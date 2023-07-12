Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and after poking around the deal section for what feels like hours, we found some major deals. The MacBook Air M1 usually hovers around $800 during major holiday sales, but right now it’s available for $750. You can also get some never-before-seen deals on Marshall speakers, like the portable Emberton or the Stanmore II. If you’re in need of a new e-book, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite bundle hasn’t had a deal this good since last December.

The point is, if any of these items have been sitting in your shopping cart for a few days, weeks or months, this would be the time to act. Prime Day deals are constantly in flux, so no one can say for sure how long the supplies or discount will last, but every deal on this page is worth your time.

More Prime Day Amazon Prime Day 2023: Your Guide to All the Best Deals Today is your last day to score Prime Day savings