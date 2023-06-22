InsideHook
Every Piece of Gear to Bring to the Beach This Summer

Behold: The 18 items no one should leave home without

A Sonos Roam speaker, RTIC insulated tote bag and Yeti can insulator, all pictured on a sandy beach background
From packable cornhole to the ideal summer speaker.
Courtesy of brands/Augustas Cetkauskas/EyeEm
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

A good beach day is dependent on two things: the weather and your beach provisions. We’re talking items that keep your sandwiches fresh and hard seltzers cold, games and devices to help you pass the time, and the essentials to save your skin from searing in the sun. Oh, and the equipment to help you easily lug it all to the sand. To help you out, we’ve compiled a comprehensive beach packing list. From a portable take on cornhole to the ideal summer speaker, here’s all the beach gear you need to have a relaxing, fun day in the sun.

The Best Beach Gear for 2023

Yeti

Yeti Colster Can Insulators

If there’s one item we never head to the beach without, it’s Yeti’s tough-as-nails insulated koozies — for two simple reasons: 1) they get around those open container laws and 2) they keep our beers and seltzers refreshingly cold for several sweltering hours.

$26
GlassesUSA

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses

Sometimes you just have to go with the classics. The iconic Clubmaster style from Ray-Ban boasts the brand’s signature metal accents, durable arms and that boating-off-the-coast-of-Cape-Cod look.

$163
Yeti

Yeti Tundra Haul Hard Cooler

You need a sturdy cooler with exceptional insulation for obvious reasons. What might be less obvious is that you need one with wheels. We’ve all had fights over who has to haul the hefty cooler filled with beverages, food and two pounds of ice all the way to the beach. Skip future arguments (and sore shoulders) with the Yeti Tundra Haul Hard Cooler, a highly coveted beast of a beer bucket equipped with two wheels.

$400
RTIC

RTIC Insulated Tote Bags

Alright, maybe you don’t need all that horsepower. For those who like to keep it minimal — a couple of cans of White Claw, a Caesar salad wrap and a bag of chips — this RTIC insulated tote made from durable polyester is all you need. And when you’re not at the beach, the multi-use tote also makes for a fine grocery shopping bag.

$60 $51
Supergoop!

PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract

We love Supergoop! for its non-greasy, water-resistant sunscreen that not only effectively protects against UVA, UVB and IRA rays, but is easy on the ocean and your body, thanks to its clean, reef-friendly formula. Purchase a tube for yourself or an 18 fl. oz. pump for the whole family.

$10 – $58
Amazon

Mac Sports Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon with Folding Table and Drink Holders

Amazon’s best-selling utility wagon pulls out all the stops. It’s conveniently collapsible, holds up to 150 pounds, features some seriously durable fabric and even features a rear folding table and four cup holders.

$150 $78
Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill
Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill

The Aussie BBQ brand’s conveniently compact, travel-friendly charcoal grill allows you to whip up a perfectly smoked half-rack of ribs or charred hot dog at the beach, the park and wherever else you plan to barbeque this summer. Includes a handy storage tray and bamboo prep board.

$199$159
Brumate

Brumate Winesulator

Speaking from personal experience, this insulated wine bottle has made the act of transporting wine a walk in the freakin’ park. Not only does it keep a full bottle of red, white, rosé or bubbly at the perfect temperature for 24 hours, but it also keeps wine from spilling and prevents a possible glass-breaking-on-the-beach catastrophe.

$35

Amazon

TidalBall Set

“America’s beach game,” TidalBall is a cross between cornhole and bocce ball. But what really makes this competitive game perfect for the beach is its compact, water- and sand-friendly design.

$30
Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30
Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30

An old-school-style body oil without the risk of skin cancer. This new offering from retro pool brand vacation is a shiny, slick baby oil that contains broad spectrum SPF 30, so you can glow this summer without soaking in those harmful, cancer-causing UV rays.

$22
Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

This thin, waterproof and super portable reading device will have you reaching your summer reading goal in no time.

$140
Jaxon Lane

Jaxon Lane Rain or Shine Daily Moisturizing Sunscreen

This dermatologist-recommended 2-in1 face sunscreen and moisturizer features SPF 50+ protection, a non-greasy formula that doesn’t clog pores and no white film, making it suitable for all skin tones.

$32
Bespoke Post

Wren Quick-Dry Beach Towel

A highly absorbent, packable towel made from 100% recycled material.

$35
Huckberry

The Tommy Chair by Business & Pleasure Co.

Lounge in style with the coolest chair on the beach. Made from sturdy stainless steel hardware, this vintage-inspired beach chair isn’t just about good looks, though. It’s got five reclining positions and padded backpack straps for comfortable carrying, and its pinstriped umbrella canvas is UV-, mold- and water-resistant.

$140
Bask

Bask SPF 50 Non-Aerosol Spray

Unlike most spray-on sunscreens, Bask doesn’t use harsh chemicals that pollute the ocean and beach (even though it still has that delicious, traditional sunscreen smell). Instead, what you’re getting is a lightweight, easy-to-apply spray that protects against harmful UVA and UVB rays while leaving no white cast or sticky sunscreen feeling wrapped up in a funky-looking bottle. A win-win!

$24
Amazon

Juegoal Collapsible Portable Cornhole Game

Leave the bulky, wooden boards at home and throw this collapsible cornhole set in your beach bag.

$27
Sonos

Sonos Roam Speaker

We’ve dubbed the Sonos Roam one of the best portable speakers on the market. It charges wirelessly, has an IP67 waterproof rating and a noticeably powerful, clear sound compared to other portable speakers we’ve tried. Safe to say, it’s an ideal summer speaker.

$179
$179
Amazon

Waterboy Weekend Recovery

Drinking all day in the sun is a recipe for dehydration. Combat it with Waterboy — hydration packets loaded with electrolytes, ionic trace minerals and essential vitamins that you can add to any drink, even alcohol.

$49

