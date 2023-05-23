InsideHook
Restaurants & Bars | May 23, 2023 7:36 am

Miami’s Best New Restaurants Include the City’s Favorite Burger and Pizza via NYC

If pizza sounds too pedestrian, what about risotto congri with short rib vaca frita?

pizza and meatballs on a plate with a cocktail.
Miami's best new restaurants have everything you're looking for.
Adrienne's Pizzabar
By Mariette Williams

Looking for an award-winning burger? The best Cuban-Asian fusion north of Bogota? Not one but two New York City icons opening South Florida locations? Miami’s best new restaurants have all this and more (including a top-notch Cuban sandwich). From West Palm to Wynwood, here are five new restaurants to check out. 

mussels in a bowl with a side of fries
The smaller bites, like oysters, pair well with the restaurant’s selection of Champagne and rosé.
Pastis

Pastis

Wynwood

Pastis — the name will be familiar to Manhattanites past and present — was brought to Miami by none other than scene-making restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr. The Wynwood edition features its signature red banquettes, subway tiles and gold-framed, hand-painted mirrors, bringing a classic-luxe vibe to the neighborhood’s flourishing scene. And though the interiors are classic New York, outside there’s a covered patio for al fresco meals, rain or shine. Expect signature French dishes like escargot, onion soup, steak frites and duck confit, while the smaller bites (like oysters and scallop crudo) pair well with the restaurant’s selection of Champagne and rosé. 

380 NW 26th St. (map

a long, thin sandwich filled with meat in a container
With slow-roasted pork and locally sourced bread, this Cuban sandwich is a must-eat.
Cubatón

Cubatón Sandwich Shop

Miami Beach

A top-notch Cuban sandwich requires, at minimum, superb pork and bread. The secret to the version here is the meat, which is slow-roasted for eight hours and then flash-seared, giving the meat a crispy, caramelized texture. The bread, meanwhile, is sourced from a local bakery specializing in traditional Cuban loaves and medianoche bread. Other standouts on the menu include the batidos, or fruit milkshakes, in tropical flavors like guanabana, mango and coconut. Open until 9 p.m., the restaurant serves breakfast all day, so you can stop by anytime for your fix of café con leche and toasty jamon and queso.  

413 15th St. (map)

The Buzziest Snacks at the Miami Marlins’ Stadium, Ranked
The Buzziest Snacks at the Miami Marlins’ Stadium, Ranked

Including the Goya Sazon dog, the Cubano Gigante and more

sliced meat on a tray with greens.
The venue also has nightly performances and live music.
Calle Dragones

Calle Dragones

Little Havana 

Little Havana’s Calle Ocho is the new home of the third Calle Dragones, following locations in Bogota and Cartagena. It’s the product of a partnership between Cuba-born chef Luis Pous and the Salvaje Hospitality Group. Given Pous’s heritage, Calle Dragones has a fittingly Cuban-Asian fusion menu despite its Colombian roots; signature dishes include risotto congri with short rib vaca frita, mojo roasted lechón pekin and crab fricasé with Thai sofrito. Come for the food, stay for the entertainment: The venue has nightly performances and live music, and the dining room’s custom-made velvet furniture, terrazzo flooring and vintage white piano are all a tribute to the grandeur of Old Havana. 

1036 SW 8th St. (map

a burger cut in half
MOTEK
The Arayes Burger won the People’s Choice Award at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Burger Bash two years in a row.

Motek 

Coral Gables

Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile is now home to the third iteration of Motek, an Eastern Mediterranean diner with an all-day breakfast menu along with extensive lunch and dinner selections. “Motek” is Hebrew for “sweetheart,” which is fitting — the sunny dining space is decked out in the restaurant’s signature yellow hues, and hanging plants and gold light fixtures bring the space to life. Drawing culinary inspiration from Lebanon, Morocco and Yemen, the family-owned restaurant offers small-batch hummus, wraps and salads along with hot menu items like lamb spare ribs and crispy eggplant. Keep an eye out for the award-winning Arayes Burger, which won the People’s Choice Award at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Burger Bash two years in a row. 

45 Miracle Mile (map

pizza and meatballs on a plate with a cocktail.
Adrienne’s is well-known for its Neapolitan-style pizza pies.
Adrienne’s Pizzabar

Adrienne’s Pizzabar

West Palm Beach 

Another South Florida outpost of a New York classic is Adrienne’s Pizzabar, which finds itself right at home in The Square, West Palm Beach’s growing retail district. Inside, the restaurant has an industrial chic vibe: There’s a 60-foot quartz countertop that runs the length of the pizzeria, and the soaring, exposed ceilings and wall-to-wall windows make the dining room feel spacious. Having built a loyal following in Manhattan for its Neapolitan-style pizza, Adrienne’s has exported its most popular selections here, including the Original Sicilian, Napoli 1889 and the Classic NYC Round. The kitchen is run by executive chef Nick Angelis, and the restaurant features oddball weekly specials (one example: tequila shrimp pizza). Outside of pizza, look for red-sauce classics like housemade pork meatballs, ricotta-stuffed ravioli and oven-baked lasagne. A robust selection of Italian wines and cocktails (like the refreshing lavender margarita) round out the menu. 

378 S Rosemary Ave. (map)

More Like This

A concert at night at the Haitian Compas Festival, an annual event celebrating Haitian Flag Day in Miami, Florida
A Guide to Haitian Flag Day, One of Miami’s Best Celebrations
greenery and green seating area at restaurant. tampa michelin stars
This Florida City Just Earned More New Michelin Stars Than Miami
fish, pine nuts and spices in a bowl covered in a dressing.
It’s Miami Mango Season, And These Chefs Are Making the Most of It

Most Popular

Vieques National Wildlife Refuge on Viques The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
Succession characters drinking wine All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
A rocket ship blasting into a starry sky A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
washington commanders football team logo behind mannequin in NFL football uniform It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
The 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS that was owned by Eddie Van Halen is up for auction at Mecum's Indy 2023 sale Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction

Keep Reading

collage of kids watches

The Best Watches for Kids
Chef Jimmy Kennedy’s smoked mac and cheese.

You Can’t Grill Mac and Cheese, But You Can Smoke It
The 2023 BMW XM in black with gold-rimmed kidney grilles. Here's our full review of the SUV.

BMW XM Is an Unapologetically In-Your-Face SUV
vintage bottles of chartreuse

Here’s What’s Going on With the Chartreuse Shortage – and What to Use Instead
Outside of Torch & Crown, the brewery's new outpost in Union Square

Inside the Beer Garden That Just Opened in Union Square
Fields Ranch East golf course at Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Texas

A Trip to the PGA’s Frisco Resort, With Three Golf Courses and 13 Restaurants
pizza and meatballs on a plate with a cocktail.

Miami’s Best New Restaurants Include the City’s Favorite Burger and Pizza via NYC
Capitol Hill behind projector screen showing movie on a lawn with people watching in Washington, D.C.

A Comprehensive Guide to a Summer of Outdoor Movies in DC
plate of hot dogs

All the Best Chicago Hot Dog Merch

Trending

Hims Review: A Hair Loss Treatment that Actually Works
Products of the Week: Fuji Whisky, EDC and Beats Studio Buds +