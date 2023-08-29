Celebrate Bose Week With Huge Audio Savings

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It might be a made-up holiday, but there are plenty of reasons to celebrate Bose Week, which runs through Sept. 4. The audio brand is currently discounting items across the its entire line, including earbuds, headphones, soundbars, portable speakers and even sport sunglasses with built-in speakers.

Below, a few of our favorites from the sale. This year’s bonus: Some discounts are better in bundles, such as a soundbar and a pair of headphones.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones

Bose S1 Pro Portable Bose

S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System

Bose SoundLink Flex Bose

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker​