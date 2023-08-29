InsideHook
Personal Tech | August 29, 2023

Celebrate Bose Week With Huge Audio Savings

Save hundreds on headphones, earbuds, speakers and more, particularly if you buy the high-end audio gear in sets

Bose Week, featuring savings on speakers and earbuds (pictured)
Bose Week
Bose
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It might be a made-up holiday, but there are plenty of reasons to celebrate Bose Week, which runs through Sept. 4. The audio brand is currently discounting items across the its entire line, including earbuds, headphones, soundbars, portable speakers and even sport sunglasses with built-in speakers.

Below, a few of our favorites from the sale. This year’s bonus: Some discounts are better in bundles, such as a soundbar and a pair of headphones.

Bose QuietComfort 45
Bose QuietComfort 45
Bose

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones

BUY HERE: $329 $279
W/SOUNDBAR: $1,228 $978
Bose S1 Pro Portable
Bose S1 Pro Portable
Bose

S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System

BUY HERE: $699 $499
W/SOUNDBAR: $1,598 $1,198
Bose SoundLink Flex
Bose SoundLink Flex
Bose
BUY HERE: $149 $129
W/EARBUDS: $448 $378

