Style | February 8, 2023 12:13 pm

Boots, Bags and Bestsellers: Huckberry’s Humongous Winter Sale Is Officially On

Featuring discounts on Patagonia, Danner, Flint and Tinder and more

a collage of items from the Huckberry Winter Sale on a unfocused brown background
From boots to bestsellers, the massive Huckberry Winter Sale has it all.
Huckberry
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Do you smell that? Rugged, handsome and discounted up the wazoo…yup, just as we suspected — the Huckberry Winter Sale is back. And just because it’s called the “Annual Winter Sale” doesn’t mean it’s all cold-weather gear. No, right now, you’ll find discounts up to 50% off on stuff for all seasons. Boots galore, packs and knives and some durable-as-hell apparel that’ll see out winter and bolster your spring wardrobe.

There’s tons of gear and garb alike to sort through, so in the interest of time, we’ve picked out 17 of our favorite deals from the humongous event, ranging from Flint and Tinder outerwear to a pair of boots that’ll take up a permanent spot by your door. This is just a small sampling though, with dozens of brands and hundreds of discounts available for your shopping pleasure, all available to shop here. Below, the 17 best deals from the giant Huckberry winter sale.

Flint and Tinder Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
Buy Here : $228$148
Huckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Danner Light Boot
Huckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Danner Light Boot
Buy Here : $425$297
Schott The Motif Cardigan Sweater
Schott The Motif Cardigan Sweater
Buy Here : $185$120
Rhodes Footwear Jackson Chelsea Boot
Rhodes Footwear Jackson Chelsea Boot
Buy Here : $250$125
Walden Pond Sunglasses
Walden Pond Sunglasses
Buy Here : $99$74
Relwen Windzip Popover
Relwen Windzip Popover
Buy Here : $228$182
SOG Knives Aegis AT Pocket Knife
SOG Knives Aegis AT Pocket Knife
Buy Here : $111$89
Greys Sherpa Slipper Boot
Greys Sherpa Slipper Boot
Buy Here : $110$66
Mystery Ranch Superset 30 Backpack
Mystery Ranch Superset 30 Backpack
Buy Here : $165$123
Flint and Tinder 365 Tapered Corduroy Pant
Flint and Tinder 365 Tapered Corduroy Pant
Buy Here : $118$70
Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater
Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater
Buy Here : $148$74
Teva Geotrecca RP Waterproof Hiking Boot
Teva Geotrecca RP Waterproof Hiking Boot
Buy Here : $150$120
Billykirk “See You Out There” Slim Card Case
Billykirk “See You Out There” Slim Card Case
Buy Here : $85$55
Flint and Tinder Bedford Camp Shirt
Flint and Tinder Bedford Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $198$158
Rhodes Footwear Tyler Chukka Boot
Rhodes Footwear Tyler Chukka Boot
Buy Here : $175$131
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Quarter Zip
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Quarter Zip
Buy Here : $138$96
Flint and Tinder Weekender Briefcase
Flint and Tinder Weekender Briefcase
Buy Here : $225$123

