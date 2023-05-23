Looking for an award-winning burger? The best Cuban-Asian fusion north of Bogota? Not one but two New York City icons opening South Florida locations? Miami’s best new restaurants have all this and more (including a top-notch Cuban sandwich). From West Palm to Wynwood, here are five new restaurants to check out.

The smaller bites, like oysters, pair well with the restaurant’s selection of Champagne and rosé. Pastis

Wynwood

Pastis — the name will be familiar to Manhattanites past and present — was brought to Miami by none other than scene-making restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr. The Wynwood edition features its signature red banquettes, subway tiles and gold-framed, hand-painted mirrors, bringing a classic-luxe vibe to the neighborhood’s flourishing scene. And though the interiors are classic New York, outside there’s a covered patio for al fresco meals, rain or shine. Expect signature French dishes like escargot, onion soup, steak frites and duck confit, while the smaller bites (like oysters and scallop crudo) pair well with the restaurant’s selection of Champagne and rosé.

380 NW 26th St. (map)

With slow-roasted pork and locally sourced bread, this Cuban sandwich is a must-eat. Cubatón

Miami Beach

A top-notch Cuban sandwich requires, at minimum, superb pork and bread. The secret to the version here is the meat, which is slow-roasted for eight hours and then flash-seared, giving the meat a crispy, caramelized texture. The bread, meanwhile, is sourced from a local bakery specializing in traditional Cuban loaves and medianoche bread. Other standouts on the menu include the batidos, or fruit milkshakes, in tropical flavors like guanabana, mango and coconut. Open until 9 p.m., the restaurant serves breakfast all day, so you can stop by anytime for your fix of café con leche and toasty jamon and queso.

413 15th St. (map)

The venue also has nightly performances and live music. Calle Dragones

Little Havana

Little Havana’s Calle Ocho is the new home of the third Calle Dragones, following locations in Bogota and Cartagena. It’s the product of a partnership between Cuba-born chef Luis Pous and the Salvaje Hospitality Group. Given Pous’s heritage, Calle Dragones has a fittingly Cuban-Asian fusion menu despite its Colombian roots; signature dishes include risotto congri with short rib vaca frita, mojo roasted lechón pekin and crab fricasé with Thai sofrito. Come for the food, stay for the entertainment: The venue has nightly performances and live music, and the dining room’s custom-made velvet furniture, terrazzo flooring and vintage white piano are all a tribute to the grandeur of Old Havana.

1036 SW 8th St. (map)

MOTEK The Arayes Burger won the People’s Choice Award at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Burger Bash two years in a row.

Coral Gables

Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile is now home to the third iteration of Motek, an Eastern Mediterranean diner with an all-day breakfast menu along with extensive lunch and dinner selections. “Motek” is Hebrew for “sweetheart,” which is fitting — the sunny dining space is decked out in the restaurant’s signature yellow hues, and hanging plants and gold light fixtures bring the space to life. Drawing culinary inspiration from Lebanon, Morocco and Yemen, the family-owned restaurant offers small-batch hummus, wraps and salads along with hot menu items like lamb spare ribs and crispy eggplant. Keep an eye out for the award-winning Arayes Burger, which won the People’s Choice Award at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Burger Bash two years in a row.

45 Miracle Mile (map)

Adrienne’s is well-known for its Neapolitan-style pizza pies. Adrienne’s Pizzabar

West Palm Beach

Another South Florida outpost of a New York classic is Adrienne’s Pizzabar, which finds itself right at home in The Square, West Palm Beach’s growing retail district. Inside, the restaurant has an industrial chic vibe: There’s a 60-foot quartz countertop that runs the length of the pizzeria, and the soaring, exposed ceilings and wall-to-wall windows make the dining room feel spacious. Having built a loyal following in Manhattan for its Neapolitan-style pizza, Adrienne’s has exported its most popular selections here, including the Original Sicilian, Napoli 1889 and the Classic NYC Round. The kitchen is run by executive chef Nick Angelis, and the restaurant features oddball weekly specials (one example: tequila shrimp pizza). Outside of pizza, look for red-sauce classics like housemade pork meatballs, ricotta-stuffed ravioli and oven-baked lasagne. A robust selection of Italian wines and cocktails (like the refreshing lavender margarita) round out the menu.



378 S Rosemary Ave. (map)