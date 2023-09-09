Products of the Week: Natural Wine, Tin Cloth Luggage and a Long-Awaited Denim Launch
The 13 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: The Waves promises premium natural wines via their subscription service, Filson drops a new batch of waterproof bags and Faherty’s organic denim releases after 10 years of R&D.
The North Face Gore Denim Pack
Inspired by iconic designs from The North Face’s history (and a very memorable collaboration with Supreme), the 8-piece Gore Denim pack features gorped-out jackets and gear — the ’92 Reversible Nuptse Jacket chief among the styles — covered in unique water-repellent GORE-TEX denim fabric. We know what we’ll be wearing this fall.
Filson Tin Cloth Luggage
A new collection from everyone’s favorite purveyors of rugged accessories, luggage and apparel, Filson’s Tin Cloth line is exactly what you’d expect. Extremely handsome, extremely durable and sure to last a very long time. With two duffels, a brief case, a zippered tote and a Dopp kit, there’s something there for everyone.
The Wave 3-Bottle Natural Wine Bundles
Featuring off-the-grid wines that must be made from organic grapes that are selected by James Beard Award-winning sommeliers Billy Smith and Rajat Parr, The Waves is a vino subscription service that just launched three-bottle bundles that allow customers to sample the e-commerce platform’s offering without signing up. The pre-curated bundles are grouped by styles and taste preferences and all feature small-production bottles that are 100% free of the plethora of chemical additives that are currently allowed without disclosure in the U.S. Bottoms up.
Faherty Organic Cotton Slim Straight Denim
As we’ve reported, Faherty’s Organic Cotton Denim took nearly 10 years of R&D to come to fruition, meaning you know that they’re gonna be an exceptional product. Imbued with a hint of stretch and an inc-prefect rise, the New England-based casualwear brand is clearly making a bid for the “coziest jean” mantle…one that might just be successful.
Nomadix National Parks Blankets
Made from 100% recycled polyester, Nomadix’s new collection honors the National Park with blankets that are sand-resistant and water-resistant and can pack down into 14″ x 6″ stuffing sacks for easy storage. Capable of being used as a sleeping bag or a cloak, the 74″ x 55″ blankets tip the scales at just two pounds and come in four designs: Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Smoky Mountains and a National Parks and Monuments Map.
Le Sportsac x Warm & Wonderful
You’ve probably seen Warm & Wonderful’s remake of the iconic Princess Diana black sheep sweater floating around IG; now, prepare to be wowed by the same print of a four-piece bag collection from NYC-based LeSportsac. Including an oversized tote and sheepy handbags, it’s the perfect gift (or cop, should you be so inclined) for any anglophile.
Prince Vs. Reigning Champ: Collection Two
Prince and Reigning Champ return just in time for the climax of the US Open (let’s go, Carlitos) in ultra-chill court fashion with an 8-piece collection that ranges from tees and sweatbands to a luxe varsity jacket. The collegiate-inspired capsule should serve you right on and off the court, and ranges from $35-800.
GoPro Hero12 Black
It’s that time of year again! No, not NFL season. No, not PSL season either. It’s new GoPro season, everyone! The company has unveiled its latest and greatest action camera, the Hero12 Black, as it does around this time every year, and much of the tech carries over from the Hero11. That’s fine, since the Hero11 is bonkers. But it’s the new capabilities and performance specs that stand out: There’s a new vertical capture mode for people looking to easily share videos on social media, a promised continuous runtime of 1.5 hours on the highest 5.3K/60FPS setting (about double last year’s model), and the ability to record audio straight to the camera from Bluetooth devices such as AirPods or microphones. If you need a versatile camera that can get banged up (i.e., not your smartphone), you’ll want this lil guy.
Analogue Pocket Glow in the Dark
This cool gaming handheld — which also features a built-in synthesizer and sequencer — is compatible with thousands of Nintendo game cartridges and, with an adapter, titles from other iconic portable consoles. A new edition was just manufactured with glow-in-the-dark plastic (that glow lasts about eight hours per charge, which can come from a light bulb, sunlight or even blacklight). Sadly, this release sold out almost immediately, but maybe they’ll bring it back again.
Samsonite Ecodiver Collection
Our opinions on backpacks are contentious over here at InsideHook. Still, we can all agree that Samsonite’s new Ecodiver Medium Backpack is a highly technical, sleek-looking bag that even our most ardent backpack-haters would happily have strapped on their shoulders. Constructed from sustainable water-resistant coated fabrics, the supportive pack is ideal for both long travel days and everyday commutes.
Blancpain x Swatch Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection
Sure, the name of Swatch’s MoonSwatch follow-up isn’t quite as catchy as “MoonSwatch,” and it likely won’t inspire the same insane fervor that original collab did, but as we detailed in our full breakdown of Blancpain’s $400 take on its legendary Fifty Fathoms dive watch, Swatch stuck the landing again here. The accessible, collectible, entry-level version of the Fifty Fathoms is another fun collaboration even in a world that seems to be experiencing serious collab fatigue. Good luck getting your hands on one of these, though, as sales start Saturday at just nine Swatch stores around the world.
Woodford Reserve Bourbon + Antica Vermouth Manhattan Cocktail Bundle
A Perfect Manhattan usually means the vermouth is divided into equal portions of sweet and dry. This new bundle only contains sweet vermouth, but it’s a classic (Carpano Antica Formula, from Italy), along with a bottle of Woodford Reserve and some Angostura Bitters. Available exclusively on ReserveBar.
Monos Sage Green Collection
We swear by Monos’ trusty Pro carry-on luggage, even more so now that the DTC travel brand has released a creamy Sage Green collection that’s got us drooling over packing for our next vacation. Grab the shade in any of Monos’ various design sizes, from Carry-On on up.
