The best gifts are thoughtfully chosen, pricey enough that we wouldn’t purchase them for ourselves, and… they arrive on time. If Mother’s Day slipped your mind (it’s the 14th of May, by the way), we’ve got you covered with a selection of last-minute gifts that are readily available on Amazon Prime. Even if you already got her something special from our massive Mother’s Day gift guide, you can still tack on one or two top-notch items from our list below.

The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes: A Cookbook Do not expect recipes from this cookbook. The bestselling debut cookbook from the New York Times is a silly yet surprisingly useful gift to give busy moms in need of quick weeknight meals, or any aspiring (and struggling) chefs in your life looking to exercise their culinary muscles. Buy it now : $23

Verdant Tea Tea of the Month Club For the tea mom, Verdant Tea’s monthly subscription sends three to ten fresh, hyper-seasonal loose-leaf teas directly from small family tea farmers right to her door. Seriously, don’t let her settle for inferior store-bought tea. Use our code INSIDETEA for a 6 or 12-month subscription and receive a $25 virtual gift card to use on tea or tea ware. Buy Here : $30

Homesick Thank You, Mom Scented Candle You’ve probably seen Homesick’s viral candles before (their bestselling location candles are another thoughtful alternative). The Thank You, Mom special can be upgraded to include a handwritten note, wick trimmer, and premium box. Buy it now : $38

Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils Elevate her kitchen with premium olive oils sourced from family-run farms in California. These come in a pair to complement a variety of dishes: one is ideal for sauteing and roasting while the other is best for salads and baked goods. Buy it now : $74

Assouline Amalfi Coast Coffee Table Book Assouline’s Amalfi Coast is the perfect coffee table book: not only will its selection of travel images consume any mom with wanderlust, the book cover’s fun pop of color is home decor in itself. Interested in other countries? The Assouline Travel Series has coffee table books covering all parts of the world, from Mykonos to Miami. Buy it now : $96

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight. Buy Here : $24