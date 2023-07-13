InsideHook
Nomad Is Taking 30% Off Sitewide During Its Anniversary Sale

The tech accessories brand offers elevated cases and chargers

The Base One Max from Nomad, now part of a sitewide sale
Nomad
By Kirk Miller

While the company started just over a decade ago on Kickstarter, Nomad has grown from phone chargers to a full-on tech accessories brand that offers cases, cables, Apple Watch bands, adapters, laptop sleeves and more. Their stuff tends to be a bit pricey, but this is elevated gear that’s also lightweight, thin and durable (plus, the company has a commitment to sustainability).

Whatever your tech needs, Nomad is currently offering up to 30% off sitewide to celebrate its anniversary, with some minor exceptions (no discounts on back-ordered stock or limited edition releases).

The sale runs for another five days — below, we outline a few of our favorite items.

iPhone 14 Modern Leather Folio
iPhone 14 Modern Leather Folio
Nomad

iPhone 14 Modern Leather Folio

This vegetable-tanned Horween leather case, which looks better over time, features three card slots and one cash slot. It also offers 10-foot drop protection and it’s MagSafe / wireless charging compatible. Note: A non-Horween version is even cheaper (and available for more iPhone 14 models).

BUY HERE: $80 $56
Base One Max
Base One Max
Nomad

Base One Max

Has any MagSafe charger ever looked this sleek? The Base One Max features a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel. And it’ll charge your Apple Watch and phone at the same time.

BUY HERE: $150 $105
Modern Band
Modern Band
Nomad

Modern Band

Upgrade your Apple Watch via these handsome leather bands, available in black or rustic brown (and black or silver for the hardware color).

BUY HERE: $80 $56

