Style | April 25, 2023 10:54 am

$26 Denim Highlights DSTLD’s Totally Bananas Sitewide Sale

So much 80% off denim, so little time

a model wearing DSTLD jeans sitting on a stone floor
No, it's not a typo: the DSTLD sitewide sale includes $26 denim.
DSTLD
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Sometimes, a sale comes along that seems too good to be true. (A few recent J.Crew deals spring to mind.) Such is the case with California denim company DSTLD’s ongoing sitewide sale. 80% off their selection of premium jeans and apparel? That’s gotta be a typo. But no — as we can confirm, code SUPRISE80 will (surprise!) score you 80% off the entirety of the label’s admittedly limited stock.

Just so you can get a sense of how insane this discount event really is, let’s run through these deals real quick — denim starting at $26, chinos for just $30, and a slew of tops well under even those prices. To aid in your experience, we’ve rounded up the ca n’t-miss deals from DSTLD sitewide sale. Happy shopping!

The Best Deals From the DSTLD Suprise Spring Sale:

DSTLD Slim Jeans
DSTLD Slim Jeans
DSTLD : $148$30
DSTLD Long Sleeve Pullover
DSTLD Long Sleeve Pullover
DSTLD : $138$28
DSTLD Stretch Chino
DSTLD Stretch Chino
DSTLD : $148$30
DSTLD Plaid Shirt
DSTLD Plaid Shirt
DSTLD : $128$26
DSTLD Skinny Slim Jeans
DSTLD Skinny Slim Jeans
DSTLD : $128$26
DSTLD Muscle Shirt
DSTLD Muscle Shirt
DSTLD : $128$26
DSTLD Slim Jeans
DSTLD Slim Jeans
DSTLD : $128$26
DSTLD Drill Shirt
DSTLD Drill Shirt
DSTLD : $128$26
DSTLD Stretch Chino
DSTLD Stretch Chino
DSTLD : $148$30
DSTLD Long Sleeve Pullover
DSTLD Long Sleeve Pullover
DSTLD : $138$28

