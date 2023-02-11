InsideHook
Gear | February 11, 2023 5:56 am

Canon R8, Woodford Reserve Whiskey and Adidas x Jamaica Kits

The 12 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of products of the week on a tan background
Canon, Woodford Reserve, Adidas x Jamaica and more feature in the best products that crossed our desks (and inboxes) this week.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Canon snaps a new EOS R8, Woodford Reserve releases the new Master’s Collection, and Jamaica partners with Adidas (and Wales Bonner) for their new national soccer kits.

a yellow and green striped Adidas Jamaica 23 Home Kit on a grey background
Adidas Jamaica 23 Home Kit
Adidas

Adidas Jamaica 23 Home Jersey

Adidas recently partnered with the Jamaican Football Federation and Wales Bonner to create a collection of football gear. One of the standouts of the collaboration is the Jamaican flag-inspired home jersey with a bright yellow base and vibrant green pinstripe lines running along the body. There’s also Wales Bonner text on the back collar and the Jamaican Football Federation crest on the front.

Buy Here: $90
a trio of Sperry x Rowing Blazer boat shoes on a wooden background
Sperry x Rowing Blazers
Sperry

Sperry x Rowing Blazers

Sperry and Rowing Blazers are back, baby! Prep collides with prep in a Vibram-soled, corded-up boat shoe collaboration: each of the three distinct colorways comes complete with an excess of attitude and spades more drip. Cop a pair before they sell out…or forever hold your Polo Bear-loving peace.

Buy Here: $130
a room filled with Marimekko x IKEA goods
Marimekko x IKEA BASTUA Collection
IKEA

IKEA x Marimekko BASTUA Collection

Drawing inspiration from Nordic culture and furniture design (think self-care, saunas and bold prints), this collection from Ikea and Finnish lifestyle design company, Marimekko, stars 26 limited-edition home items and accessories, spanning from furniture to glassware to bags. You’ll be able to shop all of the Nordic-inspired offerings starting in March. 

Learn MOre
a green and white J.Lindberg Varsity Jacket on a grey background
J.Lindberg x Golden Bear Bosphorus Jacket
J.Lindberg

J.Lindberg Golden Bear Jacket

As it turns out, sportswear company Golden Bear’s reputation traverses whole oceans — at least, that is what we assume, seeing as how Swedish label J.Lindberg returned to the San Francisco-based craftsman for a deluxe, limited-edition retro-inspired varsity jacket, their second collaboration in as many years. Marrying a Scandinavian aesthetic and a rich American sportswear heritage, the jacket is endlessly versatile and shockingly timeless. Don’t sleep.

Buy HEre: $1067
a bottle of Woodford Reserve Masters Collection Historic Barrel Entry on a white table
Woodford Reserve Masters Collection Historic Barrel Entry
Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Historic Barrel Entry

Made with newly distilled whiskey that went into the barrel at 100-proof, this limited-edition Master’s Collection release offers hints of leather, coffee,  baking spice and dark chocolate but mainly tastes of rich, charred oak. Deep orange in color with a vanilla scent, this expression comes direct from Woodford Reserve master distiller emeritus Chris Morris and is a stellar example of e Kentucky bourbon.

Find Here: $130
two Backyard Mesa XL skewers on a white table
Solo Stove Backyard Mesa XL Accessories
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Mesa XL and Accessory Pack

A little while back, the firepit wizards at Solo Stove shrunk down their full-size offering and created the tabletop-friendly Mesa. But it turns out this mini model was a little too small for some, so they’ve added the Goldilocksian Mesa XL to their lineup, a 7-inch wide and 8.6-inch tall stainless steel bonfire drum. And because you’ll definitely want to roast marshmallows and whatnot on these, the company also added a new accessory pack that includes roasting sticks, a pellet scoop and a lid.

BUY MESA XL: $150 $105
BUY ACCESSORIES: $70 $45
two new archival Bulova Lunar Pilot watches on a moon background
Bulova Lunar Pilot
Bulova

Updated Bulova Lunar Pilot in Black or Blue/White

You likely know the story of the Bulova Lunar Pilot, a recreation of a watch worn on the moon by NASA astronaut David Scott during the Apollo 15 mission in 1971. What you may not know is that Bulova’s affordable, immensely popular release didn’t match the original in one crucial area: the size. Now the watchmaker is rectifying that by offering two updated Lunar Pilots, a black dial (hewing to the original) and a new blue-and-white panda dial (a fun modern interpretation), now featuring a 43.5mm case as opposed to the previous 45mm. Most of the rest of the piece is the same, down to the quartz movement, but for those who appreciate the little details in their watchmaking, this is a welcome update. 

BUY BLACK: $895
BUY BLUE/WHITE: $895
a black Canon EOS R8 camera on a grey background
Canon EOS R8
Canon

Canon EOS R8 (Body)

The Canon EOS is an entry-level full frame mirrorless camera with improved autofocus and video capabilites. It has a recording time of up to 2 hours and the body of the camera weighs less than a pound. It can also record 4K video with a powerful 24.2MP full-frame censor. The latest upgrades are meant to boost the EOS R8 so it can keep up with the more expensive mid-range EOS 6 Mark II. You can pick it up in April or preorder it right now.

Pre-order Here: $1499
a model in A Kind of Guise Spring/Summer 23 collection one
A Kind Of Guise Spring/Summer 23
A Kind Of Guise

A Kind Of Guise Spring/Summer 23

German label A Kind Of Guise has been on our radar for some time now, and their just-released Spring Summer ’23 Wadi Rum collection proves their most wearable yet — centered around a middle-eastern-inspired fabrics — AKOG plays lovingly with recycled fibers and soft goat suede for unique outerwear — and fits drape causally and provide the breathable versatility demanded of spring garments. The Nebo and Farouk Padded Jacket prove standouts, as does the Kura Cardigans, but in truth, we’re excited to wear just about everything from this home run capsule.

Shop Here
a W&P Ice Cube maker on a white table
W&P Ice Cube
W&P

W&P Ice Cube

Make ice in bulk without the bulky ice trays. W&P’s new sleekly designed ice cube tray holds three trays of ice cubes, delivering you 48 cubes whenever you’re feeling icy. 

BUy Here: $20 $16
a model in the Canada Goose x Union LA collection
Canada Goose x Union LA
Canada Goose

Canada Goose x Union LA x NBA

Returning for the third year running — in the biz, we call that a threepeat — Canada Goose has partnered with Chirs Gibbs-helmed Union LA for a NBA All-Star capsule of iconic unisex styles that mixes versatile functionality and Americana streetwear with stylish aplomb. Inspired by “community, culture and craftsmanship,” the five-piece capsule includes a variety of checked and quilted outerwear that streetwear freaks (including us) could previously only dream about. You can shop the collection now at Canada Goose’s webstore, or at the link below.

Shop Here
a Troubadour bag with recycled graphic on a grey background
Troubadour Orbis Duffle
Troubadour

Troubadour Orbis Duffle

Making luggage is one thing…but making a 100% recycled collection that’s designed to be fully remade into new bags at the end of their lifespan? Now that’s sustainable innovation. Troubadour’s four-item, zero-waste collection has the added benefit of chic functionality, too — between its duffle and pack styles, there’s a pocketed bag for every person out there.

Pre-Order Here: $275

