Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Meta bets the house on VR with the Quest 3, One of These Days releases a westernwear-themed AW collection and Virginia Distillery Co. continues to impress with their Courage & Conviction Double Cask Reserve.

One of These Days “The Crossroads of the Big Sky” AW23 Collection Americana artist Matt McCormick has been delivering impeccable southwest vibes for a few seasons now with his menswear label One of These Days, and the AW23 collection, Crossroads of the Big Sky, is his biggest — the capsule is made up of 55 pieces — and best yet. McCormick pulls from artistic heritage as inspiration for a bundle of fire styles, including everything from mohair cow print knit sweaters to varsity jackets emblazoned with Western iconography, all pulling from McCormick’s signature visual art. Lasso yourself some before stock runs out. Shop Here : $80 – $1,200

Courage & Conviction Double Cask Reserve In partnership with Virginia Distillery Co. Hailing from Virginia Distillery Co. — a recent Distillery of the Year winner at the London Spirits Competition — this Double Cask Release features their American single malt whisky (aged for a minimum of five years) in both first-fill bourbon casks and shaved, toasted and re-charred (STR) European red wine cuvée casks. The whiskies are then married together into a rich and complex offering, featuring notes of tart cherry and ginger up front, with wonderfully lingering hints of butterscotch candy, milk chocolate and a gentle oak spice on the finish. No additives, non-chill filtered and bottled at 48% ABV, the Double Cask Reserve continues to show off the diversity and range of the American Single Malt category. Buy Here

Homesick Linen & Room Sprays The easiest way to refresh your home before guests come over? A good-smelling room spray. Luckily, one of our favorite home fragrance brands, Homesick, recently expanded its line with a collection of linen and room sprays designed to freshen up rooms, your car and even garments. Shop Here

Meta Quest 3 A standalone mixed reality headset, Meta’s latest is backwards-compatible with previous Quest titles, while the company is offering 100+ newer ones on the way. We’re most excited about Xbox Cloud Gaming making its debut later this year in the headset (Xbox games anywhere!) but otherwise, you can still use the set to stream immersive NBA games and MMA fights, or see concerts virtually from the front row. Buy Here : $500

Figmint Target just debuted its own kitchen brand called Figmint (yes, with an “i”), a colorful line featuring 250 items including enameled cookware, ceramic mixing bowls, cutting boards and assorted kitchen gadgets. Prices start at $3, and more than half of the items are under $10. Shop Here

MXXN Pronounced moon, MXXN is a THC-infused spirit that’s crafted to be a one-to-one replacement for the booze in traditional cocktails. Meant to provide a buzz without also providing the hangover, MXXN is available in three flavors: Jalisco Agave (THC-based tequila), London Dry (THC-based gin) and Kentucky Oak (THC-based whiskey). Who says alcohol-free spirits can’t be fun? Buy More : $80

LESTRANGE The 24 Overshirt It’s shacket season, fellas. The time for the menswear hybrid GOAT is now, and if you need a recommendation, look no further than the just-restocked 24 Overshirt from London-based LESTRANGE. Made from a heavyweight regenerative cotton twill with just a hint of stretch and finished with Japanese metal snaps, it’s the high-end layer that you’ll need to survive the shifting weather. Buy Here : $179

Made In Cheese Knife Finally, a multipurpose cheese knife. Forged in France by a 5th-generation bladesmith, this limited edition beauty is sure to stun on your charcuterie board. Buy Here : $149

Brooklyn Brewery Fonio Rising Brooklyn Brewery’s been using fonio for years; this October sees them utilizing the climate-ressitant African “supergrain” in a double pilsner, in a collaboration with Yolélé Foods. Coming in at 6.4% ABV, Fonio Rising offers what the brewery calls a “robust and crisp profile, featuring vibrant tropical fruit notes. Learn More