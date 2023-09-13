The Brooks Brothers Sitewide Sale Is Basically Its Own Little Fall Capsule Wardrobe
Round out your closet with 20% off sitewide
Look, we’ll just say it — we can’t write about Patagonia Baggies and opened-toed shoes for one more second. It’s fall, goddamn in, in spite of whatever unseasonable weather and janky vibes might otherwise imply. We want corduroy pants. We want sweaters. We want everything the fall uniform entails. And, like a sartorial psychic, Brooks Brothers has heard our cosmic pleas for layers and wool into a sitewide banger on fall styles so baller (and so autumnal) we might just put away the tank tops for good.
Specifically, the retailer is offering savings of 20% off virtually everything — a few exclusions apply, but between the mass of swolos, tasseled loafers and khakis, we’re sure you’ll survive — and 30% off for orders of $300 or more. No code or signup hassle required, either. There are other signature BB deals at play, of course, like the classic 25% off 3+ shirts, plus a massive of jawns still available in the Brooks Brothers sale section, too.
As we often do, we’ve beaten you to the punch and already scanned the Brooks Brothers sale for all the fall-ready styles that you shouldn’t go without this season. Prepared to join us on the dark side? Grab those credit cards (and maybe a pumpkin spice latte) and start scrolling — the foliage looks great. Below, the 18 best deals on fall style from the giant Brooks Brothers sale.
The Best Deals From Brooks Brothers Fall Sale:
Brooks Brothers Fine Merino Wool Sweater Polo
Scared of wool? No need to fret — crafted from a luxe merino, Brooks Brothers’ latest sweater polo might as well be woven from clouds.
Brooks Brothers Classic Fit Stretch Cotton Wide Wale Sports Coat
If you don’t already have a corduroy suit, you’re totally missing out. After all, fall is the one time a year that it’s truly appropriate to dress like a Wes Anderson character.
Brooks Brothers Regular Fit Cotton Wide Wale Corduroy Pants
Remember what we were saying about a corduroy suit?
Brooks Brothers Classic Slim Fit Denim Jeans
Ever wanted to wear jeans to the office? Luckily for you, Brooks Brothers said “hold my imported beer” with their latest iteration at dressy denim.
Brooks Brothers Ripstop Field Jacket
We’d describe the vibe of this coat as “safari chic.”
Brooks Brothers Cotton Broadcloth Tartan Boxers
Hey, you need a good pair of boxers in the fall, too.
Brooks Brothers Classic Bucks
Buck the brogue trend.
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Striped Half-Zip Sweater
Ahoy there, captain! Killer sweater off the starboard side!
Brooks Brothers Friday Poplin Mini-Striped Shirt
A slightly relaxed fit and breezy poplin makes every day feel like Friday in this drapey Brooks Bros button-up.
Brooks Brothers Cotton Vintage Chino Pants
Looks like someone took a page out of J.Crew’s Giant-Fit Chino playbook.
Brooks Brothers x Timex Marlin Automatic Gold-Tone Watch
Headed back to the office? You’ll want a trusty watch to keep your eye on how far away 5:00 PM is, and this handsome co-brand Timex Marlin delivers. Not technically on sale, but we’ll pay full price for this beaut any day.
Brooks Brothers Dot Crew Socks
These socks land smack dab in the middle of the fun sock-serious sock continuum….just where we want them.
Brooks Brothers Suede Tassel Loafers
Socks, no socks…hey, you’re the driver.
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Stretch Supima Cotton Poplin Chino Pants
Imssposbily easy to wear. Even easier to afford, thanks to the Brooks Brothers sale.
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Mini Houndstooth Check 1818 Suit
Every man needs a good grey suit. Where’s yours?
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Nautical Flag Crewneck Sweater
Ah yes, fall, official season of crazy knits.
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Slim-Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
The best deal you can grab at Brooks Bros? This ultra-simple, ultra-crispy white polo.
Sperry x Brooks Brothers “Crest” Slip On
Sperry x Brooks Brothers is a match made in heaven, and slashed prices offer all the more reason to cop up.
