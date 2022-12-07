These Four Boozy Desserts Will End Holiday Meals on an Extra Sweet Note 

The holiday season is upon us, ushering in a wonderful time of year for confections. Not everyone has time to make their own desserts at home, but if you want to get creative this year, you’ll be rewarded with treats that taste so much better than the store-bought alternatives. These four simple recipes are not only perfect for hosting (even if hosting means a solo movie night on the couch), but each sweet has been supplemented with a bit of holiday cheer in the form of whiskey, rum and peppermint liqueur. Not only will boozy desserts help take the edge off of stressful holiday gatherings, but the addition of alcohol will enhance traditional seasonal flavors as well.

Chocolate loves Irish whiskey. The floral, slightly bitter notes in the chocolate pair perfectly with the sweet, aged flavors of the Irish whiskey. This pie doesn’t contain added sugar (save for the chocolate chips), which lets both the confection and spirit shine. Serve with an ice cold stout for maximum enjoyment.

Whiskey Chocolate Pie Total Time: 4 hrs Servings: 8 Ingredients 2 cups milk

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

3 Tbsp. cocoa powder

2 Tbsp. Irish whiskey

1/2 tsp. salt

1 10″ graham cracker pie crust Directions Combine milk and cornstarch in a medium bowl. Whisk well to incorporate the cornstarch. Pour milk, along with all other ingredients, into a large saucepan. Set pan over low heat and stir for 5-6 minutes until chocolate melts and the mixture comes to a simmer. Simmer for 1-2 minutes, then set aside to cool to room temperature. Once the filling is cooled, pour it into the pie crust. Refrigerate for 4 hours or until the pie is set.



Combining peppermint and chocolate isn’t new, but the technique here is a bit intentional. Both baking the peppermint schnapps into the batter and adding it to a glaze brings to mind hot cocoa and candy canes by the fire. Don’t fret about using a boxed brownie mix either; spend your time hosting, not sifting.

Peppermint Brownies Total Time: 2 hrs Servings: 8 Ingredients 1 box brownie mix

1 cup powdered sugar

1/3 cup peppermint schnapps, divided Directions Prepare brownies according to package directions. Spike the batter with 3 tablespoons of the peppermint schnapps. As brownies cook, whisk together the powdered sugar and remaining liqueur to make a glaze. Pour the glaze onto the cooked brownies and cool for 1-2 hours.



Homemade marshmallows are far easier to make than you might think. Add these to your morning coffee for an extra treat to help you endure your uncle’s political rants.

Rum Marshmallows Prep Time: 20 mins Servings: 8 Ingredients 3 Tbsp. powdered gelatin

1 1/4 cup water

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 tsp. salt

3 Tbsp. dark rum

Powdered sugar, for dusting Directions In a small bowl, combine gelatin and water. Allow gelatin to bloom for 5 minutes. In a microwave safe bowl, combine maple syrup, salt and rum. Microwave for one minute to warm. Add the gelatin to a large bowl. Using a hand mixer with the whisk attachments, beat the gelatin for a few seconds to loosen. Gently pour in the syrup mixture and continue to beat on high for 4-5 minutes. Once soft peaks have formed, you may serve immediately for marshmallow fluff. For set marshmallows, cool mixture overnight in a 9×13″ pan lined with parchment paper, dusted before and after with powdered sugar.



Arguably the greatest dessert on the planet, we once again pair chocolate and whiskey, this time in the form of bourbon. The spirit will coax out some wonderfully complex flavors, creating a treat that is unrivaled. These also age nicely when chilled and make a perfect holiday gift.

Oreo Bourbon Balls Total Time: 1 hr Servings: 20 Ingredients 2 cups crushed Oreos

1/4 cup bourbon

1 Tbsp. light corn syrup

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1 cup powdered sugar Directions In a large bowl, add crushed Oreos, bourbon, corn syrup and pecans. Combine until just wet so the balls can hold their shape when formed. Shape mixture into small balls, then toss into the powdered sugar. Chill for one hour, then serve.

