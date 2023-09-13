The Brooks Brothers Sitewide Sale Is Basically Its Own Little Fall Capsule Wardrobe

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Look, we’ll just say it — we can’t write about Patagonia Baggies and opened-toed shoes for one more second. It’s fall, goddamn in, in spite of whatever unseasonable weather and janky vibes might otherwise imply. We want corduroy pants. We want sweaters. We want everything the fall uniform entails. And, like a sartorial psychic, Brooks Brothers has heard our cosmic pleas for layers and wool into a sitewide banger on fall styles so baller (and so autumnal) we might just put away the tank tops for good.

Specifically, the retailer is offering savings of 20% off virtually everything — a few exclusions apply, but between the mass of swolos, tasseled loafers and khakis, we’re sure you’ll survive — and 30% off for orders of $300 or more. No code or signup hassle required, either. There are other signature BB deals at play, of course, like the classic 25% off 3+ shirts, plus a massive of jawns still available in the Brooks Brothers sale section, too.

As we often do, we’ve beaten you to the punch and already scanned the Brooks Brothers sale for all the fall-ready styles that you shouldn’t go without this season. Prepared to join us on the dark side? Grab those credit cards (and maybe a pumpkin spice latte) and start scrolling — the foliage looks great. Below, the 18 best deals on fall style from the giant Brooks Brothers sale.

The Best Deals From Brooks Brothers Fall Sale:

Brooks Brothers x Timex Marlin Automatic Gold-Tone Watch Headed back to the office? You’ll want a trusty watch to keep your eye on how far away 5:00 PM is, and this handsome co-brand Timex Marlin delivers. Not technically on sale, but we’ll pay full price for this beaut any day. Brooks Brothers : $349