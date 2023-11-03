Where Miami’s Top Bartenders Go for Super-Late-Night Drinks

“Whoever said New York is the city that never sleeps clearly hasn’t been to Miami,” Broken Shaker bar manager Jose Perez-Roura tells us when we ask him about Miami’s late-night scene. “Whether you prefer Brickell, Downtown, Wynwood or Miami Beach, each neighborhood has its own identity, and there’s always an option to grab a drink, no matter the time of day.”

Miami has no shortage of watering holes open into the wee hours and no shortage of locals and visitors eager to fill them. “Miami is internationally recognized as one of the most vibrant and dynamic cities for nightlife and offers plenty of options to suit all kinds of tastes — from bars to speakeasies to lounges and clubs for everyone,” says Barna Jeremias, bar manager at LPM Miami.

Here, we focus on the former option: bars. We asked the aforementioned Miami bartenders and a few others for their top picks, all for your extremely-late-night reveling.

Recommended by: Bryan Velez, mixologist at Market at Edition

Open until: 5 a.m.

“Sweet Liberty is a Miami tourist spot, but in the best way possible. The cocktail menu is a mix of vibrant, beachy cocktails with some of the best cocktail names in the city — who doesn’t love a cocktail named ‘Our Dope AF Lychee Martini’? Other menu highlights include the PB&J Old Fashioned, Nico’s Tossed Greek Salad (vodka, gin, lemon, mastiha, olive oil, feta) and the Lemon Popsicle. It’s located on Miami Beach and really embodies the best of the Magic City, with vibrant neon lights that say ‘Pursue Happiness’ and ’90s hip-hop blaring until the wee hours of the night. It’s one of my favorite places to go for a night out or after a long shift. And pro tip: Order the burger — it tastes even better at 3 a.m.”

Medium Cool Michael Pisarri

Recommended by: Bryan Bolanos, head bartender at Moxy Miami South Beach

Open until: 4 a.m.

“My favorite bar in Miami right now is Medium Cool. It’s a fan favorite here in Miami, and it’s known for its hip 1970s aesthetic, live jazz, late-night DJ sets, and of course great cocktails. The place has a great atmosphere and service, and it definitely lives up to the ‘cool’ in its name.”

Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery Courtesy

Recommended by: Barna Jeremias, bar manager at LPM Miami

Open until: 3 a.m.

“My absolute favorite late-night bar in Miami is Swizzle on Miami Beach. It’s one of the top speakeasies in the U.S. and is led by Danilo Bozovic, who is extremely experienced, thoughtful and second to none when it comes to providing hospitality and drinks at the highest level. Swizzle is always busy, the music and lighting is just perfect, they have a great selection of spirits, the team is always welcoming, and of course, the cocktails — and snacks! — are great. It’s really the perfect spot for late-night drinks.”

Recommended by: Jose Perez-Roura, bar manager at Broken Shaker, Freehand Miami

Open until: 3 a.m.

“My favorite late-night spot in Miami is Sound Bar. One of the partners and head of the beverage program is a former Broken Shaker bartender, Gil Borenshtein, so it’s one of my go-to spots. It’s located in the heart of downtown, and the cocktail program is spectacular. A few of my favorite sips are the Leaving on a Jet Plane and the One Hit Wonder. They also have a curated selection of DJs livening up the atmosphere, and it’s within walking distance to some of the most iconic after-hours spots in Miami, like The Corner (open until 5 a.m.) and Club Space (open until 11a.m.) if you want to keep the party going all night long.”