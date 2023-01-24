This Miami Triplex Penthouse Comes With an Aston Martin Vulcan

Been trying to figure out how to get your hands on one of the just 24 Aston Martin Vulcan track cars ever built? There’s still a way for you to own the last remaining example of this 820-horsepower speed machine, the one with the 7.0-liter V12. And it even comes with its own temperature-controlled garage.

Look up at the skyline of Miami’s waterfront at the intersection of the Miami River and Biscayne Bay to see the new Aston Martin Residences, for that’s where you and the Vulcan will live. Set to be the tallest residential building south of New York City, the soon-to-be completed 20,000-square-foot triplex penthouse, officially titled “Unique,” is offered with that very last Vulcan as part of the package, at a total selling price of $59 million. The apartment has its own private elevator and wraparound views of the ocean, river and city.

The Vulcan is currently valued at $3.2 million (if you could buy it separately), up from the $2.3 million asking price when the high-performance hypercar was first produced in 2015. Engineered for racetrack driving only, this Vulcan will need to be trailered when it comes out of its special garage “apartment” located at the base of the building at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way.

The Aston Martin Vulcan. Aston Martin Residences

The triplex is one of the few remaining units left in this 66-story luxury high-rise, a building that includes their so-called “sky amenities”: an infinity pool with cabanas, movie theaters, fitness center and full-service spa complete with barber and beauty salon. That’s in addition to the 24-hour valet parking and butler services, a private superyacht marina and an art gallery.

The unfurnished triplex is accompanied by a leather-bound “Unique” book, filled with bespoke art and a QR code linked to an original orchestral score inspired by the views from the penthouse. The book is even paired with a lectern reflecting the shape of the building and designed by Aston Martin.

“This is not a license, this is a partnership,” explains Alejandro Aljanati, the chief marketing officer for G&G Business Developments, the developer behind the property. “Meaning that Aston Martin has been involved with the architects in the concept and design of the residences. The Aston Martin DNA is in every single detail of the building.”

He admits that one goal was “to change the Miami skyline,” and it seems certain that has already happened, even before anyone has moved in. “The building is absolutely gorgeous from every single place, every angle that you see it — from Miami Beach, from downtown,” he says. “It is an iconic building already.”

Aljanati says that many of the condominiums are sold, but that it is still possible to purchase one of the residence’s Signature Line units, 47 residences that also channel the marque’s vision for the building, embracing the “same philosophy of driving and living in Aston Martin.” Purchasing those units includes a limited-edition Riverwalk version of the DB11 V8 Coupe or the DBX SUV, with only 47 of those vehicles manufactured.

Much of the design found here in the Aston Martin Residences, as well as in the company’s vehicles, are the vision of Marek Reichman, the executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin Lagonda. He’s the man responsible for the design of the Vulcan, as well as the Rapide S, the Vanquish Volante and the DB11. He’s a man obsessed with beautiful things, so his involvement in the Aston Martin Residences has been a natural progression.

“The creation of art is one of the most important things on the planet,” says Reichman. “And at Aston Martin, we articulate the soul of our brand through art and beauty. It’s evident in everything we design, from the most beautiful sports cars to the most beautiful residences.”

If you end up as the owner of said most beautiful residence, the Unique penthouse, shoot us a note and let us know if he’s right.