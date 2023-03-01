Brooks Brothers’ Spring Sale Event Spells Savings for Your Work Wardrobe

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Upgrading your officewear (or your spring closet) has never been easier than with Brooks Brothers’ Wardrobe Event. Right now, the centuries-old prep retailer is offering a ton of deals on a variety of their business styles, from the classic travel blazers to madras button-ups and everything in between.

The uniform guy —you know who you are — should surely take advantage of oodles of bundle-and-save Brooks Brothers spring sales currently happening from dress shirts (4 for $249) to chinos (2 for $159) and beyond. Or, if you’re feeling more adventurous, try out any number of killer sweaters and sale items floating around for futher discounts on serious warm-weather styles.

To assist your tired, decision-fatigued brain (it’s been a long, kind-of-cold winter, after all), we’ve rounded up all the best steals we could find from this gigantic Brooks Brothers spring sale, from corner-cubby dress shirts to runway-ready layers, all on sale and ready for spring. Below, the best deals from Brooks Brothers’ Wardrobe Event Sale.