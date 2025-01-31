Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The 16th-Century Kitchen Tool Our EIC Swears By

In praise of the butter bell

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
January 31, 2025 2:51 pm EST
This is not a particularly hot take, I realize, but I believe eating a fresh, sliced baguette or a nicely toasted piece of sourdough bread slathered with a borderline obscene amount of butter is one of life’s great joys.  

And I am being only slightly hyperbolic when I say that there is perhaps nothing worse than trying to slather on that butter if it’s been taken directly from the fridge and not given enough time to properly soften. Who among us hasn’t had the unpleasant experience of eating a piece of bread with cold, unevenly distributed butter? Or inadvertently just kinda stabbing your toast and tearing it to shreds because the butter simply would not cooperate? Softened butter is more easily spread and actually tastes better — cold temperatures, after all, have a way of muting certain flavors.

 Everything you need to outfit your home recording studio

Why wouldn’t I just be sure to take my butter out of the fridge 45 minutes before I plan to use it, you might ask? Well, because I’m 46 years old and I have never in my life managed to do this with any consistency, and it would be foolish to act like I’m suddenly gonna start now. And couldn’t I just pop it in the microwave for a few seconds? Yes, but if you let it go even slightly too long, it winds up melting from the inside out and it makes a huge mess and sorta ruins the rest of the stick for everyone else in the house.

So this past Christmas, I asked for and received a butter crock, or a butter bell as they’re sometimes known. And, reader, I am glad I did. 

A butter crock consists of two pieces: a hollowed-out bell-shaped lid, where the butter goes, and a flat-bottomed container, which you fill with roughly a quarter-cup of water. The thing about butter is that it does just fine at room temperature — as long as it’s not exposed to air. And because water and fat do not mix, the water essentially creates a barrier, keeping air from reaching it and keeping your butter soft and spreadable for up to two weeks. 

The one I have (and most on the market, as far as I can tell) holds exactly a stick of butter. It’s a little bit of a pain in the ass because you have to allow it to fully soften before loading it into the lid (we’ve established that this amount of forethought does not come easy for me), and the water does have to be changed every 2-3 days. It’s the kind of old-timey “technology” I’d probably be drawn to even if it didn’t have some practical application in my daily life, but it really is a game-changer. Below, four to consider adding to your kitchen counter.

Emile Henry Modern Classics Butter Pot
Emile Henry Modern Classics Butter Pot
buy here: $67
Le Creuset Butter Crock<br>
Le Creuset Butter Crock
buy here: $44
Norpro Butter Keeper
Norpro Butter Keeper
buy here: $16
L Tremain Butter Bell
L Tremain Butter Bell
buy here: $33

Other Stuff I’m Shopping Right Now

  • I’m not 100% sure it’ll stick, but I’ve considering getting really into…pencils. I just ordered a Blackwing “audition pack” so I can determine exactly which model best suits my writing style. If you already know which one’s right for you, I recommend hitting up the brand’s Amazon store.
  • The Huckberry Winter Sale is going strong. This on-trend textured crewneck from Willis has been one of my go-tos this season.
  • For each of my guitars, I have a strap by a Chicago brand called Souldier. They’re vintage-inspired, extremely well-made and just very cool looking. They also make camera straps if that’s more your style. I’ve been considering investing in one of these souped-up versions for my prized J-45.
  • Some of my co-workers spent the morning compiling this.
  • Also, Valentine’s Day is coming.

Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

