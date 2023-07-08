Products of the Week: Chef’s Knives, CBD Sleep and Martine Rose
The 10 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: The James Brand releases the Anzick knife Yin Bio promises CBD-induced REM sleep and Nike taps British designer Martine Rose for a terracecore soccer collection.
Percival x Slazenger Tennis Capsule
Percival is one of our favorite menswear brands across the pond, and they’re back with another collab. This time they’ve paired with British sportswear label Slazenger for a tennis-inspired collection. Slazenger has a rich tennis history that dates back more than a century. The collection has some fire Jacquard Polo knits, a waffle knife quarter zip, an exclusive racquet and much more. Even if you’re still working on your backhand, you can still ace a fit.
Volkswagen ID Buzz
Beep beep! Volkswagen wants to remind that it is, in fact, going to blow the electric car industry wide open with its 2024-slated releases of the much anticipated ID Buzz. Three rows, seven seats, a handful of retro coloways and a lifetime of instagram photos await.
Yin Instant Hemp CBD
Instant Hemp isn’t like other CBD tinctures. This highly engineered sleep aid is made with nanotech CBD particles that are 100x smaller than average. Why does that matter? Well, according to the brand, this allows the particles to completely skip the digestive process and head straight to the bloodstream, so you fall asleep much faster.
The James Brand Anzick 8″ Chef’s Knife
Heads up, gearheads, because DTC champions The James Brand just released another knife. This one is for the chefs in the room, not the EDC fellows — hand-made and sharpened right in the USA, the 600-set 8″ stainless-steal chef’s knife is basically any”The Bear” fanatic’s wet dream material.
Adidas AS Roma 23/24 Home Jersey
Adidas is reconnecting with AS Roma for the first time in three decades. The new kit is celebrating the brand’s traditional colors with a classic royal red with yellow stripes along the sleeves. The kit is inspired by AS Roma’s jerseys from the 1992 and 1993 campaigns but with some inventive details like the return of the Wolf Cub motif, which sits on the left side of the chest and first appeared in 1978.
Montblanc MTB 03 In-Ear Headphones
Inspired by the Montblanc Meisterstück pen, the MTB 03 is a lightweight and sleek audio option for those who want their earbuds to actually stand out (aesthetically, that is). You’ll get about 5-6 hours per charge here, and three times that with the case.
Canada Goose Glacier Trail Footwear
Canada Goose — you know, the Toronto-based luxury outdoors label — just dropped a doozy; after years of puffer coats that make the Michelin Man look Ozempic-pilled, the retailer is getting into footwear. The Glacier Trail sneaker promises both a high and a low-cut model, along with premium materials and a generally GORPy vibe. We can’t wait to stunt on those trails.
Butter Wellness
Butter Wellness is going where not many sexual wellness brands have gone before — vibrators for men. You, a man, might be wondering, how do I use (and receive pleasure from) a device that looks like it was designed for a vulva? Well, Butter’s sleek-looking personal massager targets the perineum (that’d be the area between the anus and the scrotum), in order to stimulate the male G-sport (the prostate). As the brand notes, “no insertion is required to experience the goods.” So far, Butter’s catalog only includes the silicone personal massager and a water-based lubricant, both sporting a sophisticated Grecian-inspired design. And you can use code BUTTER to get 10% off your first order.
Nike x Martine Rose Collection
British designer Martine Rose isn’t just a perennial InsideHook favorite because she makes football kits — widely lauded as a genius and widely considered the true heir to Virgil’s Louis Vuitton, she’s a revolutionary force that every sartorialist should emulate. That being said, she does a banging terracecore collection, full of Nike Shox and unisex suiting, all set to drop in late July.
Victorinox Architecture Urban2 Collection
Got a trip to Europe on the docket? (You and everyone else, apparently.) Sounds like you’re in need of some luggage — luckily for you, Victorinox just debuted the Architecture Urban2 collection a mosh of functional, antimicrobial, water resistant day and travel bags. Prices cap out at $350 — get shopping, your flight sleeve soon.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you