Personal Tech | July 12, 2023 9:06 am

These Items Are at Their Lowest Price Ever for Prime Day

Some of these discounts haven't been seen before

By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and after poking around the deal section for what feels like hours, we found some major deals. The MacBook Air M1 usually hovers around $800 during major holiday sales, but right now it’s available for $750. You can also get some never-before-seen deals on Marshall speakers, like the portable Emberton or the Stanmore II. If you’re in need of a new e-book, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite bundle hasn’t had a deal this good since last December.

The point is, if any of these items have been sitting in your shopping cart for a few days, weeks or months, this would be the time to act. Prime Day deals are constantly in flux, so no one can say for sure how long the supplies or discount will last, but every deal on this page is worth your time.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip
Buy it now : $999$750
Amazon Fire Stick 4K
Amazon Fire Stick 4K
Buy Here : $50$25
Philips Hue White and Color A19 75W Bundle
Philips Hue White and Color A19 75W Bundle
Buy it now : $150$108
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
Buy it now : $200$121
Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Buy it now : $380$190
Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Buy it now : $170$95
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Buy it now : $265$168
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Buy it now : $195$156
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
Buy it now : $165$50
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 in Gold
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 in Gold
Buy it now : $150$100

