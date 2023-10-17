Miami > Food

Where the Busiest Chef in Miami Eats on His Days Off

Jimmy Lebron shares his picks for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night

Assortment of breakfast dishes from Hoja Taqueria
Jimmy Lebron, an executive chef at several Miami restaurants, shares his favorite spots to eat in Miami
Hoja Taqueria
By Trevor Morrow
October 17, 2023 8:29 am
Trevor Morrow is a Los Angeles-based writer and photographer specializing in luxury, wellness and adventure travel. His career, which began with the launch of...Read More

If you’ve been out and about in Miami over the past decade, chances are you’ve done so at least once at an establishment run by Bar Lab.

This is the hospitality company born from early 2010s breakout bar Broken Shaker, which opened its doors at Miami Beach’s Freehand hotel in 2012. It was here, at this buzzy bar, that Miami native Jimmy Lebron began to climb the ranks of the Bar Lab universe. While working as chef de partie at the now-shuttered Canyon Ranch wellness hotel, Lebron simultaneously picked up shifts as a busser at Broken Shaker to familiarize himself with front of house operations. In time, Lebron would become sous chef at 27 Restaurant & Bar, Freehand’s other on-site eating and drinking establishment, also run by Bar Lab.

Today, Lebron is the executive chef at several of Bar Lab’s Miami concepts, including the very same Broken Shaker he bussed at (they’ve got a curated menu of creative bar food if you didn’t know), 27 Restaurant & Bar (where Lebron’s menu fuses classic dishes with new flavors — like jerk chicken pot pie), and Hoja Taqueria (a Oaxacan joint known for its heirloom corn tortillas, located inside Miami Beach’s Generator hotel). As if that wasn’t enough to max out his schedule, he’s also a menu consultant at Downtown Miami’s Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar

Few people know better where to eat in Miami — so we asked the chef to share where he eats around town when he’s not in the kitchen himself. As we expected, he didn’t disappoint, with a list of both classics and up-and-coming spots that you’ll want to make part of your dining plans, pronto. 

Breakfast

El Bagel (MiMo District), Caracas Bakery (various locations), True Loaf (Miami Beach) and Zak the Baker (Wynwood)

“El Bagel has the best bagels hands down, so you have to hurry there in the morning before they sell out. Caracas Bakery, which does Venezuelan-French-inspired bread and pastry, just opened a second location in MiMo, and my favorites are their croissants and pan de jamon. True Loaf is the best hidden secret on the beach, and I’d suggest always trying the special. And last but not least, there’s Miami staple and Bib Gourmand recipient Zak the Baker. You can’t go wrong here — ever.”

How Miami Bartenders Are Embracing Fall in 12 Cocktails
How Miami Bartenders Are Embracing Fall in 12 Cocktails

What’ll it be: Spiced Pear Negroni or PB&J Old Fashioned?

Lunch 

Sanguich de Miami (various locations), Wabi Sabi (North Miami Beach), Ghee Indian Kitchen (Dadeland), Joe’s Stone Crab, Take Away (South Beach) and El Palacio de Los Jugos (various locations)

“Sanguich de Miami has the best sandwiches in Miami, including traditional Cuban sandwiches, and they’re all made from scratch. The bowls from Wabi Sabi are also great for lunch, as they’re light and very fresh. Over at Ghee Indian Kitchen, everything is great, but their breads, chutneys and snacks are always highlights. Joe’s Stone Crab is a well-known Miami institution — it can be hard to get a reservation, so I’d recommend grabbing lunch from Joe’s Take Away and walking over to South Point Park to have a picnic. And finally, El Palacio de Los Jugos is simply everything Miami in one spot and great for a fast, casual lunch.”

Dinner 

Mandolin Aegean Bistro (Design District),  Macchialina (Miami Beach), Jaguar Sun (Downtown), Lung Yai Thai Tapas (Little Havana) and Zitz Sum (Coral Gables)

“I love Mandolin for its consistency, local ingredients and very creative chefs — they have a Bib Gourmand. I recommend trying the specials. Macchialina is great for Italian comfort food and the wines to pair with it, plus they’ve got the best service. For more pasta and cocktails by the best in the game, I’ll go to Jaguar Sun (they’ve got a Bib Gourmand, too). For Asian flavors, Lung Yai Thai Tapas, a small place in the middle of Calle Ocho, has the best Thai food, and Zitz Sum (yet another Bib Gourmand recipient) does an amazing job with a menu of always-changing, Asian-inspired cuisine.”

Late Night

Eleventh Street Pizza (Downtown), Flanigan’s Seafood Bar & Grill (various locations), Sweet Liberty (Miami Beach) and La Sandwicherie (various locations)

“Eleventh Street Pizza is my favorite late-night pizza spot. While they serve delicious New York-style sourdough pies and slices, don’t sleep on their sandwiches, either. For a beer and fish — likely something fried — Flanigan’s Seafood Bar & Grill has been a laid-back Miami must since 1959. For very late nights, grab a great cocktail and bar at Sweet Liberty — they’re open until 5 a.m. and are a staple on North America’s 50 Best Bars list. Finally, for delicious French sandwiches, also until 5 a.m., there’s another Miami institution, La Sandwicherie.”

More Like This

Interior of Whiskey Neat
11 Under-the-Radar Whiskeys for Fall From the Folks at Whiskey Neat
The Boca Raton Cloister Lobby
Florida’s Historic Hotels Get Big-Time Makeovers
Steak being cooked over an open flame with spices and sides, Korean barbecue-style
Is Miami the Best Steak City in the World?
The Comfortably Numb martini, with Thai chili, green Szechuan peppercorns, vanilla vodka and lychee
Unconventional Martinis Are Taking Miami by Storm

Miami > Food
Miami

Most Popular

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Miami, Right This Way

Assortment of breakfast dishes from Hoja Taqueria

Where the Busiest Chef in Miami Eats on His Days Off

The Spiced Pear Negroni at Aba Miami.

How Miami Bartenders Are Embracing Fall in 12 Cocktails

If you can't understand the people in Miami, you probably don't speak "Miami English."

The Linguistic Magic of “Miami English”

Interior of Whiskey Neat

11 Under-the-Radar Whiskeys for Fall From the Folks at Whiskey Neat

Explore More Miami

Keep Reading

A man placing a high heel on a woman standing inline with other women in heels

Why Women Applaud and Men Mourn the Downfall of High Heels

Bradley Cooper and Glen Powell

Can Bradley Cooper and Glen Powell Break Out of the Stereotypical Handsome-Guy Persona This Fall?

"Lou Reed: The King of New York" cover

A New Biography Explores the Contradictory, Influential Life of Lou Reed

It's about the journey (and the cash prize), not the destination.

This Tour Company Books Trips For You Without Revealing the Destinations