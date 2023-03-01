InsideHook
Style | March 1, 2023

Brooks Brothers’ Spring Sale Event Spells Savings for Your Work Wardrobe

The more you buy, the more you save

a collage of Brooks Brothers Spring Sale items on a yellow background
The Brooks Brothers Wardrobe Event is the blowout spring sale your work wardrobe didn't know it needed.
Brooks Brothers/Getty Images
Upgrading your officewear (or your spring closet) has never been easier than with Brooks Brothers’ Wardrobe Event. Right now, the centuries-old prep retailer is offering a ton of deals on a variety of their business styles, from the classic travel blazers to madras button-ups and everything in between.

The uniform guy —you know who you are — should surely take advantage of oodles of bundle-and-save Brooks Brothers spring sales currently happening from dress shirts (4 for $249) to chinos (2 for $159) and beyond. Or, if you’re feeling more adventurous, try out any number of killer sweaters and sale items floating around for futher discounts on serious warm-weather styles.

To assist your tired, decision-fatigued brain (it’s been a long, kind-of-cold winter, after all), we’ve rounded up all the best steals we could find from this gigantic Brooks Brothers spring sale, from corner-cubby dress shirts to runway-ready layers, all on sale and ready for spring. Below, the best deals from Brooks Brothers’ Wardrobe Event Sale.

Brooks Brothers Stretch Non-Iron Regent Regular-Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers Stretch Non-Iron Regent Regular-Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt
Buy Here: 4 For $248
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Overcheck 1818 Suit￼
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Overcheck 1818 Suit￼
Buy Here: 2 For $1799
Brooks Brothers Stretch Non-Iron Oxford Button-Down Collar Gingham Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers Stretch Non-Iron Oxford Button-Down Collar Gingham Sport Shirt
Buy Here: 4 For $248
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Original Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Original Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Buy Here: 30% Off 3+ Polos, Tees & More
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Stretch Advantage Chino Pants
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Stretch Advantage Chino Pants
Buy Here: 2 For $159
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Cable Knit Sweater￼
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Cable Knit Sweater￼
Buy Here : $148$59
Brooks Brothers Cotton French Rib Sweatpants
Brooks Brothers Cotton French Rib Sweatpants
Buy Here : $118$39
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Wool-Cotton Knit Blazer
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Wool-Cotton Knit Blazer
Buy Here : $498$300
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Argyle Sweater
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Argyle Sweater

In Green.

Buy Here : $198$79
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Wide-Wale Corduroy Pants
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Wide-Wale Corduroy Pants

In Dark Green.

Buy Here : $118$59
Brooks Brothers Wool Nordic Half-Zip Sweater￼
Brooks Brothers Wool Nordic Half-Zip Sweater￼

In Burgundy-Navy.

Buy Here : $228$114
Brooks Brothers Paddock Diamond Quilted Vest￼
Brooks Brothers Paddock Diamond Quilted Vest￼

In Dark Red.

Buy Here : $198$79

