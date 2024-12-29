Culture > TV

Did “Miami Vice” Change the Way We Think About Miami?

Life literally imitating art

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 29, 2024 6:50 pm
Crockett and Tubbs from "MIami Vice"
Name a more iconic duo.
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Forty years ago, the first episode of Miami Vice aired on NBC. In an article examining the show’s impact for Vulture, Matt Zoller Seitz observed that it was “immediately seductive and addictive” and hailed the aforementioned pilot as “a shimmering postmodern neo-noir.” David Chase, best known for creating The Sopranos, called Miami Vice “a sea change” in terms of its influence on the television shows that came in its wake.

But there’s another aspect to Miami Vice‘s influence to consider. In a new piece for Air Mail, Josh Karp took stock of the show’s broader cultural impact, from its audience’s sartorial choices to the future movie stars who had early roles there. And there’s also the role of the city where it was set, which Karp convincingly argues was also transformed by the show’s status as a hit.

Specifically, Karp observed that local leaders in Miami were concerned that the show could reflect poorly on the city itself. Once it was established as a hit, however, they “began reshaping what was then a vacation spot for elderly snowbirds into a place that better reflected the series,” he writes.

A 1989 New York Times article timed around the final Miami Vice episode shows those changes happening in real time. “[A]s the show featured Art Deco buildings painted in pastel pinks, greens and blues — in effect anointing that as the official Miami look — more and more Miami buildings took on those hues,” wrote Jeffrey Schmalz at the time.

Where to Eat and Drink in Miami Right Now
Where to Eat and Drink in Miami Right Now
 From classic Cuban to modern cocktails, Miami has one of the most exciting culinary scenes in the world

Today, Miami is home to the sports team with Adidas’s best-selling jersey and a decades-old art fair. The Miami that followed Miami Vice is a very different place than the city that predated the show — and it’s worth considering just how much Miami in 2024 owes to an onscreen version of Miami in 1984.

More Like This

Miami Beach towers
Some of Miami’s Most Notable Buildings Are Sinking
Miami skyline
Branded Luxury Towers Are on the Rise in Miami
The Linguistic Magic of “Miami English”
The Linguistic Magic of “Miami English”
Assortment of breakfast dishes from Hoja Taqueria
Where the Busiest Chef in Miami Eats on His Days Off

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best colognes of 2024
The 16 Best Colognes of 2024
Huckberry see you out there sale
Huckberry’s See You Out There Sale Is on. Here’s What to Buy.
End-of-Year sales
InsideHook’s Guide to the Best End-of-Year Sales
Three photos featuring a running photographer, a blurry image of a man running and a group of people running at night.
The Year of the Running Photographer
Seth Davis Greg Gumbel
Farewell to My Friend Greg Gumbel
From Picassos to onsens
The 10 Coolest Hotel Features and Amenities of the Year

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Crockett and Tubbs from "MIami Vice"

Did "Miami Vice" Change the Way We Think About Miami?

Seth Davis Greg Gumbel

Farewell to My Friend Greg Gumbel

The "I TOLD YA" shirt from "Challengers," from designer Jonathan Anderson of Loewe

Costume Design's Blockbuster Year

Images from Peacock streaming shows "Hysteria!" and "Teacup" that show their use of practical effects

Why Practical Effects Are Taking Over Hollywood

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches