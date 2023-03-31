InsideHook
Sex & Dating | March 31, 2023 11:38 am

Take 50% Off Any Full-Priced Sexual Wellness Item at Lovehoney

That expensive sex toy you've been eyeing up? It's now half off.

The Mantric Rechargeable Vibrator Wand, now just $40, on a purple swirly background
The Mantric Rechargeable Vibrator Wand, now just $40.
Lovehoney/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Sexual wellness products help make sex a more exciting, intimate and pleasurable experience, for both you and your partner. But you can’t just pick up the first bullet vibe you see on Amazon. It’s why we’d encourage you to instead invest in a high-quality, good-looking sex toy or accessory that won’t crap out after a few uses.

However, reliable sex toys aren’t cheap, and on average cost fifty bucks (but expect to pay up to $200.) It’s why if you’re in the market for a new fancy device, you should consider taking advantage of Lovehoney’s limited-time sale.

The popular sex toy retailer is letting customers take 50% off one full-priced Lovehoney item of their choosing with code SAVE50. The discount applies to a variety of sexy pleasure essentials including toys and vibrators from top brands, bondage accessories, lingerie sets and more.

Not sure what to buy? We’ve highlighted a few solid choices from the sale below, but you can browse the entire selection here. Just be sure to use the promo code SAVE50 at checkout.

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
Buy Here : $99$50
Bondage Boutique Bound to Please Black Under Mattress Restraint
Bondage Boutique Bound to Please Black Under Mattress Restraint
Buy Here : $50$25
Mantric Rechargeable Wand Vibrator
Mantric Rechargeable Wand Vibrator
Buy Here : $80$40
Lovehoney Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Butt Plug 3.5 Inch
Lovehoney Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Butt Plug 3.5 Inch
Buy Here : $27$14
Lovehoney Take Control Bondage Kit (10 Piece)
Lovehoney Take Control Bondage Kit (10 Piece)
Buy Here : $100$50
Lovehoney High Roller Remote Control Rotating Prostate Massager
Lovehoney High Roller Remote Control Rotating Prostate Massager
Buy Here : $80$40
Lovehoney Mini Thrill Rechargeable Silicone Bullet Vibrator
Lovehoney Mini Thrill Rechargeable Silicone Bullet Vibrator
Buy Here : $37$19
Bondage Boutique Soft Wrist-to-Thigh Cuffs
Bondage Boutique Soft Wrist-to-Thigh Cuffs
Buy Here : $25$13

