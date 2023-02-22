InsideHook
Shoes | February 22, 2023

This Rare Blundstone Sale Is Your Chance at Discounted Boots for Spring

Save 25% and join your Brooklynite brethren

Blundstone boots are as stylish and they are solid. Oh, and they're on sale, too.
Blundstone
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Intrigued by gentle parenting? More than happy to pay $6.75 (to pay any price, really) for an excessively watery matcha latte? Or maybe you’re just looking for a genuinely solid boot that looks great and wears even better. You’ve come to the right place, my mustachioed, workwear-cosplaying friend. You’ll find what you’re looking for — that is, the once-in-a-blue-moon Blundstone sale at Backcountry — below.

A variety of Blundstone boots are indeed 25% off at Backcountry, a steal considering the Aussie-based bootmakers rarely run discounts and their stock virtually never drops below $150. Both the classic #500 model (the style we recommend to anyone who will listen) and the Active model — a newer Blundstone addition for generalized daily wear — are currently marked down, in a variety of colorways, no less.

So whether you’re a Brooklyn hipster too busy with pottery classes and mental health walks or a log-chopping, hardwearing mountain man hounding for a deal, we’ve done the hard work for you and highlighted the best on-sale styles for your convenience. Below, the best deals from the Blundstone sale to shop this spring.

Blundstone Original #500 Boot
Buy Here : $215$161
Blundstone Active Boot
Blundstone Active Boot
Buy Here : $230$172
Blundstone Original #500 Boot
Buy Here : $215$161




All the Deals

