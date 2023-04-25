$26 Denim Highlights DSTLD’s Totally Bananas Sitewide Sale
So much 80% off denim, so little time
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Sometimes, a sale comes along that seems too good to be true. (A few recent J.Crew deals spring to mind.) Such is the case with California denim company DSTLD’s ongoing sitewide sale. 80% off their selection of premium jeans and apparel? That’s gotta be a typo. But no — as we can confirm, code SUPRISE80 will (surprise!) score you 80% off the entirety of the label’s admittedly limited stock.
Just so you can get a sense of how insane this discount event really is, let’s run through these deals real quick — denim starting at $26, chinos for just $30, and a slew of tops well under even those prices. To aid in your experience, we’ve rounded up the ca n’t-miss deals from DSTLD sitewide sale. Happy shopping!
The Best Deals From the DSTLD Suprise Spring Sale:
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you