InsideHook
Style | April 6, 2023 1:48 pm

A Slew of Warm-Weather Styles Just Went on Sale at J.Crew

Take 40% (yes, 40) off a boatload of spring-ready styles

You're gonna look like really good this spring.
You're gonna look like really good this spring.
J.Crew
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s really no better way to get pumped up for sunnier days and higher temperatures than treating yourself to some warm-weather clothing you can feel good — and look even better — in. Actually, it does get slightly better.

J.Crew is throwing a pretty killer spring sale at the moment — taking 40% off every damn thing. That includes short sleeve linen button-downs, technical shorts, flip-flops, colorful polos and more.

Shop all of the savings here, or browse below for our top picks. Just be sure to use code SPRING at checkout to take 40% off your purchase.

J.Crew 6″ Swim Trunk in Seersucker
J.Crew 6″ Swim Trunk in Seersucker
Buy Here : $90$54
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Yarn-Dyed Seersucker Shirt
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Yarn-Dyed Seersucker Shirt
Buy Here : $80$48
J.Crew 7″ Tech Short
J.Crew 7″ Tech Short
Buy Here : $80$48
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Slub Cotton Camp-Collar Shirt
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Slub Cotton Camp-Collar Shirt
Buy Here : $90$54
J.Crew Harrington Jacket
J.Crew Harrington Jacket
Buy Here : $168$101
J.Crew Relaxed Premium-Weight Cotton T-shirt
J.Crew Relaxed Premium-Weight Cotton T-shirt
J.Crew : $50$30
J.Crew Cotton Cable-Knit Short Sleeve Sweater Polo
J.Crew Cotton Cable-Knit Short Sleeve Sweater Polo
Buy Here : $98$59
J.Crew Garment-Dyed Cotton-Linen Chino Suit Jacket
J.Crew Garment-Dyed Cotton-Linen Chino Suit Jacket
Buy Here : $178$107
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Heritage Cotton Tipped Sweater-Polo
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Heritage Cotton Tipped Sweater-Polo
Buy Here : $80$48
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Five-Pocket Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Five-Pocket Pant
Buy Here : $118$71

More Like This

a collage of men's basics on a pink background
The InsideHook Guide to Better Basics
Three Years Later, Is This Still the Best Turntable for Aspiring Audiophiles?
Three Years Later, Is This Still the Best Turntable for Aspiring Audiophiles?
a collage of items from the Backcountry End-of-Season Sale
Shop Winter Gear Galore at Backcountry’s End-of-Season Sale

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Ninja - Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker

$540$400

This Portable and Versatile Electric Grill Is $140 Off
an orange Todd Snyder camp collar shirt on a grey background

$138$64

Make This Discounted Creamsicle Camp Collar Your First Summer Purchase
HyperChiller HC2BG Patented Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler

$25$11

Get Instant Iced Coffee in One Minute Via the HyperChiller
a pair of lululemon boxer briefs on a grey background

$38$28

Lululemon’s Perfected A.I.M. Boxers Are Back on Sale
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui

Keep Reading

The Masters logo on a yellow flag. August National Golf Club is receiving blowback from 9/11 families after allowing LIV Golf players to compete.

The New AI-Enhanced Features at The Masters, Explained
Crew teams training on a glittering lake.

How to Get Into Rowing Shape Without a Rower
two Cadbury creme eggs on top of candy eggs

A Brief History of Cadbury Creme Eggs
The exterior of a jukebox

Is the Old-School Jukebox Poised for a Comeback?
"The Devil's Element"

Are We Overlooking the Dangers of Phosphorus Pollution?
You're gonna look like really good this spring.

A Slew of Warm-Weather Styles Just Went on Sale at J.Crew
a collage of men's basics on a pink background

The InsideHook Guide to Better Basics
Tres Tribus Mezcal Wants You to Experience Agave Like Never Before

Tres Tribus Mezcal Wants You to Experience Agave Like Never Before
Three Years Later, Is This Still the Best Turntable for Aspiring Audiophiles?

Three Years Later, Is This Still the Best Turntable for Aspiring Audiophiles?

Trending

The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui