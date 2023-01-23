InsideHook
Cooking | January 23, 2023 10:28 am

Review: Does the Our Place Perfect Pot Deserve a Spot in Your Kitchen?

Turns out it offers more than just good looks

An Our Place Perfect Pot in green on a teal and blue background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Remi Rosmarin

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You’ve probably heard of Our Place by now. And by heard, I mean seen the brand’s Always Pan plastered all over your Instagram feed. I’ve always wondered if the brand was worth all the attention it seemed to be getting, and while I still have yet to try the ever-popular pan, I did get the chance to try the brand’s more recent release, the Perfect Pot.

Our Place Perfect Pot
Our Place Perfect Pot
Our Place : $165
Huckberry : $165

Details

• 5.5qt capacity

• Non-stick ceramic coating

• Modular lid

• Aluminum Body (for even heat distribution)

• Custom roasting rack

• Beechwood Spoon (with two holding options)

• Pour Spout

What Works:

• The Perfect Pot was designed to replace 8 pieces of cookware: the stockpot, dutch oven, sauce pan, roasting rack, steamer, strainer, braiser and spoon rest. With a 5.5-quart capacity, it looks like a Dutch Oven from the outside, but it is a bit different. It’s made of cast aluminum, which makes it much lighter than a traditional cast iron dutch oven (it weighs in at just 4.5 pounds), and it’s finished with the same slippery, nontoxic nonstick coating you’ll find on the Always Pan.

• On top of the materials, this pot is loaded with convenient features that just make the cooking experience easier. There’s a strainer built right into the lid, so no more pouring your pasta into a colander. The pot also has a pour spout so draining liquids is simple. I found these features to be particularly useful because I didn’t need to take out or clean any more dishes. The pot comes with a notched wooden spoon that rests easily on the lid for a convenient, mess-free holding place while you work. There’s truly nothing worse than having to put your wooden spoon down on a dirty counter space or spoon rest and tainting it with germs before it goes back in the pot.

Cooking With the Perfect Pot

• I consider myself an enthusiastic home cook — a level 2 chef, if you’re a fan of the Epicurious “4 levels” YouTube series. I know a thing or two about cooking and I love good food, but when I cook, I value convenience over all else. If that’s how you identify, I think you’ll really love the Perfect Pot.

• Because it’s so lightweight and beyond easy to clean (when they say slippery nonstick, they mean it), I find myself going to my Perfect Pot for just about everything. Boiling pasta, steaming veggies on the included roasting rack, and making fresh stock are just some of the ways I’ve enjoyed this pot thus far. Sure, it’s far bigger than the small stockpot I could use to make my single serving of pasta for dinner, but it’s lighter and, with two handles, easier to maneuver to the sink for straining and cleaning.

What needs work:

• It’s oven safe up to 425℉, which should work for a low and slow roast chicken, but many bread and baking recipes require higher temperatures, which this pot can’t handle. Another use case where the Perfect Pot may not fare as well is for braising, simply because the nonstick coating doesn’t really allow for those yummy, sticky bits that collect on the pan (aka fond). You certainly can still braise meats in this pot though, you just might not get the depth of flavor you would with a true dutch oven. So, if you’re a serious baker or a braised-short rib connoisseur, don’t ditch your dutch oven just yet.

Verdict

This pot, in its gorgeous Azul glory, looks great displayed on my stovetop. I can’t wait to have a dinner party, partially because I already have the best centerpiece. And yes, I mean the pot. If you’re like me, and you value convenience, ease of use and good looks, this pot will serve you well.

Buy Here: $165 $123

More Like This

a collage of Brooks Brothers model on a tweed background
Brooks Brothers’ End of Season Sale Includes 60% Off Winter Outerwear
A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2023
The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
a collage of products of the week on a pink background
Products of the Week: Homepods, Almanacs and Pink Floyd

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

a pair or red New Balance sneakers on a grey background

$80$62

Save 22% on These Lowkey New Balance Trainers
a red tee on a grey background

$68$40

Stock up on Forty Five’s Discounted Slub Tees at Huckberry
a navy Todd Snyder tavern shirt on a grey background

$188$110

This Discounted Todd Snyder Shirt Is Perfect for Your Valentine’s Day Date
a grey recovery device for your legs from Therabody on a grey background

From Our Partner

Therabody’s Insane Recovery Systems Are Up to $500 Off Today
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
David Crosby Deserved Better
Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.

Keep Reading

A black and white photo of a man looking at his phone in bed.

Are You Guilty of “Revenge Bedtime Procrastination”?
The Cadillac V16 engine, built by Katech, that was featured in the Cadillac Sixteen concept car. The automaker considered putting it in an SUV.

Once Upon a Time, The Holy Grail Was a V16 SUV
10 Desert Escapes for a Soulful Vacation

10 Desert Escapes That Will Restore Your Soul
An Our Place Perfect Pot in green on a teal and blue background

Review: Does the Our Place Perfect Pot Deserve a Spot in Your Kitchen?
Two glasses and a decanter of a clarified milk punch made with Equiano Rum

The Dos and Don’ts of Making Clarified Cocktails
a collage of Brooks Brothers model on a tweed background

Brooks Brothers’ End of Season Sale Includes 60% Off Winter Outerwear
All salt is not created equal.

Tracking Down the Icelandic Sea Salt the World’s Best Chefs Love
Screenshots from the financial therapy app Stackin

Why You Could Really Use a Financial Therapist
A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2023

The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Trending

Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
David Crosby Deserved Better
Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.