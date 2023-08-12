Even in an oversaturated tastemaking department, Matt Hranek — best known for his work as founder of WM Brown Magazine — is something of a god among men, a champion of the perfectly dialed Rohmer-esque aesthetic and a proverbial north star for anyone who covets vintage Range Rovers and traipses through the French countryside with serious joie de vivre. It makes perfect sense, then, that his most recent endeavor is a modded version of Sunspel’s Riviera Polo Shirt, a favorite of, you guessed it, James Bond. Specifically designed to be worn under a jacket (because why wouldn’t you toss a linen blazer over your polo?) the lightweight polo is the pinnacle of what European holiday style should look like.