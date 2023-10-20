A Steakhouse Slinging Kobe Meatloaf and Wagyu Dumplings Leads Miami’s Best New Restaurants

Seafood fans have plenty to love among the latest restaurant openings in Miami, including a brand new oyster spot and a French bistro offering Grand Plateaus of lobster and mussels. Meanwhile, a beloved sushi spot expands to a new Design District address, and a beloved beachside destination unveils its new expansion. If fish, bivalves and crustaceans aren’t your jam, you’re still in luck: The steakhouse known as Miami’s “buzziest” has opened a new location with loads of creative beef options to sink your teeth into.

Moules au Safran: Maine bouchot mussels steamed with white wine, Dijon mustard and saffron, served with French fries. Deborah Jones

Coral Gables

Chef Thomas Keller brings his Bouchon to the historic La Palma building, and the award-winning French bistro menu won’t disappoint. An emphasis on classic French fare sees dishes like roast chicken and steak frites joined by raw bar offerings like a towering Grand Plateau of seafood. An extensive list of both French and domestic wines is sure to offer the perfect pairing. Enjoy your selections in a dining room that evokes Paris to a T, complete with a zinc bar, mosaic floor and hand-painted Surrealist murals by artist Paulin Paris, a longtime contributor to the ambiance of Keller’s restaurants.

2101 Galiano Street (map)

Marker 88’s beachfront dining area. Elizabeth Renfrow

Plantation Key

This iconic property isn’t exactly new — it’s been a beloved dining institution on Plantation Key since 1967 — but it’s now reopening under the culinary direction of chef Zack Sklar. The new Marker 88 boasts two tiki bars offering cocktails and 18 craft beers, as well as a menu taking full advantage of the culinary and cultural traditions of the West Indies, Polynesia and the French Caribbean. Take a seat on the newly expanded 10,000-square-foot beachfront dining area to dig into snapper simmered in a house-made, Caribbean-inspired curry or a fresh catch prepared your way and served with a choice of sauce, like the interesting Key lime Tabasco butter or black garlic cream. Finish things off with Key lime pie in a graham cracker, brown butter and sea salt crust.

88000 Overseas Hwy (map)

Enjoy one of Meat Market’s steak selections. Meat Market Boca Raton

Boca Raton

The steakhouse Condé Nast Traveler called Miami’s “buzziest” has just opened a new location in midtown Boca Raton. Expect the same sophisticated, sleek ambiance and the perfect blend of classic steakhouse vibes and cheffy flair as at the other locations, here in a 6,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor space. Start things off on the right foot with wagyu, whether in dumpling form and served with charred kimchi and brown miso aioli, or as barbecue beef ribs, perfect for sharing. The six-ounce petit filet is a staple, pan-seared and basted in a heady combo of butter and wagyu fat. For something a bit more imposing, the eponymous Meat Market steak sees 16 ounces of prime picanha paired with habanero chimichurri sauce. House creations from the wood-burning grill may include odes to nostalgia with an edge, like Kobe meatloaf with mango barbecue sauce.

2000 NW 19th St., Boca Raton (Map)

My Neighbor Totoro: spicy tuna, scallion, topped with avocado, shiitake, spicy mayo and sweet soy. B-Side

Design District

Wynwood’s B-Side has spawned a little sister bringing the same top-notch sushi to the Palm Court in Miami’s Design District. The concept started out as a casual sushi bar from the team behind Itamae, one of the city’s premier Nikkei restaurants, but it’s become known as a spot where quality and creativity are firmly intertwined. Dig into the Sansho Roll with crispy shrimp, torched salmon and avocado; or the Lost in Translation, pairing salmon, tuna, tobiko, crispy quinoa and aji amarillo. For those looking for a touch of the Peruvian flavor Itamae is known for, the tiraditos and cebiches will do the trick.

140 NE 39th St (Map)

The Oyster Bar’s lobster roll. The Oyster Bar

Coconut Grove

Michael Beltran’s new seafood-focused venture is only the first in a two-part concept, with Eva’s promised Mediterranean menu poised to join this intimate space later this fall. For now, the Oyster Bar boasts everything from both East and West Coast oysters on the half-shell to conch salad, not to mention warm small plates like clam dip and lobster rolls. The beverage program’s cocktails were designed with seafood in mind, with bright, refreshing offerings like the Rye Tai with rye whiskey, pineapple, orgeat, lemon and angostura bitters. And don’t miss a spiked snow cone for dessert!

3015 Grand Avenue (map)