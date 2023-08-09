Fable Crate Makes the Best Looking Dog Crate on the Market

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Dogs bring boundless joy to our lives. But let’s face it — their gear, from chewed toys to harsh metal crates, often clashes with our home decor. Striking a balance between functional pet care and a well-designed living space is a challenge. However, the Fable Crate solves it all, seamlessly merging style and functionality.

About Fable

Fable Pets, founded by sibling duo Sophie and Jeremy, is firmly rooted in ethical manufacturing practices and sustainability. They prioritize paying their manufacturing partners fairly and use high-quality and durable materials for their line of offerings — including the Fable Crate, toys and other pet accessories.

Fable Crate Features

Comes in sizes XS/S for dogs weighing 25 lbs or less, M for dogs 25-50 lbs, and L is available for pre-order for larger dogs.

Designed in the USA and crafted from bentwood in China.

Designed to seamlessly blend with modern home decor, resembling a side table.

Available in two finishes—signature and limited-edition walnut.

Gate options in metal or clear acrylic.

Provides generous airflow and light, creating a serene den-like environment.

1-year limited warranty that covers any manufacturer’s defects.

Design and Functionality

The standout feature of the Fable Crate is the design that serves as both a comfortable den for my dog and a functional side table. The crate seamlessly fits into my home’s decor, and I would even go as far as to say it adds to it. I also have the Fable Pet’s water-resistant memory foam bed that fits perfectly within the crate, and it has a removable cover for easy cleaning.

The crate is also exceptionally sturdy. For us it’s been a home upgrade that doubles as extra seating in our kitchen when we have guests. The front gate easily lowers down almost like a garage door and secures into place with a latch at the bottom.

We feel confident that our dog is safe and comfortable when she’s in the crate — but the brand explicitly states that this crate is not suitable for escape artists. So if your dog falls into that category and considers themselves a cast member of Ocean’s 11, this crate might not be a good fit.

Assembly

Setting up the Fable Crate was a breeze. With an included allen wrench, screws and clear instructions, I had the crate assembled in about 20 minutes.

Cleaning

As stated on their site — “A clean, damp cloth should be sufficient for regular cleaning. For more serious messes animal-safe wood cleaning solutions will work the same way they would for furniture or floors.” Keeping this crate clean has been a breeze. There really aren’t any tricky spots where debris can build up.

Drawbacks

While the Fable Crate shines in its design and functionality, there are some aspects to take into account before making your decision:

Since the company has no way of receiving large/furniture return shipments, there are no returns. Before purchasing a crate, it is important to ensure the crate is a good fit for your dog’s size and behavior.

Not Suitable for Travel: If you require a crate for travel purposes, it’s important to acknowledge that the Fable Crate isn’t designed for mobility. While it excels as a permanent fixture in your home, you will need to explore alternative options for on-the-go situations.

It’s worth reiterating that the Fable Crate isn’t recommended for dogs with escape artist tendencies. If your pet possesses exceptional Houdini skills, you might need to consider other crates tailored to such needs.

If you rely on a pet camera to keep an eye on your furry friend, be aware that the white crate front could potentially hinder visibility. Opting for the acrylic gate might be a better choice if maintaining a clear view of your pet is a priority for you.

Weight and Space Considerations: As a sturdy piece of furniture, the crate takes up a considerable amount of space in the home, and its weight is quite significant.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a pet crate that provides safety and comfort while also seamlessly blending into your modern home decor, you’ve found it. Its beautiful design, sturdy construction and commitment to sustainability make it a worthwhile investment.

However, potential buyers should keep in mind that the large furniture item cannot be returned due to its size. Therefore, careful measurements and consideration are essential before making a decision.