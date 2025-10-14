Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

It’s a Challenging Time to Export Domestic Spirits

An industry group's report shows the cost of tariffs

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 14, 2025 12:32 am EDT
Glass of whiskey being poured
What's the current status of domestic spirits exports?
Getty Images

“Over the past two decades, international markets have become vital to the spirits industry.” That’s what the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, a spirits industry group, stated in its latest report. That report explored the state of spirits exports from the U.S. in the first half of 2025 — and, as you might expect, the news it contained wasn’t exactly grounds for celebration.

The data covered in the report showed declines in spirits exports in many categories. The organization noted that exports were down by nine percent relative to the first half of 2024. In terms of exports to both Japan and the U.K., that decline was significantly greater: both had dropped by 23% compared to last year. As for why, there’s a fairly simple answer: tariffs.

“Persistent trade tensions are having an immediate and adverse effect on U.S. spirits exports,” said the organization’s president and CEO Chris Swonger in a statement. “There’s a growing concern that our international consumers are increasingly opting for domestically produced spirits or imports from countries other than the U.S., signaling a shift away from our great American spirits brands.”

Several categories of spirits also showed significant declines in exports year over year. In the first half of 2025, whiskey exports were down by 13% compared to 2024, while brandy and vodka were down by 12% and 14%, respectively.

Meet the Distillers Transforming Dairy Leftovers Into Award-Winning Craft Spirits
Meet the Distillers Transforming Dairy Leftovers Into Award-Winning Craft Spirits
 Whey is one of the hottest ingredients in distilling right now

This report also reveals another facet of the way the global spirits market is changing. As The Spirits Business reported earlier in October, tariffs have caused many Canadians to drink domestic spirits rather than U.S. exports. The Distilled Spirits Council’s report shows what this looks like from the U.S. side of things, with significant drops in exported spirits to Canada beginning in March of this year.

“The spirits sector is highly interconnected and, as a result, tariffs on imported spirits have wide-reaching consequences on the industry as a whole,” Swonger said. The data reflected in the report shows a clear change in direction, but it remains to be seen if this will affect the nation’s tariff policies.

More Like This

Cambridge Gin
What’s Next for Luxury Spirits?
Pouring vodka
What Kirkland Vodka Tells Us About How We Discuss Spirits
Debt Collector moonshine and whisky, from London
Why Bourbon Fans Should Look to London
Photograph of a decanter of cask-strength bourbon and glasses sitting on a vintage bar cart in color
8 Cask-Strength Bourbons to Try Right Now

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bar Leone cocktail
How Bar Leone Became the World’s Best Bar
Television with subtitles on
Younger Americans Are Surprisingly Into Subtitles
Andrew Dismukes on "SNL"
This Week's "SNL" Took Non-Alcoholic Beer to an Unsettling Place
A man walking through a museum.
Feeling Uninspired? It’s Time to Assign Yourself a Syllabus.
photos of international groceries on top of a red background with a yellow globe
The Best Places to Buy International Groceries Online
A man doing push-ups on the boardwalk.
Why You Should Focus More on “Strengthspan” Than Lifespan

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Glass of whiskey being poured

It's a Challenging Time to Export Domestic Spirits

Port Ellen Prism 46 Year Old 1978

This Biennial Whisky Auction Broke Several Records (and Raised Nearly $4 Million for Charity)

Iain Griffiths Is Doing It for the Culture

Iain Griffiths Is Doing It for the Culture

Bar Leone cocktail

How Bar Leone Became the World’s Best Bar

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week