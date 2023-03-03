Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The internet, among its many other uses, is very useful for finding mind-blowing, eye-popping, jaw-dropping sneaker deals on footwear from your favorite brands — Nike, Adidas, Salomon, Vans, take your pick. It’s a gift, and one we frequently use (perhaps…too much?). With spring in short order, we thought we’d share some of the kick-centric wealth and round up a variety of discounted sneakers so tantalizingly fresh that you’ll have no choice but to grab a pair for the warmer months ahead.

We weren’t kidding — we’ve found a plethora of sneaker deals from all our favorite retailers. Huckberry, Nordstrom, SSENSE and more have just what you need for a flexy fresh spring, from slip-ons to high tops and everything in between. Shop the best sneaker deals for men below, right this instant.