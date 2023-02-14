InsideHook
Did We Just Find Pedro Pascal’s “The Last Of Us” Trucker Jacket on Sale?

Snag a version of Flint and Tinder's rugged silo for 20% off

a collage of Flint and Tinder Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket on a mossy-wall background
Did we just find the sought-after "The Last of Us" trucker jacket...on sale?
Huckberry/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past month — or, conversely, have abandoned Twitter, a slightly more understandable form of cultural ex-communication — we’re here to tell you that The Last of Us is a big stinking deal. The series, based on a 2013 Naughty Dog-produced video game of the same name, has turned into a huge hit for HBO. The gritty, post-apocalyptic drama is crushing ratings, bucking traditional viewership trends, cementing daddy-incarnate Pedro Pascal as a household name, and all just five episodes into its (already-renewed) first season.

Equally as big of a deal? The fact that a version of the viral The Last of Us jacket is currently on sale. InsideHook was one of the first to report on trusty American-based Flint and Tinder’s iconic and sworn-by Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket appearance as Joel’s badass layer o’ choice for downing fungi-zombies and loaning to daughter figures, and the style has rocketed in popularity since. Turns out everyone wants to look like a rugged, grizzled baddie…who knew?

Because of the style’s rampant appeal, we could’ve never expected that its close cousin, the Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, would hit outdoor retailer Huckberry’s sale section, but here we are. Similarly constructed with a New Jersey-made weather-resistant Martexin 8.25 oz shelter cloth shell and double-lined with insulating wool, it’s a jacket we swear by…and often prefer to its flannel-lined cousin. At 20% off (nudging its price lower than the show’s flannel-lined version), it’s a no-brainer, especially considering the months of chilly weather we have left.

Whether you foresee a future of beefy jerky and disease, or you just want to look like a certified survivor, this The Last of Us jacket sale is one you don’t want to miss. We have only two things left to say — grab yours below, and stay very, very quiet around clickers.

Flint and Tinder Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Buy Here : $358$286

