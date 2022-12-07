InsideHook
Cooking | December 7, 2022 6:15 am

These Four Boozy Desserts Will End Holiday Meals on an Extra Sweet Note 

Chocolate and bourbon were made for each other

boozy desserts chocolate whiskey pie on a wooden table
You deserve this pie.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Jim Mumford @jim_cooks

The holiday season is upon us, ushering in a wonderful time of year for confections. Not everyone has time to make their own desserts at home, but if you want to get creative this year, you’ll be rewarded with treats that taste so much better than the store-bought alternatives. These four simple recipes are not only perfect for hosting (even if hosting means a solo movie night on the couch), but each sweet has been supplemented with a bit of holiday cheer in the form of whiskey, rum and peppermint liqueur. Not only will boozy desserts help take the edge off of stressful holiday gatherings, but the addition of alcohol will enhance traditional seasonal flavors as well.

homemade chocolate pie with a piece cut out
Getty Images

Chocolate loves Irish whiskey. The floral, slightly bitter notes in the chocolate pair perfectly with the sweet, aged flavors of the Irish whiskey. This pie doesn’t contain added sugar (save for the chocolate chips), which lets both the confection and spirit shine. Serve with an ice cold stout for maximum enjoyment.

Whiskey Chocolate Pie

Total Time: 4 hrs

Servings: 8

Ingredients
  • 2 cups milk
  • 3 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 3 Tbsp. cocoa powder
  • 2 Tbsp. Irish whiskey
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 10″ graham cracker pie crust
Directions

    1. Combine milk and cornstarch in a medium bowl. Whisk well to incorporate the cornstarch. 

    2. Pour milk, along with all other ingredients, into a large saucepan. Set pan over low heat and stir for 5-6 minutes until chocolate melts and the mixture comes to a simmer. Simmer for 1-2 minutes, then set aside to cool to room temperature.

    3. Once the filling is cooled, pour it into the pie crust. Refrigerate for 4 hours or until the pie is set. 

Home baked fudgy chocolate brownie sliced in square blocks and stacked one over the other
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Combining peppermint and chocolate isn’t new, but the technique here is a bit intentional. Both baking the peppermint schnapps into the batter and adding it to a glaze brings to mind hot cocoa and candy canes by the fire. Don’t fret about using a boxed brownie mix either; spend your time hosting, not sifting.

Peppermint Brownies

Total Time: 2 hrs

Servings: 8

Ingredients
  • 1 box brownie mix
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/3 cup peppermint schnapps, divided
Directions

    1. Prepare brownies according to package directions. Spike the batter with 3 tablespoons of the peppermint schnapps.

    2. As brownies cook, whisk together the powdered sugar and remaining liqueur to make a glaze. Pour the glaze onto the cooked brownies and cool for 1-2 hours.

This Peach Tart Recipe Came Straight From a Michelin-Starred French Restaurant
This Peach Tart Recipe Came Straight From a Michelin-Starred French Restaurant

How chef Melissa Catra stays true to her roots through pastry

a bowl of homemade square marshmallows
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Homemade marshmallows are far easier to make than you might think. Add these to your morning coffee for an extra treat to help you endure your uncle’s political rants.

Rum Marshmallows

Prep Time: 20 mins

Servings: 8

Ingredients
  • 3 Tbsp. powdered gelatin
  • 1 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 3 Tbsp. dark rum
  • Powdered sugar, for dusting
Directions

    1. In a small bowl, combine gelatin and water. Allow gelatin to bloom for 5 minutes.

    2. In a microwave safe bowl, combine maple syrup, salt and rum. Microwave for one minute to warm.

    3. Add the gelatin to a large bowl. Using a hand mixer with the whisk attachments, beat the gelatin for a few seconds to loosen. Gently pour in the syrup mixture and continue to beat on high for 4-5 minutes.

    4. Once soft peaks have formed, you may serve immediately for marshmallow fluff. For set marshmallows, cool mixture overnight in a 9×13″ pan lined with parchment paper, dusted before and after with powdered sugar.

chocolate truffles rolled in powder sugar in a star-shaped bowl
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arguably the greatest dessert on the planet, we once again pair chocolate and whiskey, this time in the form of bourbon. The spirit will coax out some wonderfully complex flavors, creating a treat that is unrivaled. These also age nicely when chilled and make a perfect holiday gift.

Oreo Bourbon Balls

Total Time: 1 hr

Servings: 20

Ingredients
  • 2 cups crushed Oreos
  • 1/4 cup bourbon
  • 1 Tbsp. light corn syrup
  • 1 cup finely chopped pecans
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
Directions

    1. In a large bowl, add crushed Oreos, bourbon, corn syrup and pecans. Combine until just wet so the balls can hold their shape when formed.

    2. Shape mixture into small balls, then toss into the powdered sugar. Chill for one hour, then serve.

More Like This

4 Food Pairings That Take Sauternes Beyond Dessert
4 Food Pairings That Take Sauternes Beyond Dessert
A pumpkin and apple pie on a Thanksgiving table. Here's where to get holiday desserts for Thanksgiving in Miami.
Get Your Hands on Miami’s Most Spectacular Desserts in Time for Thanksgiving
exterior of Connie + Ted's
A Top LA Pastry Chef Shares Her Favorite Holiday Treats

Most Popular

2022 movies Our Favorite Movies of 2022
Stocking stuffer items like a snowpeak tumbler, J.Crew Beanie and Anker charger on a orange and rust colored background 12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
A man holds a pillow over his face as light trickles into his bedroom. Why You Should Never Go to Bed With the Lights On
A sampling of the best stocking stuffers for women. The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her
Ex-MLB player Curt Schilling speaks with the media before a NASCAR race. Curt Schilling Gets More Hall of Fame Votes Than Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
Why You Should Never Go to Bed With the Lights On
The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her
Curt Schilling Gets More Hall of Fame Votes Than Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens

Keep Reading

Best Albums 2022

Our Favorite Albums of 2022
Lucid Air Dream Edition

Is the Lucid Air Worth the Hype?
boozy desserts chocolate whiskey pie on a wooden table

Four Boozy Desserts That Will End Holiday Meals on a Sweet Note 
Sleep Gifts on a red wool colored background

The 15 Best Gifts for a Better Night of Sleep
Everlane sweaters are 25% off...what are you waiting for?

Everything at Everlane Is 25% Off
A robed man walking towards a dock in the snow.

Unraveling the Mystery of “Male Menopause”
Pattern of crumpled one dollar bills lying against pink background

How to Take Advantage of the Dollar When Shopping Overseas 
Panerai’s New Submersible Navy SEALs Collection Is Fit for Modern Heroes

Panerai’s New Submersible Navy SEALs Collection Is Fit for Modern Heroes
A Whiskey Peaks glass with booze in it. The glassware is on sale at Huckberry.

Huckberry’s Whiskey Peaks Glassware Is on Sale, And They Make for a Perfect Gift

Trending

Top Week 13 NFL Stories: Brock Purdy, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas