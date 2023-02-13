InsideHook
Here’s Your First Peek at Nike’s Latest Marathon Super Shoe

The Vaporfly 3 is expected to hit shelves in March 2023

A first look at the Nike Vaporfly 3, courtesy of Runner's World.
Youtube/Runner's World (2023)
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Friends, runners, countrymen, lend us your ears: the third iteration of the Nike Vaporfly is almost here. The swoosh’s benchmark carbon-plated marathon silo, proclaimed “the fastest shoe in the world” — and the stats would confirm as much — is officially getting a makeover, with the newest version of the most popular racing shoe on the market set to drop in March 2023.

Reported as the lightest Vaporfly model yet — according to Nike, 2mm of rubber have been shaved and replaced with more of the ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam — the Vaporfly Next% 3 sports a new flyknit-blend upper and improved energy return, thanks to a full-blown midsole remodel. While the carbon plate and ZoomX foam have remained the same, the revamped sneaker promises Nike’s fastest times yet.

All the stats are great, but we finally have a first look at the silo in 4K video, thanks to a just-released review from Runner’s World Editor-in-Chief Jeff Dengate, who’s been training and racing in the super shoe since October. Dengate noted increased lockdown, enhanced breathability and “a more stable shoe” than its previous iterations.

Initially rumored to retail at a whopping $410, the Nike Vaporfly 3 has been confirmed to run a more reasonable $250. You won’t have to wait long for the new runner, either: the Nike Vaporfly 3 is slated for a March 6 release…although you should expect the style to sell out before you can get your hands on it. Find the full review from Runner’s World here.

While an increased trend in sneaker technology has seen a boom in so-called performance super shoes, the jury is out on whether or not your average runner actually needs to invest in a pair of boosted runners. That being said, there’s zero denying the hype around Nike’s revered racer, and especially when it comes to the Vaporfly, the only question that really seems to matter is which record is going to fall next.

