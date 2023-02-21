The Internet Wants to Know: Where Is Joel’s “The Last of Us” Episode 6 Coat From?

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The Last of Us is really the gift that keeps on giving, huh? Episode 6, which premiered Sunday night to huge viewership expectations, had us on the edge of our seats. While we’re no spoilers, we’re compelled to bring up a key element of the Naughty Dog adaptation — Joel’s amazing jacket. Not the Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket that we previously reported on, or its on-sale cousin, either; we’re well aware of the impact Pedro Pascal’s rugged wardrobe has had on the internet, and we are sensing a clamoring-to-be over his newest winter look, a double-lined shearling jacket fresh off the zombie ranch.

The jacket in question immediately caught our eye not just for the rugged-functional charm we’ve come to expect from Joel’s wardrobe (take a bow, Cynthia Summers), but for the insane detailing and loving patina that affixes the garment. The coat truly does look like it’s been through hell and back, with handsome worn-in-workwear quality that surely took years of hard labor (or months of running from infected) to achieve.

Joel’s newest “The Last of Us’ jacket has some unique oddities that helped us track it down. Liane Hentscher/HBO

We were so enamored with the style that we just had to find out where it was from…a sentiment that we suspect many The Last of Us fans and menswear fanatics share. And after hours of research, Reddit sleuthing, and reaching out to The Last of Us costume department, we have an answer — which is, unfortunately, that we can’t be sure.

The jacket looks a hell of a lot like the World’s Finest Shearling Coat from Vermont-based Orvis, a conclusion that would make sense given the heritage brand’s centuries of craftsmanship, renowned leatherwork and outdoor-design offerings. The should and front seams line up, the double-zip collar matched to a tee, and the burnish brown leather would seemingly fade into just the shade that we spotted Joel sporting. But small detailing — namely, the inclusion of a leather panel across the back of the neck and top snap, as opposed to Joel’s button, let us know that it’s not quite the same.

This doesn’t mean that the style isn’t an older version of Orvis’ shearling coat — our running theory is that The Last of Us Episode 6 jacket is a true vintage make — but until we have official confirmation, it’s the best that we can come up with. Until then, feel free to snag yourself a very convincing dupe of Joel’s winter layer…if you happen to have four grand laying around, that is.