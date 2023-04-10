InsideHook
Style | April 10, 2023 12:36 pm

The Best Rugby Shirts for Men Make Ivy Style Easier Than Ever

It's spring. Do you know where your rugby is?

a collage of the best men's rugby shirts on a pink patterend background
The Best Men's Rugby Shirts are a blast from the collegiate past.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The rugby shirt has long been heralded as a fall essential, and while this is not not true, it’s time we start viewing the hefty top for what it really is: a multifaceted spring-appropriate garm worth its weight scrum-ready cotton (and nautical stripes).

What Is a Rugby Shirt?

The rugby shirt dates back to mid-nineteenth century England, incepted as a uniform for the newly christened eponymous sport. Traditionally crafted from tightly woven cotton and reinforced to take a beating, the earliest rugbys were designed for the game, reinforced at the seams and sporting rubber buttons and a heavier collar for added protection. The style quickly became a cornerstone of academic and colligate casualwear in the U.K. and eventually America, cementing itself are a seminal style during the ’50s ivy craze.

This explains the tendency to think of collegiate-inspired rugbys featuring autumnal tones of burgundy, navy and gold (go team!), but there exists a wealth of rugbys that lend themselves well to warmer weather while still managing to capture the preppy, Ivy League essence of the silhouette…and infusing some of the new vibes the style has co-opted from skate and street culture.

These modern masterpieces function somewhere in the grey zone of chunky sweaters and elevated polos: considering the often heavier and more durable cotton used to construct the shirts, they’re a no-brainer for milder temperatures, ideal for those days when you can go sans jacket but can’t quite enter short-sleeve territory.

By now, you should be sold on the merits of the springtime rugby — if you’re still on the fence, check out a kitted-out Paul Mescal and be swayed. To streamline your transition into ivy-clad collegian, we’ve highlighted 8 of the best rugbys around. From timeless brands like Orvis and Brooks Brothers to fresh installations to the cannon by Connor McKnight and Rowing Blazers, find the best rugbys for men in 2023 below.

The Best Rugby Shirts for Men in 2023:

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Huckberry : $128
Banana Republic Rugby Polo Shirt
Banana Republic Rugby Polo Shirt
Banana Republic : $90$50
Brooks Brothers Suede Cotton Chest Stripe Rugby
Brooks Brothers Suede Cotton Chest Stripe Rugby
Brooks Brothers : $128$90
J.Crew Stripe Rugby Shirt
J.Crew Stripe Rugby Shirt
J.Crew : $98$50
Connor McKnight Tile Knit Merino Wool Rugby Sweater
Connor McKnight Tile Knit Merino Wool Rugby Sweater
Nordstrom : $795
Everlane The Premium-Weight Rugby Shirt
Everlane The Premium-Weight Rugby Shirt
Everlane : $80
Rowing Blazers France 1912 Rugby
Rowing Blazers France 1912 Rugby
Rowing Blazers : $195
Orvis Long-Sleeve Striped Rugby Shirt
Orvis Long-Sleeve Striped Rugby Shirt
Orvis : $105

More Like This

Nordstrom’s Insane Spring Sale Is Still Going Strong. Here’s What to Buy.
Nordstrom’s Insane Spring Sale Is Still Going Strong. Here’s What to Buy.
a collage of men's basics on a pink background
The InsideHook Guide to Better Basics
A collage of New Balance Styles on a lgiht grey background
New Balance Models, From 574 to 990, Explained

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Anker 737 MagGo charger

From Our Partner

Anker’s Charging Accessories Are Up to 44% Off
GoPro - HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera

$300$230

GoPro’s HERO8 Camera Is Down to Just $230
Therabody’s Numbing CBD Balm Stick Is a Recovery Essential

$75$49

Therabody’s Numbing CBD Balm Stick Is a Recovery Essential
a tan and black Land's End Squall Jacket on a grey background

$93$65

At 30% Off, This Lightweight Squall Jacket Is a Total Steal
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door

Keep Reading

The orange Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept at the 2023 New York Auto Show

Genesis Stuns, Ram Electrifies and Hyundai Goes Disney at the New York Auto Show
Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell in "Running With Our Eyes Closed"

“Running With Our Eyes Closed” Is More Marriage Doc Than Music Doc
David Bowie on the Trans-Siberian Railway.

A New Book Takes Readers Backstage With Bowie in the '70s
Couple holding hands in bed

Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
A group of young runners racing through a field.

Inside the Training of a 13-Year-Old Running Phenom
See our 14 best deals from the Nordstrom spring sale below.

Nordstrom’s Insane Spring Sale Is Still Going Strong. Here’s What to Buy.
Only a few sports drinks actually deserve your attention.

What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
a collage of the products on the week on a tan background

Hardshell Suitcases, Pizza Hut Hats and a Based Climbing Collab
A box kit from Nebula Genomics

Review: Nebula Genomics Offers Health Analysis Via Genetic Testing

Trending

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door