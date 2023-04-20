Review: I’ve Fallen in Love With This Session Goods Glass Pipe

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Item: Session Goods Glass Pipe

Description: A classy, charcoal-glass pipe that’s as easy on the eyes as it is on your lungs. It comes with a colorful carrying sleeve that protects the piece in the midst of travel, even with a packed bowl of herb.

How I use it: Well, I smoke from it, obviously. But I also enjoy cleaning it and setting it on a shelf in my living room where it blends in with my broader knickknack collection. As the weather improves, I’ve stowed it in the silicone carrying sleeve to enjoy some bud beyond my apartment. It accompanies me on park picnics and weekend getaways alike.

Why I swear by it: Have you ever noticed that smoking paraphernalia looks largely the same? It’s colorful and dramatic as if declaring to the world that you smoke weed and you probably identify as a stoner. While I don’t care what other people think, I also don’t need to advertise my relationship with cannabis and this little pipe is a beautiful, discreet option that I come back to time and time again.

Of course, there’s more to this pipe than looks alone. Session Goods also builds this little guy with an indent near the mouthpiece to catch ash and keep it out of my mouth. It also has the cutest little feet that keep it steady with a packed bowl as well as a flat face that stands upright when it’s not in use. The silicone sleeve comes with a steel keychain to clip the pipe to my bag or belt loop, ensuring it never leaves my side. And watching the smoke circulate inside the glass reminds of the wind tunnel exhibit at the local science museum — I could watch it on repeat again and again.

Practical, poised and ready for adventure, it doesn’t get much better than this simple pipe.