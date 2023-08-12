Products of the Week: 7-Eleven Golf Gear, Vegan Donuts and the Pro-Ject Automat A2
The 11 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: New course digs, courtesy of 7-Eleven, plant-based snackable donuts from Drumroll and an updated A2 version of the Pro-Ject Automat turntable.
Sunspel x WM Brown Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
Even in an oversaturated tastemaking department, Matt Hranek — best known for his work as founder of WM Brown Magazine — is something of a god among men, a champion of the perfectly dialed Rohmer-esque aesthetic and a proverbial north star for anyone who covets vintage Range Rovers and traipses through the French countryside with serious joie de vivre. It makes perfect sense, then, that his most recent endeavor is a modded version of Sunspel’s Riviera Polo Shirt, a favorite of, you guessed it, James Bond. Specifically designed to be worn under a jacket (because why wouldn’t you toss a linen blazer over your polo?) the lightweight polo is the pinnacle of what European holiday style should look like.
Pro-Ject Automat A2
A fully mechanical automatic turntable, the made-in-Germany A2 features a sub-chassis construction — the tonearm, platter bearing and motor are mounted onto a separate floating sub-chassis. This adds an extra layer of protection against outside interference and noise. It’s also, aesethetically, a beautiful and boldly minimalist record player that’ll visually and sonically complement your home theater.
Valor Tequila
A woman-owned, additive-free tequila brand that works directly with family-owned distillery NOM 1599 in Jalisco, Valor produces natural expressions that are made with sustainable agave that has fully matured after six years. On a mission to upend a system that has systematically shut locals out of tequila production, Valor allocates 10% of operating costs to investments that prioritize people at all levels of the distilling process and align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Their hummingbird logo, which is paired with the indigenous symbol for balance, is also quite nice.
Oak Street X Billy Reid Cap-Toe Trench Oxford
Billy Reid and Oak Street are coming together to create a cap-toe trench Oxford shoe. It has a waxed roughout leather that has a texture that will age beautifully over time. The shoe is also made in the USA and has a sturdy lugged sole, which adds to its rugged design.
Burrow Alto Dining Chairs (Set of 2)
The DTC home goods brand’s latest offering? A set of modern, sophisticated dining chairs that are actually super comfortable. That’s thanks to the foam cushioning with an easy-to-clean upholstery.
Drumroll Donuts
Believe it or not, these glazed donuts have 10 grams of protein. Now, they are plant-based and we haven’t gotten our mouths on them yet so we can’t attest to their taste, or whether they’re comparable to an actual donut. Still, the grain- and gluten-free pastries are a great option for those who can’t have yeast, and we must admit, they look delectable.
Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 46 U.S. Limited Edition Watch
Limited to just 300 and clocking in at just a hair under 12 bands, the newest limited-edition Breitling might be out of most people’s budgets, but that doesn’t mean you can’t admire Navitimer’s organically retro charms and bold anthracite dial. Topped off with an 18-karat red gold case and black alligator leather strap, it’s sure to go down as a serious collector’s timepiece.
7-Eleven Convenience Tour Golf Capsule
For those who want to look good while playing 18 and even better while microwaving the queso for their nachos, 7-Eleven has just dropped a golf-themed merch collection that includes polos, Ts, crops, tanks, bucket hats, snapbacks, stickers, socks, koozies, coolers, golf balls and tees. If a convenience store and a golf capsule seem like an odd pairing, remember that you can’t play 18 without 7 and 11 — or 12 and 6, etc., but who’s counting? To celebrate the collection, customers who purchase a Slurpee will receive a small for free at participating 7-Eleven locations for a limited time.
The Glenlivet Twist & Mix
There are cocktails you need to mix and then there are bottled cocktails that are ready to pour. What if there were both? The Speyside distillery just launched an ingenious new line of ready-to-drink staples (Manhattan, Old Fashioned) that use an interesting technology that mixes when you open; the Single Malt Scotch Whisky inside is separated from the natural cocktail flavorings until that twist happens.
Roark Hokkaido Tiger Club Capsule
Roark’s latest Japanese-inspired wares come direct from Hokkaido with a capsule that draws on the nation’s iconic souvenir jacket, or Sukajan. Dressed in orange and black and branded with the collection’s “Hokkaido Tiger Club” mantra, it’s a graphic collection to remember…and one to rock all fall long.
Percival Autumn Winter 23 Collection
The latest Percival collection is mental, as my brothers across the pond might say. There’s Japanese wool shirting, embroidered puffer jackets, Italian wool coats, crotcheted shirts and more. I’m partial to the gradient mohair jumper aka sweater, and the zip pullover knit that reminds me of a piece you might wear to a local football match. There’s also a GORP-ified, multi-pocket fisherman vest that looks sick whether you’re chilling at a pub or trying to hit up the fly fishing spot. We call this the duality of man.
