Upgrade Your Shower Game With These Eco-Friendly Bath Towels

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you’ve ever stepped out of a shower at a luxury hotel, you know the feeling of being wrapped in a flawless soft and plush bath towel.

It’s something like transferring into the warm, cozy embrace of a luscious cotton hug. But for whatever reason, you can’t quite seem to replicate it at home. Part of the reason you might be missing out is that higher-end hotels simply use higher-end towels, many of which are often made with superior cotton threads.

Many of these towels also happen to be made using more eco-friendly and responsible production methods. The good news is that more brands than ever are producing bath towels in a responsible way. But it’s worth understanding which towels are worth your money and which ones should stay on the shelf.

Things to consider

The best way to find towels that adhere to the most relevant sustainability standards is to look for a few different certifications:

Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS): A widely-accepted standard to back up organic textile and material claims. Reputable brands advertising “100% organic cotton” will often use GOTS to certify that claim.

MADE SAFE: A certification focused on human health and ingredient safety.

Fair Trade-certified: Focusing on fair and ethical standards along with credible development for workers around the world in a number of industries.

Climate Pledge Friendly (CPF): Amazon combined a number of accepted standards (including some on this list) along with benchmarks it created on its own as a baseline for shoppers looking for more ethically-made products.

1% for the Planet: 1% brand partners commit 1% of their profits to the organization, who then allocates that towards a range of environmental and social improvement efforts. 1% companies often hold themselves to higher standards as a whole and participate in other accepted certifications.

You will likely see a range of brands adding the “Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified” claim to their products, which for a time was an acceptable standard for chemical-free and responsible production. However, standards have moved well beyond that and Oeko-Tex should be an absolute minimum when shopping for responsibly-made bath towels.

Now that you’re a bit more familiar with the modern standards, check out seven of our favorites bath towels below.

Parachute Organic Cotton Towel This GOTS-certified, 100% organic cotton towel comes in a classic style that feels like something you might pick up at a spa. Parachute offers five different sizes in this material, ranging from a hand towel up to a bath sheet. The towels are also super absorbent and quick drying. These towels are understated and reliable. They also happen to come in more muted and laid-back earth-tone colors. Buy it now : $79

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Sheet A waffled texture provides a different kind of absorbency and style compared to a traditional towel structure. It allows for more airflow and dries off super fast due to its loose weave. It still manages to be lightweight but it can also keep you warm. Those tiny pockets or honeycombs indicative of a waffle weave can trap pockets of air keeping you cozy during colder days. This option from Cozy Earth is different from others on our list in that it’s made with a cotton/viscose blend (the latter comes from bamboo). Another thing setting the brand apart is its openness around its overseas sourcing and production methods. Buy it now : $140

BAINA Roman Pool Towel BAINA has a distinctly modern vibe. The brand uses simplistic, yet trendy patterns notably inspired by art and architecture. They also use GOTS-certified cotton across their product line and several different cotton weights. That allows you to choose from a more hefty winter-ready bath towel or a more lightweight breathable option for the warmer months. We’re fans of opting for an extra-long “pool” towel for home use for a bit more absorbency and towel real estate. Buy it now : $110

Coyuchi Air Weight Towels Coyuchi meets all of the standards mentioned on our list above. The brand is actively working on new investments to improve cotton farming, including a regenerative initiative in California. Although there’s “air” in the name, these are dense towels made for repeated use and longevity. They’re at the top of the brand’s absorbency and drying scale and come in a sensible array of colors. Buy it now : $8 – $188

Dusen Dusen Papaya Stripe Bath Towel Dusen Dusen proves that responsibly made items don’t necessarily have to be boring. It’s certainly the brightest of the brands on our list, but it still has all the qualities that we look for in a good eco-friendly bath towel. It’s also a super absorbent 100% cotton terry towel. Terry cloth’s unique curly twist is what gives it the ability to soak up a vast amount of water and keep you dry. Buy it now : $54

Pact Luxe Towel (two-pack) These more subdued towels have a clean finish for a more modern look. It’s subtle but any purchase from Pact’s supports the brand’s ongoing carbon offset initiative for each purchase. The towels are also another example of GOTS-certified, 100% organic cotton and a great intro to Pact as a brand before venturing into some of its apparel products. Buy it now : $120 – $140

Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton Ribbed Bath Towels Amazon Aware range is the entry point for people looking for more responsible items across a number of categories for a reasonable price. These towels are also made from GOTS-certified, 100% organic cotton and meet Oeko-Tex’s Made in Green traceability standard. For the price point, these towels are a good way to begin supporting less impactful production methods. Buy it now : $55 $40

Under the Canopy Plush Reversible Organic Bath Rug While you’re at it, you can update your bath rug as well. More GOTS-certified cotton here with reversibility to last more uses between cleanings. Under the Canopy shares several standards and values similar to other brands on our list with a specific focus on using quality materials to make the end product provide a less-toxic, reasonably-priced experience and simply last longer. Buy it now : $28 – $62