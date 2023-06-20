Enhance Your Living Space With These 21 Home Upgrades

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Our job here at The Goods is to try to help you decide which of the many products vying for your attention are worth investing in. As someone entrenched in the world of products for over seven years, I have encountered every single product that exists, either online or in the real world (not really, but definitely way more than is healthy). However, my roles have always been on the business side and haven’t always allowed for hands-on testing. That is, until recently when I moved into a new apartment, which presented the perfect opportunity to try out the products I’ve always had on my radar. We gathered items from brands like Tuft & Needle, Chemex, SodaStream, Fable and more to find the best home upgrades. These are products that you might not necessarily need, but that could improve your life in various ways.

You’ll find a mix of newer offerings and beloved favorites that I believe are worth adding to your home. And, if you didn’t know, we don’t make any money off of the products you return. That means our first priority is to recommend good products that we actually think you’ll love.

Kitchen

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker Chemex brews our favorite cup of pour-over coffee. We like our coffee rich and our kitchen accessories sleek and ready for display. Chemex is great if you are looking to upgrade your current setup. I recommend grabbing the reusable filter for everyday use. Amazon : $48

SodaStream ART My Sodastream is my most prized possession. I don’t play around when it comes to carbonated drinks. If you identify as a seltzer lover and you still don’t have a Sodastream, I can’t emphasize enough that this is an upgrade you need to make. The model I use is no longer available, but I would get the Sodastream Art for the aesthetics and the ability to add as much fizz as you’d like. SodaStream : $150 – $170

Anyday Everyday Bowls Anyday bowls are a game-changer for leftovers, veggies, rice and more. First and foremost, they are amazing containers that freeze leftovers well and heat things up even better. They’re specifically made to be microwaved, and I use them to actually cook! Anyday : $160 $135

AeroGarden Harvest Elite I love using fresh herbs in my cooking, and I hate throwing away the slimy remains of the forgotten herbs in the back of my fridge. Having a setup with my favorite fresh herbs helps me elevate quick meals and I don’t have to stress over the waste. AeroGarden : $206 $110

Salbree Collapsible Microwavable Bowl I always thought you needed to make popcorn on the stove to achieve that je ne sais quoi that microwave popcorn lacks. But alas all you need is a silicone popcorn bowl, some kernels and a microwave. Amazon : $17

Our Place Night + Day Glasses These quickly became the go-to glass in our apartment. They are just the right size for pretty much any beverage. They feel nice and the colors are lovely. I also have these short glass straws that fit in them perfectly. Buy Here : $50 $37

Material The reBoard These cutting boards are made entirely from recycled kitchen plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane. I came for the colors and stayed for the light, sturdy and easy to clean design. Buy Here : $35

Bedroom

Tuft & Needle Bed Frame This simple bed frame is high quality, sturdy and comes with a 12-year warranty. It has an extremely simple assembly with thorough instructions. It’s well-constructed and built for the long haul. Tuft & Needle : $1,495

Earthfoam Mattress This mattress is made of natural rubber, and is ethically sourced and sustainably produced. It’s the most comfortable mattress I’ve ever slept on. It is extremely heavy which makes maneuvering it difficult, but thankfully mattresses generally stay put, in my apartment at least. Earthfoam : $699

Lunya Men’s Washable Silk Sleep Mask I’ve tried a lot of sleep masks and have found that they get stretched, flop off in the night, or just aren’t comfortable to begin with. The Lunya sleep mask is like a pillow for your eyes. The large band across the back allows it to comfortably stay in place, even if you’re an active sleeper. Buy it now : $48

Marlow The Pillow We’ve written about Marlow pillows before. They are both comfortable and actually cool to the touch. We loved the double zipper feature, which allows you to adjust the pillows firmness. It’s a small design tweak that you fall in love with once you’ve tested enough products. Buy Here : $65

Bathroom

Tushy Ace I’m sure you saw this coming. Having a bidet is a luxury I enjoy, it feels like I’m living in the year 3000. Is it totally necessary? Not really. That being said, if you’re interested you should go for it – It’s a delight to have and definitely not something you’ll regret. The heated seat on the Ace is incredible, and pretty much every guest we have over takes notice of it. It’s also worth mentioning that the Tushy makes a great gift if you’re not ready to take the plunge for yourself just yet. Tushy : $599 $399

Living Room

Ruggable Ruggables washable rugs are reasonably priced and highly functional. They come in so many styles and shapes that you’ll have no problem finding something that fits your space. When you need to wash your rug you simply peel off the rug cover from the pad and throw it in the wash. Shop Ruggable

Hay Recycled Colour Crates I’m always looking for storage solutions, so I got a few of these crates made from 100% recycled plastic. When they arrived, I immediately ordered more. They are incredibly stylish if you consider the fact that it’s a crate, which means they look good even when they’re not out of sight. I have a bunch stacked on a shelf in our living room and a couple of larger ones in the closet. Hay : $7

Big Blanket Co Premier Plush Blanket This blanket is BIG. I love it for our couch because it quite literally could engulf a group of 4 and a dog. It’s soft and cozy, and we were able to wash it in our non-commercial washing machine and drier. It is extremely difficult to fold, so I’d skip this if you aren’t ready for the biggest blanket you’ve ever had. Big Blanket Co : $279 $239

Miscellaneous

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven This is for pizza lovers and those with outdoor space. You can cook pizza that has real wood-fired flavor or use propane-fueled flames for a quicker and easier pie. This is a well-made oven that’s a crowd pleaser for backyard gatherings. Buy Here : $520 $400

Earth Breeze I never want to go back to regular detergent after using Earth Breeze. It’s simple, compact and eco-friendly. I hate lugging detergent from the store and recycling the bulky container it comes in. The Earth Breeze detergent sheets come in a pack the size of a journal and last for 60 loads. Amazon : $15

Fable Crate Fable has finally made a crate that blends in with a modern home’s decor. It’s actually beautiful, we get compliments on it all of the time. It’s also extremely sturdy and easy to assemble and use. We feel confident that our dog is safe inside with no possibility of escaping and we use it as extra seating when we have guests. Fable Crate : $495 – $1,499

FlexiSpot Standing Desk FlexiSpot has a variety of customizable standing desk options, but I went with the Pro Plus Standing Desk (E7) with a solid wood desktop. This desk doubles as extra counter space in our kitchen so we wanted to make sure it could hold plenty of weight (355 lbs) and stand up to a lot of activity. FlexiSpot : $500 $320

Design Toscano This one is just for fun. I have this croc in my backyard and it adds the exact ambiance I’m going for. Design Toscano has a variety of fun lawn ornaments and statues that are lightweight. They are also reasonably priced to add a little pizazz to your outdoor space. Design Toscano : $125

Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket I use my HigherDose multiple times a week and I absolutely love it. It’s basically like having a full fledged sauna in my apartment. They say you can burn up to 600 calories in one session of laying down and sweating it out. If you enjoy saunas and have the space for the blanket (it stores in the original box, which I don’t love) – This is a great addition to your fitness regimen. Buy Here : $599 $479