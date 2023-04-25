$26 Denim Highlights DSTLD’s Totally Bananas Sitewide Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Sometimes, a sale comes along that seems too good to be true. (A few recent J.Crew deals spring to mind.) Such is the case with California denim company DSTLD’s ongoing sitewide sale. 80% off their selection of premium jeans and apparel? That’s gotta be a typo. But no — as we can confirm, code SUPRISE80 will (surprise!) score you 80% off the entirety of the label’s admittedly limited stock.

Just so you can get a sense of how insane this discount event really is, let’s run through these deals real quick — denim starting at $26, chinos for just $30, and a slew of tops well under even those prices. To aid in your experience, we’ve rounded up the ca n’t-miss deals from DSTLD sitewide sale. Happy shopping!

The Best Deals From the DSTLD Suprise Spring Sale: