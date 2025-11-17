Leisure > Drinks > Wine

A Ticket to This Three-Day Festival Is the Best Holiday Gift for Wine Lovers

Passport to Dry Creek Valley is one of our favorite wine fests of the year

By Amanda Gabriele
November 17, 2025 10:51 am EST
two young women toasting with goblets of red wine in front of wooden barrels
This could be you in 2026.
Passport to Dry Creek

It’s that time of year again, where we start making lists for all the gifts we have to buy in anticipation of the holiday season. I don’t know about you, but I have a lot of stuff, and a lot of times I feel that I don’t need any more of it. There are several people on my list who I know feel the same way, which is why this year, I’m turning to experiential gifts rather than physical ones. And one of the coolest experiences on my radar right now is Passport to Dry Creek Valley, taking place in Healdsburg, California, next spring.

Passport to Dry Creek Valley, scheduled for April 24-26, 2026,  isn’t your average “tented” wine festival. Rather than just moving from table to table for pours of wine, more than 30 participating wineries actually open their doors for tastings so you can get to know the labels and wines on a deeper level (and that doesn’t include the 20+ wineries pouring at the Friday Twilight Welcome Party). Passport really lets you choose your own adventure, which includes food pairings from local chefs and live entertainment in addition to all the included wine tastings.

Get to Know the Winemakers of Dry Creek Valley
Get to Know the Winemakers of Dry Creek Valley
 We caught up with three Healdsburg winemakers to talk about their process, favorite grapes and the vino trends to look out for this year

We attended the festival last year, and wow was it a time. Not only did we get to taste wines from some of our favorite Dry Creek Valley winemakers like Reeve Wines, Overshine and BloodRoot, but we also got to try so many delicious chef-curated bites, featuring California’s bountiful ingredients, and caught so much great local, live entertainment. The best part is you’re not just bouncing from table to table tasting wines and hearing the same spiel over and over — you actually get to visit the participating wineries, which gives you deeper insight into what actually goes into each glass. 

It’s really why I can’t think of a better gift than a ticket to Passport to Dry Creek Valley. And right now, you can purchase pre-sale tickets at a discount before prices go up on January 1st. You can buy that wine-loving giftee and showstopping gift for a steal — it’s truly a win-win all situation.

And while you’re at it, why not snag a two-day pass for yourself as well? After all, the holidays are all about giving, and you deserve a little something for a year well done, too. We’ll be back in Healdsburg for the fest in April and truly hope to see you there.

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

