September 13, 2023

The Brooks Brothers Sitewide Sale Is Basically Its Own Little Fall Capsule Wardrobe

Round out your closet with 20% off sitewide

two brooks brothers models on a red background
The latest Brooks Brothers sale is a plug and play for your fall wardrobe
Brooks Brothers/Getty Images
Look, we’ll just say it — we can’t write about Patagonia Baggies and opened-toed shoes for one more second. It’s fall, goddamn in, in spite of whatever unseasonable weather and janky vibes might otherwise imply. We want corduroy pants. We want sweaters. We want everything the fall uniform entails. And, like a sartorial psychic, Brooks Brothers has heard our cosmic pleas for layers and wool into a sitewide banger on fall styles so baller (and so autumnal) we might just put away the tank tops for good.

Specifically, the retailer is offering savings of 20% off virtually everything — a few exclusions apply, but between the mass of swolos, tasseled loafers and khakis, we’re sure you’ll survive — and 30% off for orders of $300 or more. No code or signup hassle required, either. There are other signature BB deals at play, of course, like the classic 25% off 3+ shirts, plus a massive of jawns still available in the Brooks Brothers sale section, too.

As we often do, we’ve beaten you to the punch and already scanned the Brooks Brothers sale for all the fall-ready styles that you shouldn’t go without this season. Prepared to join us on the dark side? Grab those credit cards (and maybe a pumpkin spice latte) and start scrolling — the foliage looks great. Below, the 18 best deals on fall style from the giant Brooks Brothers sale.

The Best Deals From Brooks Brothers Fall Sale:

Brooks Brothers Fine Merino Wool Sweater Polo
Brooks Brothers Fine Merino Wool Sweater Polo

Scared of wool? No need to fret — crafted from a luxe merino, Brooks Brothers’ latest sweater polo might as well be woven from clouds.

Brooks Brothers : $198$158
Brooks Brothers Classic Fit Stretch Cotton Wide Wale Sports Coat
Brooks Brothers Classic Fit Stretch Cotton Wide Wale Sports Coat

If you don’t already have a corduroy suit, you’re totally missing out. After all, fall is the one time a year that it’s truly appropriate to dress like a Wes Anderson character.

Brooks Brothers : $548$438
Brooks Brothers Regular Fit Cotton Wide Wale Corduroy Pants
Brooks Brothers Regular Fit Cotton Wide Wale Corduroy Pants

Remember what we were saying about a corduroy suit?

Brooks Brothers : $128$102
Brooks Brothers Classic Slim Fit Denim Jeans
Brooks Brothers Classic Slim Fit Denim Jeans

Ever wanted to wear jeans to the office? Luckily for you, Brooks Brothers said “hold my imported beer” with their latest iteration at dressy denim.

Brooks Brothers : $118$94
Brooks Brothers Ripstop Field Jacket
Brooks Brothers Ripstop Field Jacket

We’d describe the vibe of this coat as “safari chic.”

Brooks Brothers : $298$238
Brooks Brothers Cotton Broadcloth Tartan Boxers
Brooks Brothers Cotton Broadcloth Tartan Boxers

Hey, you need a good pair of boxers in the fall, too.

Brooks Brothers : $35$28
Brooks Brothers Classic Bucks
Brooks Brothers Classic Bucks

Buck the brogue trend.

Brooks Brothers : $248$198
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Striped Half-Zip Sweater
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Striped Half-Zip Sweater

Ahoy there, captain! Killer sweater off the starboard side!

Brooks Brothers : $248
Brooks Brothers Friday Poplin Mini-Striped Shirt
Brooks Brothers Friday Poplin Mini-Striped Shirt

A slightly relaxed fit and breezy poplin makes every day feel like Friday in this drapey Brooks Bros button-up.

25% off 3+ : $90$68
Brooks Brothers Cotton Vintage Chino Pants
Brooks Brothers Cotton Vintage Chino Pants

Looks like someone took a page out of J.Crew’s Giant-Fit Chino playbook.

Brooks Brothers : $148$118
Brooks Brothers x Timex Marlin Automatic Gold-Tone Watch
Brooks Brothers x Timex Marlin Automatic Gold-Tone Watch

Headed back to the office? You’ll want a trusty watch to keep your eye on how far away 5:00 PM is, and this handsome co-brand Timex Marlin delivers. Not technically on sale, but we’ll pay full price for this beaut any day.

Brooks Brothers : $349
Brooks Brothers Dot Crew Socks
Brooks Brothers Dot Crew Socks

These socks land smack dab in the middle of the fun sock-serious sock continuum….just where we want them.

Brooks Brothers : $25$10
Brooks Brothers Suede Tassel Loafers
Brooks Brothers Suede Tassel Loafers

Socks, no socks…hey, you’re the driver.

Brooks Brothers : $248$198
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Stretch Supima Cotton Poplin Chino Pants
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Stretch Supima Cotton Poplin Chino Pants

Imssposbily easy to wear. Even easier to afford, thanks to the Brooks Brothers sale.

Brooks Brothers : $128$70
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Mini Houndstooth Check 1818 Suit
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Mini Houndstooth Check 1818 Suit

Every man needs a good grey suit. Where’s yours?

Brooks Brothers : $1,198$600
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Nautical Flag Crewneck Sweater
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Nautical Flag Crewneck Sweater

Ah yes, fall, official season of crazy knits.

Brooks Brothers : $168$80
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Slim-Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Slim-Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt

The best deal you can grab at Brooks Bros? This ultra-simple, ultra-crispy white polo.

Brooks Brothers : $118$60
Sperry x Brooks Brothers “Crest” Slip On
Sperry x Brooks Brothers “Crest” Slip On

Sperry x Brooks Brothers is a match made in heaven, and slashed prices offer all the more reason to cop up.

Brooks Brothers : $98$60

