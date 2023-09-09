It’s that time of year again! No, not NFL season. No, not PSL season either. It’s new GoPro season, everyone! The company has unveiled its latest and greatest action camera, the Hero12 Black, as it does around this time every year, and much of the tech carries over from the Hero11. That’s fine, since the Hero11 is bonkers. But it’s the new capabilities and performance specs that stand out: There’s a new vertical capture mode for people looking to easily share videos on social media, a promised continuous runtime of 1.5 hours on the highest 5.3K/60FPS setting (about double last year’s model), and the ability to record audio straight to the camera from Bluetooth devices such as AirPods or microphones. If you need a versatile camera that can get banged up (i.e., not your smartphone), you’ll want this lil guy.