Gear | May 10, 2023 11:02 am

The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Get Right Now on Amazon

In case you're scrambling to find something before Sunday

Olive oil, Homesick candle and weighted workout bands, all great last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can buy on Amazon Amazon
Amazon/Getty
By Zoe de Leon

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The best gifts are thoughtfully chosen, pricey enough that we wouldn’t purchase them for ourselves, and… they arrive on time. If Mother’s Day slipped your mind (it’s the 14th of May, by the way), we’ve got you covered with a selection of last-minute gifts that are readily available on Amazon Prime. Even if you already got her something special from our massive Mother’s Day gift guide, you can still tack on one or two top-notch items from our list below.

The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes: A Cookbook
The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes: A Cookbook

Do not expect recipes from this cookbook. The bestselling debut cookbook from the New York Times is a silly yet surprisingly useful gift to give busy moms in need of quick weeknight meals, or any aspiring (and struggling) chefs in your life looking to exercise their culinary muscles.

Buy it now : $23
Rifle Paper Co. Recipe Tin with Cards
Rifle Paper Co. Recipe Tin with Cards

For the sentimental types, an old-school recipe tin for handwritten recipe cards designed by whimsical illustration house Rifle Paper Co. is an heirloom in the making.

Buy it now : $40
Verdant Tea Tea of the Month Club
Verdant Tea Tea of the Month Club

For the tea mom, Verdant Tea’s monthly subscription sends three to ten fresh, hyper-seasonal loose-leaf teas directly from small family tea farmers right to her door. Seriously, don’t let her settle for inferior store-bought tea. Use our code INSIDETEA for a 6 or 12-month subscription and receive a $25 virtual gift card to use on tea or tea ware.

Buy Here : $30
Natori Women’s Dynasty Pajama Set
Natori Women’s Dynasty Pajama Set

Featuring Natori’s signature East-meets-West aesthetic, the Dynasty Pajama Set gives the luxurious feel of silk while being easily washable.

Buy it now : $77
Nécessaire The Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++
Nécessaire The Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++

With summer heat just around the corner, this climate-conscious skincare brand provides chic, clinically proven skincare.

Buy it now : $45
Homesick Thank You, Mom Scented Candle
Homesick Thank You, Mom Scented Candle

You’ve probably seen Homesick’s viral candles before (their bestselling location candles are another thoughtful alternative). The Thank You, Mom special can be upgraded to include a handwritten note, wick trimmer, and premium box.

Buy it now : $38
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

Elevate her kitchen with premium olive oils sourced from family-run farms in California. These come in a pair to complement a variety of dishes: one is ideal for sauteing and roasting while the other is best for salads and baked goods.

Buy it now : $74
Bala Bangles Wearable Weights Set
Bala Bangles Wearable Weights Set

These multipurpose wearable weights can be used for all types of fitness activities including yoga, dance, pilates, cardio, and walking.

Buy it now : $55
Jonathan Adler Safari Porcelain Trinket Tray
Jonathan Adler Safari Porcelain Trinket Tray

A side table staple to carry her everyday jewelry and small trinkets.

Buy it now : $48$46
Assouline Amalfi Coast Coffee Table Book
Assouline Amalfi Coast Coffee Table Book

Assouline’s Amalfi Coast is the perfect coffee table book: not only will its selection of travel images consume any mom with wanderlust, the book cover’s fun pop of color is home decor in itself. Interested in other countries? The Assouline Travel Series has coffee table books covering all parts of the world, from Mykonos to Miami.

Buy it now : $96
Raaka Chocolate Library Gift Box
Raaka Chocolate Library Gift Box

You can never go wrong with a box of chocolates. This premium selection curates interesting flavors while being vegan, organic, soy free, gluten free, and Kosher.

Buy it now : $59$56
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight.

Buy Here : $24

