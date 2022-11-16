InsideHook
Menswear | November 16, 2022 6:40 am

7 Menswear Staples to Adopt From Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wardrobe

On the actor’s 48th birthday, we look back at his most memorable menswear moments (and the vital lessons to take from them)

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the screening of "The Traitor" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2019 in Cannes
You can't go wrong with Leo's classic looks.
Getty Images
By Faye Fearon

Leonardo DiCaprio is no stranger to the public eye. Since his breakthrough roles in Romeo & Juliet (1996) and Titanic (1997), the actor has been featured in more than 70 films, several of which snagged him awards — including an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe. Such a stellar career puts him at the center of Hollywood’s spotlight, which DiCaprio handles with elegance and charm, two traits that are greatly mirrored by his style.


DiCaprio’s style archive is one that any man can take note from, simply because it’s defined by long-lasting staples. From the start of his career in the 90s to today, the actor remains true to a timeless wardrobe. So in celebration of his 48th birthday, we’ve searched through his menswear moments and pulled seven of the best. From off-duty essentials to sharply tailored ensembles, these are the DiCaprio pieces to wear this season.

leonardo dicaprio in a beige shirt
Getty

A Sharp Beige Shirt

First up, our favorite dress code dealbreaker: the shirt. DiCaprio has depended on simple (but rest assured, stylish) takes on this design since the dawn of his career. Pictured here in the late 90s, the actor opted to pare down his formal suit with a dusty brown shirt, collar unbuttoned and pulled over the lapels of his jacket for an effortless effect. Consider it your ultimate starting point for any type of event. This offering from French brand A.P.C. is the safest bet for the season ahead, tailored from cotton-corduroy and finished with two parallel front pockets.

young leonardo dicaprio in a black sweater and blue jeans with a wallet chain
Getty

A Strong Set of Basics

DiCaprio’s style archive may not be defined by bold statements, but his strong set of menswear staples is second to none. In this 1993 moment, he wore a white t-shirt, layered under a black crew neck sweater that was loosely draped over straight cut indigo jeans. Finished with minimalist accessories (shoutout to the wallet chain), the result was an easy style win that can lend itself to any age and season. To recreate the look, check out Mr Porter’s Slim-Fit Merino Wool Sweater, and partner it with worn-in denim by Husbands Paris. Less is more, as they say.

leonardo dicaprio in a black velvet blazer
Getty

A Seasonally-Appropriate Blazer

If your style revolves around tailoring, a change in sartorial texture is key to battling the biting temperatures ahead. The best one, according to DiCaprio: velvet, as demonstrated by this excellent head-to-toe black ensemble he sported during Milan Fashion Week. Worn with a knit polo shirt and black twill trousers (both failsafe staples), the rich fabric of his finishing layer brought some texture to his simple style move. The outfit is brilliant inspiration for the fast approaching party season, and no house provides velvet flair better than Gucci.

leonardo dicaprio in a suede bomber jacket
Getty

A Suede Jacket (Paired With Simple Sneakers)

As the frontman of Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood, DiCaprio was blessed with a strong set of on-screen style moments, largely centered around 70s shades, leather jackets and ultra-hip sunglasses. And it’s safe to say this had some influence on DiCaprio’s personal style. During the film’s press tour, he stepped out in a slick suede bomber jacket, crew neck t-shirt, black washed denim and lace up sneakers. The bomber is designed to flatter every body type, so we suggest investing in this supple style by Officine Générale to see you through the decades. Pair it with Veja sneakers for chic all-day comfort.

leonardo dicaprio in a peak lapel tuxedo and bowtie
Getty

A Timeless Tuxedo

If there’s one thing every man should have waiting in his wardrobe, it’s a tuxedo. And, unsurprisingly, DiCaprio is a winning case of how to approach it with ease. Pictured here at Hollywood’s most noteworthy event — the annual Academy Awards — the actor opted for a single-breasted style, designed with satin peak lapels and a soft shoulder line to bring out the broadest part of his silhouette. With the festive season looming, now is the time to invest in a well-crafted jacket and trousers, and no tailor does it better than Edward Sexton. Finish the look with your best bow tie and patent oxford shoes for maximum DiCaprio effect.

