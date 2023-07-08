Butter Wellness is going where not many sexual wellness brands have gone before — vibrators for men. You, a man, might be wondering, how do I use (and receive pleasure from) a device that looks like it was designed for a vulva? Well, Butter’s sleek-looking personal massager targets the perineum (that’d be the area between the anus and the scrotum), in order to stimulate the male G-sport (the prostate). As the brand notes, “no insertion is required to experience the goods.” So far, Butter’s catalog only includes the silicone personal massager and a water-based lubricant, both sporting a sophisticated Grecian-inspired design. And you can use code BUTTER to get 10% off your first order.