirt, which only cost $12. And if you’re in need of a great pair of denim, they also have a few sizes available in their Classic Straight-fit jeans in two-year wash, which normally retail for $148 dollars but are currently marked down to $23.

There’s another batch of clothes and accessories that are an extra 25% off, too, so while the J.Crew sale section is always worth browsing, it is especially so right now.