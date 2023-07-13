The 15 Hottest Sex Products for a Very Hot Summer

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Temperatures are rising, much of the country is caught up in a sweltering heatwave and no one wants to leave their nicely air-conditioned rooms. So what can you do to pass the time from the comfort of your own home? Well, you can (and should) have lots and lots of orgasms.

Yes, a hot summer calls for some equally hot sex — whether it’s solo, with a partner or both. And one of the best and arguably only ways to achieve hot and heavy sexual satisfaction is with a handy, hassle-free device or titillating accessory to help you get there. It’s why below, we’ve rounded up the hottest sex products to get you through this summer and beyond, including best-selling couple’s vibrators, sleek masturbator sleeves, stimulating oils and gels and some BDSM essentials.

So crank that AC to a nice 69 degrees and enjoy the sexiest, sweatiest summer yet.

Lelo F1S V2 Male Masturbator This high-tech male masturbator sleeve from Swedish lifestyle brand Lelo is packed with four variations of sonic intensities for exhilarating, more powerful orgasms, allowing you to explore erogenous zones you probably didn’t even know you had. Buy Here : $229 $160

Promescent Flushable Wipes for Adults A game-changer in post-coital clean-up, Promescent’s Before and After Wipes are pH balanced, alcohol-free, contain soothing aloe vera, are 100% biodegradable and are perfect for traveling. Seriously, give your sex towel a break. Buy Here : $16 $13

Crave Wink+ Clitoral Vibrator The folks at Crave are masters at creating sleek, discreet personal massagers that also get the job done. Take the Wink+ — it’s a portable, powerful vibe that has five hours of run time, five speeds, two patterns and would look truly elegant displayed on a nightstand. Buy Here : $79

Kiki de Montparnasse My Tie Cuffs Crafted from lambskin and silk, these tie cuffs are bringing luxury and sensuality to your bedroom. The ties are soft to the touch while the cuffs are lightly padded for extra comfort. Buy Here : $125

Zalo Aya Wearable Vibrator If you or your partner are reluctant to try a wearable vibrator, the remote-controlled, app-compatible Aya from Zalo is the perfect introductory device. Particularly because of its extremely slender shape and buttery soft, body-safe silicone material that fits comfortably against the body. Like Zalo’s other vibrators, the Aya is nicely versatile with a removable silicone attachment for internal stimulation and a fancy shield-shaped magnet that keeps the vibe in place when worn underneath clothing for discreet play. Buy Here : $99

Cake So-Low Stroker Cake’s no-frills personal massager for men is perfect for those interested in a stroker but want something a bit more approachable. The So-Low Stroker is budget-friendly, discreet and features two textured entrances, one tighter with massage beads and the other with a ribbed interior. Buy Here : $24

Unbound Jolt Gel There’s a reason why Unbound’s Clitoral Jolt Gel is a best-seller (and often sold out). It’s a unique water-based arousal gel designed to stimulate blood flow in the clitoral area, heightening sensations for an out-of-this-world orgasm. Buy Here : $24

Maude Drop Personal Massager This personal massager from modern sex toy brand Maude works for all over the body, delivering sensual sensations everywhere. The Drop is designed to rest easily in the palm of your or your partner’s hand for seamless stimulation, features 100% platinum-grade silicone, 3-speeds of vibrations and is completely waterproof. Buy Here : $49

Hims Ultra Thin Condoms It’s about time you upgrade your condoms. These natural latex rubbers are made up of tiny hexagons designed to enhance sensitivity and strength while providing a snug fit and barely-there feel for a closer sexual experience. Buy Here : $24

Lovers Water-Based Lube If we need a water-based lube, we’re reaching for Lovers. Shockingly non-sticky, the glycerin-, paraben- and propylene glycol-free formula doesn’t require much (or really any) reapplication, and is compatible with silicone, rubber, latex and polyisoprene for safe use with toys and condoms. Buy it now : $27

Eddie Stay-Giddy Plan Admittedly not the sexiest looking cock ring, but for those struggling with erectile dysfunction, this little device could mean preserving your sex life. Eddie is a wearable FDA Registered Class II medical apparatus designed to improve sexual performance by preventing blood flow from exiting the penis without preventing blood from entering. The open-bottom design adds more comfort than traditional circular penis rings but does its job without interrupting sex. Buy it now : $188

The Cowgirl Premium Remote and App-Controlled Riding Sex Machine Maybe you and your partner are too advanced for whips and chains. Fine. Ball out on the iconic Cowgirl sex machine that boasts some crazy specs, including 1200 RPM vibrations and a handcrafted saddle with 360° swivel rotation. The machine also includes two interchangeable silicone riding attachments for dual stimulation and can be controlled via remote or smartphone app. Buy Here : $1,800