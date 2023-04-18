From Grillmaster to Thigh Guy, J.Crew’s Killer Shorts Sale Has an Inseam for Everyone

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

All rise! The court of mens’ legs (megs, if you will) is now in session. First order of business? Checking out the abundance of shorts styles that J.Crew just threw on sale. For a limited time, the retailer is offering best-sellers like their Chino and Dock Shorts at a serious discount, starting at just $40. The ‘Crew’s got virtually every style, inseam and color available, enough to flip the question from “Should I buy shorts?” to “Which pair is going emphasis my quads…or match with my new loafers??”

Maybe you’re a 10″ cargo cruiser. Perhaps tasteful moderate 7″ boat shorts are more your speed? Or maybe you’ve been braving the 5″ inseam waters for a couple of years now. Regardless, you won’t want to miss these deals. To spread the leg love, we’ve rounded up all the shorts you’ll want to shop and dumped them below for your purchasing pleasure.

Well? What are you still doing here? (Looking for more J.Crew sales? Cause we got those, too.) Every second with a pair from the J.Crew short sale is a second of the summer wasted. Below, the best deals from the J.Crew shorts sale.