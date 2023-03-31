Take 50% Off Any Full-Priced Sexual Wellness Item at Lovehoney
That expensive sex toy you've been eyeing up? It's now half off.
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Sexual wellness products help make sex a more exciting, intimate and pleasurable experience, for both you and your partner. But you can’t just pick up the first bullet vibe you see on Amazon. It’s why we’d encourage you to instead invest in a high-quality, good-looking sex toy or accessory that won’t crap out after a few uses.
However, reliable sex toys aren’t cheap, and on average cost fifty bucks (but expect to pay up to $200.) It’s why if you’re in the market for a new fancy device, you should consider taking advantage of Lovehoney’s limited-time sale.
The popular sex toy retailer is letting customers take 50% off one full-priced Lovehoney item of their choosing with code SAVE50. The discount applies to a variety of sexy pleasure essentials including toys and vibrators from top brands, bondage accessories, lingerie sets and more.
Not sure what to buy? We’ve highlighted a few solid choices from the sale below, but you can browse the entire selection here. Just be sure to use the promo code SAVE50 at checkout.
