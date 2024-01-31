Leisure > Style

Proof’s 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt, The GOAT of Travel Tees, Is on Sale

Save 30% on one of Huckberry's best-selling styles

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 31, 2024 11:59 am
Proof's Merino Tee can do literally anything.
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s a common misconception that all T-shirts are basically the same. After all, even a Carmy-coded, Japanese-spun Whitesville tee ultimately does the same thing as one from a Hanes 6-pack, give or take some bicep huggage and a slightly improved fit. Right?

The 35 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
The 35 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
 From heavyweight pocket tees to silk shirts, theses are the best t-shirts, period.

Wrong. There’s a whole cannon of contenders that are pushing the limits of what a T-shirt can be, chief among them Proof. Part of outdoor retail GOAT Huckberry’s impressive coalition of in-house labels, the brand focuses on delivering premium, functionally inspired gear with smart fabrics.

It all starts with Proof’s best-seller, the 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt. Named for the fact that you can ostensibly wear the shirt for 72 hours straight, the tee is made from the silky blend of 16.5-micron New Zealand-sourced Merino and nylon. All of the properties that have made Merino so coveted in recent years — anti-stink properties and temperature regulation are the highlights here — are on full display in the top, making it an ideal choice for lightweight packing and sweaty excursions.

If you’re interested in trying out a whole new t-shirt experience (or stocking up on your favorite tee), today is your lucky day: Huckberry is offering an exclusive discount on Proof’s exceptional tee. Code MERINO30 your ticket to 30% off the admittedly expensive item, and the discount extends to all 17 colors of the shirt. Grab one below, or, better yet, grab a few. They’re well worth the (now discounted) expenses, we promise.

Proof 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt
Proof 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt
Huckberry : $88$62
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

