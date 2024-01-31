Proof’s 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt, The GOAT of Travel Tees, Is on Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
There’s a common misconception that all T-shirts are basically the same. After all, even a Carmy-coded, Japanese-spun Whitesville tee ultimately does the same thing as one from a Hanes 6-pack, give or take some bicep huggage and a slightly improved fit. Right?
Wrong. There’s a whole cannon of contenders that are pushing the limits of what a T-shirt can be, chief among them Proof. Part of outdoor retail GOAT Huckberry’s impressive coalition of in-house labels, the brand focuses on delivering premium, functionally inspired gear with smart fabrics.
It all starts with Proof’s best-seller, the 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt. Named for the fact that you can ostensibly wear the shirt for 72 hours straight, the tee is made from the silky blend of 16.5-micron New Zealand-sourced Merino and nylon. All of the properties that have made Merino so coveted in recent years — anti-stink properties and temperature regulation are the highlights here — are on full display in the top, making it an ideal choice for lightweight packing and sweaty excursions.
If you’re interested in trying out a whole new t-shirt experience (or stocking up on your favorite tee), today is your lucky day: Huckberry is offering an exclusive discount on Proof’s exceptional tee. Code MERINO30 your ticket to 30% off the admittedly expensive item, and the discount extends to all 17 colors of the shirt. Grab one below, or, better yet, grab a few. They’re well worth the (now discounted) expenses, we promise.
